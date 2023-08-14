U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.25
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,352.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,108.25
    +12.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.81
    -0.38 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.30
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0942
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1680
    +0.0880 (+2.16%)
     

  • Vix

    14.84
    -1.01 (-6.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2683
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8980
    -0.0320 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,264.27
    -171.84 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    632.78
    -2.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.16
    -94.44 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,377.31
    -96.34 (-0.30%)
     
YF CHARTBOOK:

50 charts explaining markets and the economy right now

Wheat Climbs After Russia Fires on Black Sea Ship for Inspection

Keira Wright
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat rose in Asian trading after the Russian navy fired on a cargo vessel in the Black Sea to stop the ship for checks, as heightened tensions in the key waterway continue to simmer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures climbed as much as 1.2% to trade near $6.61 a bushel after falling 1.5% on Friday. The dry freight vessel Sukru Okan, sailing under the flag of Palau, had been heading to Ukraine’s port of Izmail when the naval patrol ship Vasiliy Bykov came across it in the southwestern part of sea early Sunday morning.

Read More: Ukraine Black Sea Drone Attacks Signal Rapidly Expanding War

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.