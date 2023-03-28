Wheat Flour Market Poised to Exhibit Modest Growth, Global Revenue to Exceed US$274 Bn by 2026: Fairfield Market Research
London, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owing to the increasing prevalence of celiac disease, it has been found that wheat includes Amylase-Trypsin-Inhibitors or ATIs, a group of proteins that can trigger an immune response and facilitates the development of non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS). Factors such as these are slated to lead to higher adoption of wheat flour-based products, and thus boost growth prospects for the global wheat flour market in the coming years. A new report published by Fairfield Market Research indicates that wheat flour market is expected to achieve a valuation of US$274.5 Bn by 2026 and will pursue sustained growth over the next few years. “There has been a steady shift in the consumption patterns or habits of individuals for assorted reasons. A greater number of consumers are recently opting for healthier food products given a host of benefits they offer,” states the analyst at Fairfield.
Key Research Insights
Bread making to remain the top consumer segment with more than 55% market value share
The bakery and confectionary segment likely to account for more than 22% of global demand
Wheat flour market of Asia Pacific is poised for approximately 4.3% CAGR through 2026
North America, and Europe hold a collective revenue share of over 50%
Insights into Segmental Analysis
The global wheat flour market is segmented as follows – By Nature Coverage, Distribution Coverage, Type Coverage, End-Use Coverage, and Region. Based on the ‘End-Use Coverage’ market segmentation, the ‘Bread’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to bread being a staple in almost all major regions of the world. With respect to the ‘Type Coverage’ market segmentation aspect, the ‘Whole Wheat’ sub-segment is slated to account for the majority market share due to a growing demand from the functional food space.
Key Report Highlights
Improving prospects of refined flour varieties for several wheat flour recipes like ready-to-mix, ready-to-cook, premix, and pancake mix to bode well for market growth
The thriving eating out trend across developing economies to foster wheat flour consumption across the HoReCa sector
Insights into Regional Analysis
Owing to this region being a major producer of and wheat-milled by-products such as wheat-grinded powder, the Asia Pacific is expected to remain a regional frontrunner in the global wheat flour market, indexing the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the process. Moreover, this region has an ever-growing target demographic, mostly younger that are gradually adopting western food consumption habits while the consumption of wheat-based noodles in many countries of this region is at an all-time high. While Asia Pacific’s wheat flour market currently contributes more than a third of the overall market valuation, the report projects sustained growth for the region during 2021 – 2026. North America is expected to be the second-largest regional market over the period of projection. Collectively with Europe, the North American market is likely to account for a share of around half the global revenue.
Key Players in the Wheat Flour Market
Apart from Archer Daniels Midland Company, Acarsan Holding, Allied Pinnacle, and Ardent Mills, this report will also cover other prominent players in the wheat flour market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include General Mills Inc, George Weston Foods Limited, ITC Limited, The King Arthur Baking Company, KORFEZ Flour Group, and the Manildra Group.
