Wheat market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.08% by 2027, Growth led by Acarsan Holding, Adecoagro among others - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global wheat market as estimated to increase by USD 47.89 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the information services market was valued at USD 181.94 billionThe report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheat Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheat Market 2023-2027

Wheat market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Wheat market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - A few prominent vendors that offer wheat in the market are Acarsan Holding, Adecoagro, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills LLC, Bay State Milling Co., Cargill Inc., Farmers Mill Ltd., General Mills Inc., GrainCorp., Hodgson Mill, Kazcrop., Kerry Group Plc, KORFEZ Flour Mills, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Mennel Milling, MGP Ingredients Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Tereos Group and others.

The global wheat market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Adecoagro: The company offers wheat and related products such as wheat.

  • AGRANA Beteiligungs AG: The company offers wheat and related products such as Organic Vital wheat gluten.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers wheat and related products such as Wheat protein isolate namely Prolite 100.

  • Ardent Mills LLC: The company offers wheat and related products such as whole wheat flour.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Wheat market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (human and feed) and type (hard red winter, hard red spring, soft red winter, and others).

  • The human segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Being the primary source of carbohydrates, wheat contains significant levels of a variety of nutrients that are essential or beneficial to health, most notably protein, vitamins, soluble fiber, and phytochemicals. As a result, wheat-based foods are consumed in many countries around the world, as well as by food processing industries for the manufacturing of products such as refined wheat flour (all-purpose flour), pasta, noodles, and beverages, such as wheat beer, malted milk, and others. Thus, increased demand for wheat-based food products from consumers, in addition to their health advantages, is expected to boost the growth of the global wheat market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global wheat market is segmented into APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global wheat market.

  • The APAC segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for wheat in the region is expected to increase as consumers become more aware of the health benefits of consuming wheat-based protein supplements. To meet the growing demand for wheat protein, we offer processed, low-cholesterol, wheat-based protein products both online and offline.

Download a Sample Report

Wheat marketMarket Dynamics
Leading Drivers - The growing vegan population is especially driving the growth of the market. As awareness of the various health benefits of a vegan diet grows, the number of people adopting a vegan lifestyle is increasing worldwide. numbers are estimated to be increasing, and this trend is more common among millennials. Products made from living organisms (non-GMO) are also available in a variety of forms, providing customers with a variety of product choices. Market sellers have the opportunity to innovate to expand their product offerings. Such factors increase the demand for wheat-based protein supplements, further propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The expansion of retail outlets offering organic wheat-based supplements is an emerging trend in the market. Store expansion could lead to increased sales of wheat and wheat-based products which are offered to end users in various stores. For example, in January 2021, India-based international multi-channel food and grocery retailer More Retail Private Limited announced plans to build 300 supermarkets and hypermarkets across India over the next three years. Therefore, a significant increase in the expansion of retail outlets offering wheat products likely to drive the growth of the global wheat market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Strict food safety regulations by governments and agencies of various countries are one of the challenges to global market growth. These rules apply to new wheat products,  new entrants, product specifications, sales, marketing, and advertising. For example, in the United States, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) administers the National Organic Program (NOP) and enforces regulations and standards. According to U.S. regulations, labeling packaged food as an organic ingredient is only permitted if the ingredients correspond to the organic label and the packaged food contains at least 70% organic ingredients. Therefore, similar regulations in different countries are likely to affect the growth of the global wheat market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this wheat market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wheat market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the wheat market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Wheat Market industry across APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wheat market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

The pasta market is expected to increase by USD 7,386.99 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (dried pasta, chilled and fresh pasta, and canned and preserved pasta), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The plant-based protein products market size is expected to increase by USD 11,138.42 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.57%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Wheat Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

156

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 47.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.86

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key countries

US, China, India, Pakistan, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Acarsan Holding, Adecoagro, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills LLC, Bay State Milling Co., Cargill Inc., Farmers Mill Ltd., General Mills Inc., GrainCorp., Hodgson Mill, Kazcrop., Kerry Group Plc, KORFEZ Flour Mills, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Mennel Milling, MGP Ingredients Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Tereos Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global wheat market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Human - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Hard red winter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Hard red spring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Soft red winter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Adecoagro

  • 12.4 AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

  • 12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 12.6 Ardent Mills LLC

  • 12.7 Bay State Milling Co.

  • 12.8 Cargill Inc.

  • 12.9 General Mills Inc.

  • 12.10 GrainCorp.

  • 12.11 Kerry Group Plc

  • 12.12 Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Mennel Milling

  • 12.14 MGP Ingredients Inc.

  • 12.15 Roquette Freres SA

  • 12.16 Tate and Lyle Plc

  • 12.17 Tereos Group

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

