Wheat Extends Losses on Concerns Around Ample Grain Supply
(Bloomberg) -- Wheat extended losses as concerns over adequate supply and soft demand offset escalating hostilities in the Black Sea region.
Futures in Chicago fell for a second session after rallying to the highest level in more than a month last week. The condition of the US winter wheat crop is slightly better than expected and vastly improved on last year, according to a progress report from the the US Department of Agriculture.
“It’s hard to move away from the fact that large supplies are going to come online mid-year,” said Dennis Voznesenski, associate director of sustainable and agricultural economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Lackluster demand is also a constant issue the market is dealing with.”
