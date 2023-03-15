U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

Wheat Protein Market worth $3.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wheat Protein Market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 2.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for wheat protein by concentration is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for plant-based protein products in food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed industries.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=67845768

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wheat Protein Market"

244 – Tables
70 – Figures
270 – Pages

Wheat Gluten to dominate the market during the forecast period

The functionality of wheat gluten is unique, and its structural integrity is retained after cooking. Also, it appears to have no functional competitor. It is used in a variety of applications, such as bakery products, meat products, pasta, and pet foods. In the bakery, the strength of gluten is a key factor in bread baking. It plays an important role as it contributes to the ability of the dough to rise and maintain texture. China is also a major producer and consumer of wheat gluten.

By concentration, 75% wheat protein concentrate to hold a significant market share during the forecast period

75% concentration wheat protein is generally less expensive than high concentration wheat protein. This makes it a more cost-effective option for some applications where the functional properties of the protein are less critical. Also, a 75% concentration of wheat protein may contain a broader range of nutrients than a high concentration of wheat protein. This can make it a more attractive option for certain food products, such as meal replacement shakes or nutritional supplements. Additionally, a 75% concentration of wheat protein may have a milder taste than a high concentration of wheat protein. This can make it a more desirable option for certain types of food products, particularly those where the protein flavor is more pronounced.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=67845768

North America to boost market growth during the forecast period

Countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico have been considered in this study. The market in the US is driven by the growing consumer awareness about the importance of protein in the diet, which, in turn, has encouraged the demand for functional food & beverages. The versatile functionality of wheat protein has sustained the demand in the baking industry, leading to constant growth in consumption. Research and technological developments in hydrolyzed wheat protein have also led to a long-term consumption trend of wheat protein in the US. However, the increase in discussion on gluten intolerance acts as a hindrance to the growth of the wheat protein market in this region. The high functional profile, low carbon footprint, and low price of wheat-sourced proteins are the key factors encouraging the consumption of wheat protein, particularly in baked products.

The key players in this market include ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Tereos (France), Südzucker AG (US), MGP Ingredients (US), Roquette Frères (France), Glico Nutrition Foods Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Manildra Group (Australia), Kröner-Stärke (Germany), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the wheat protein market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=67845768

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Textured Vegetable Protein Market by Type (Slices, Chunks, Flakes, and Granules), Source (Soy, Wheat, and Pea), Application (Meat Alternatives, Cereals & Snacks), Form (Dry and Wet), Nature and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Plant-based Protein Market by Source (Soy, Wheat & Pea), Type (Isolates, Concentrates, & Textured), Application (Food (Meat Alternatives, Dairy Alternatives, Performance Nutrition & others) and Feed), Form, Nature and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wheat-protein-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wheat-protein.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheat-protein-market-worth-3-2-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301772703.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

