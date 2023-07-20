Wheat Soars After US Warns of Explosives at Ukrainian Sea Ports

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat prices jumped again, bringing their gain this week to 14%, as the US warned that Russia has laid mines at Ukrainian grain ports.

The US alert, based on intelligence, came after Russia on Wednesday said that all ships sailing to those ports would be considered military vessels. The threats have dashed hopes that Ukraine will be able to keep exporting grains via the Black Sea — historically its most important shipping route — forcing supplies to world markets through narrower and more cumbersome avenues.

The warning came days after Russia ended the Black Sea grain deal that kept Ukrainian exports flowing through the corridor. Since the withdrawal, its military has attacked Ukrainian ports and agricultural facilities, hampering trade for the longer-term.

Kernel SA, Ukraine’s top sunflower-oil producer, said the damage at its Chornomorsk facilities could take at least a year to repair. Targeting such infrastructure “marks a new phase in the conflict,” Paris-based adviser Agritel said in a note.

All ships using the Black Sea corridor had departed Ukraine before the deal came to a close. The last vessel cleared its outbound inspection on Monday in Istanbul. The Black Sea ports are a vital artery for Ukraine’s crop sales abroad, historically accounting for the bulk of its shipments.

The shutdown — and the new Russian shipping threats — will heighten the need for alternative routes to get Ukrainian crops to market. The nation has increased reliance on its Danube River ports and rail and road routes via the European Union throughout the war.

The grains rally sparked renewed fears of food inflation. Prices had, until recently, been moderating, due in part to the Black Sea accord. But the costs of many products made from wheat, such as flour and breakfast cereal, have continued to climb. Grain supply risks may raise costs for food manufacturers once again.

“We are working with all partners internationally to make sure that the grain won’t rot in the silos in Ukraine in the coming weeks, but get to those people in the world who desperately need it,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said to reporters before a European Union meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.

--With assistance from Arne Delfs.

