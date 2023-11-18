Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.'s (TSE:WPM) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Wheaton Precious Metals' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Wheaton Precious Metals is:

7.8% = US$535m ÷ US$6.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.08.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Wheaton Precious Metals' Earnings Growth And 7.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Wheaton Precious Metals' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.8%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Particularly, the exceptional 25% net income growth seen by Wheaton Precious Metals over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Wheaton Precious Metals' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 30% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Wheaton Precious Metals fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Wheaton Precious Metals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals is 37%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 63%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Wheaton Precious Metals is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Wheaton Precious Metals has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 42%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Wheaton Precious Metals' future ROE will be 7.2% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Wheaton Precious Metals has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

