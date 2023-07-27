U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,608.75
    +13.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,687.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,716.50
    +105.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.00
    +4.10 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.50
    +0.72 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.50
    +5.40 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    +0.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1112
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.19
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2970
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8440
    -0.3600 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,409.11
    +172.34 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.33
    +5.04 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,677.07
    +0.18 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,891.16
    +222.82 (+0.68%)
     

Wheat Climbs After Russian Missile Strike on Odesa Region Port

James Poole
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat gained as Ukraine said Russia fired two Kalibr cruise missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea at Odesa region port infrastructure, damaging equipment at a cargo terminal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Wheat futures in Chicago rose as much as 1.5% to $7.31 a bushel, before trading at $7.2975 by 2:12 p.m. Singapore time.

Russia has attacked infrastructure at Odesa region ports, as well as on the Danube river, after pulling out of an agreement that allowed Ukraine’s grain exports to be shipped through the Black Sea on July 17.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.