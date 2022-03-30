WhatsApp makes voice messaging less of a chore

WhatsApp is looking to make it easier for people to send and listen to voice messages with a swathe of new features, albeit fairly basic ones. Users will be able to pause and resume while recording a message and listen back to it before sending.

You’ll soon have the option of listening to messages outside of chats so you can multitask. If you pause during playback, WhatApp will remember where you left off when you return to the chat. A waveform visualization could help you follow recordings as well. Finally, you’ll be able to speed up playback on regular and forwarded messages by 1.5x or 2x.

These aren’t the most groundbreaking features, but they could bolster the voice message experience on WhatsApp. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that, on average, folks send 7 billion of these messages every day. The new features, which are rolling out now, may make them more accessible for WhatsApp users.