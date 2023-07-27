Wheat Climbs After Russian Missile Strike on Odesa Region Port
(Bloomberg) -- Wheat gained as Ukraine said Russia fired two Kalibr cruise missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea at Odesa region port infrastructure, damaging equipment at a cargo terminal.
Wheat futures in Chicago rose as much as 1.5% to $7.31 a bushel, before trading at $7.2975 by 2:12 p.m. Singapore time.
Russia has attacked infrastructure at Odesa region ports, as well as on the Danube river, after pulling out of an agreement that allowed Ukraine’s grain exports to be shipped through the Black Sea on July 17.
