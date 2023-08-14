Wheat Climbs After Russia Fires on Black Sea Ship for Inspection
(Bloomberg) -- Wheat rose in Asian trading after the Russian navy fired on a cargo vessel in the Black Sea to stop the ship for checks, as heightened tensions in the key waterway continue to simmer.
Futures climbed as much as 1.2% to trade near $6.61 a bushel after falling 1.5% on Friday. The dry freight vessel Sukru Okan, sailing under the flag of Palau, had been heading to Ukraine’s port of Izmail when the naval patrol ship Vasiliy Bykov came across it in the southwestern part of sea early Sunday morning.
