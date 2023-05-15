U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.28
    +12.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,348.60
    +47.98 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,365.21
    +80.47 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.27
    +20.42 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.10
    +1.06 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.30
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    +0.0030 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5080
    +0.0450 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2528
    +0.0078 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0400
    +0.2950 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,404.31
    +527.74 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.39
    +3.58 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,777.70
    +23.08 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,626.34
    +238.04 (+0.81%)
     

Wheaton Precious Metals Could Keep Shining

Fernanda Horner
·1 min read

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) stock is up 1.1% to trade at $50.88 at last check, while boasting a 29.5% year-to-date lead. The shares were just within a hair of their April 13, one-year high of $52.76, but have since taken a breather. However, a trendline with historically bulllish implications may provide just the boost shares need to come within reach of a fresh high.

 

The signal in question is WPM's 40-day moving average. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's last study, the security saw five comparable signals during the past three years, and was higher one month later 60% of those times, averaging a 3.4% gain. A similar move would place the shares back above the $52 level.

 

 

WPM 40 Day
WPM 40 Day

 

An unwinding of pessimism could push shares even higher. This is per WPM's 50-day put/call volume ratio over at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which ranks higher than 88% of readings from the last 12 months.

It's worth noting the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 73 out of 100 indicates it has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year -- a boon for buyers.