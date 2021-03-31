U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.89
    +14.34 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,981.55
    -85.41 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,246.87
    +201.48 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.52
    +24.72 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.43
    -1.12 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.60
    +22.70 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    +0.0200 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7100
    +0.3570 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,082.60
    +222.16 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.55
    +15.02 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Wheaton Precious Metals Provides Details of Annual And Special Meeting of Shareholders And Files Form 40-F

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that its Form 40-F report has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR. The Company's 2020 audited financial statements, along with its Form 40-F, are also available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of Wheaton's audited financial statements, without charge, upon request to Wheaton's Investor Relations Department, Suite 3500, 1021 West Hastings St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 0C3 or to info@wheatonpm.com.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Wheaton is scheduled to hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") at the offices of Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP, Suite 2200 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

At this time, our governments and public health authorities continue to recommend that all Canadians do not congregate in large groups and that we continue to practice social distancing to assist with reducing the impact of COVID-19 on our communities. The board recognizes the importance of in-person engagement with its shareholders, while also being mindful of the health and safety of Wheaton's shareholders, employees and community in mind. As a result, for this year's Meeting, Wheaton has adopted an online virtual Meeting platform and we are strongly encouraging all of our shareholders to participate in the Meeting using this online platform.

All shareholders participating in our online virtual Meeting platform will be able to listen to the Meeting live, ask questions online, and for registered shareholders or proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholder), submit votes in real time.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who wish to participate in the online virtual Meeting may do so:

  1. from their computer, by entering the following URL in their browser: https://web.lumiagm.com/152290879;

  2. from their mobile device by either:

i. entering the following URL in their browser: https://web.lumiagm.com/152290879; or

ii. or by using the Lumi AGM app, which is available by downloading the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

If you choose to participate in the online virtual Meeting as a registered shareholder, you can log in to into the Meeting by:

  1. Entering the meeting ID for the Meeting, which is: 152290879

  2. Selecting "I am a shareholder/proxy"

  3. Clicking "I have a control number" and entering your valid control number

  4. Entering the password for the Meeting, which is: wheaton2021 (case sensitive)

Guests, including Beneficial Shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as a proxyholder, can log in to into the Meeting by clicking "I am a guest" and completing the online form. Guests will be able to listen to the Meeting, but will not be able to ask questions or vote.

Important technical reminders for joining the meeting and voting instructions will be made available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com, in the 'investors' section under the 'annual general meeting' tab.

While Wheaton is encouraging our shareholders to participate in our online virtual meeting platform, anyone who nevertheless wishes to attend the Meeting in person must pre-register via email to WheatonAGM2021@wheatonpm.com by 10:30am May 12, 2021 (PST) so that appropriate measures can be put in place to facilitate physical distancing and other precautions to ensure the health and safety of all attendees.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-provides-details-of-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-and-files-form-40-f-301260078.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/31/c4616.html

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin trial: New footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers

    George Floyd can be heard telling officers, "I'm not a bad guy" in newly revealed bodycam footage.

  • Why Genesis, BlockFi, Ledn Are Cutting Interest Rates on Large-Scale Bitcoin Deposits

    Genesis is cutting bitcoin deposit rates effective Thursday, following BlockFi's reduction last week.

  • "Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the company as a British success story. Shares in food delivery service Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30%, slicing more than 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) off the company's valuation in a blow to Britain's ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The highly-anticipated listing, the biggest on the London market in a decade, had earlier been hailed by Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more initial public offerings (IPO) by technology companies.

  • Crypto Traders Lever Up as Bitcoin Creeps Back Toward All-Time High

    The recent rise appears to show traders finding a renewed appetite for risk taking following a market shakeout over the past of couple weeks.

  • Malaysia's AirAsia shares slide after record quarterly loss

    Shares in AirAsia Group Bhd fell in morning trade on Tuesday, as analysts lowered earnings forecasts after the Malaysian budget airline group posted its record quarterly loss. Affin Hwang Capital cut earnings forecasts for 2021 and 2022, expecting a larger net loss this year due to lockdowns in Malaysia in the first quarter, closed borders and longer-than-expected timeframe for the COVID-19 immunisation programme. "We now anticipate AirAsia to report net loss of 92 million ringgit in 2022 due to slower-than-expected recovery in international tourism," analyst Isaac Chow said in his note.

  • Micron Gives Bullish Sales, Earnings Forecasts; Shares Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, gave a bullish forecast, buoyed by demand for semiconductors that store data on computers and smartphones. The stock rose almost 2%.Revenue in the current period will be $7.1 billion, plus or minus $200 million, Micron said Wednesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $6.85 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding certain items, will be about $1.62 a share, plus or minus 7 cents, the Boise, Idaho-based company added. Wall Street was looking for $1.34 cents a share.Demand for memory chips, which help process and store data, has been boosted by purchases of computers and other devices needed to work and study from home during the pandemic. Micron and rivals Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. are now rushing to increase supply.The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakePrices of dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, are rising rapidly amid “severe undersupply,” the company said in a presentation. Supply will fall short of demand this year, it projected. In contrast, the supply of Nand flash, another type of storage chip, will exceed demand, Micron warned. This will require more cuts in capital expenditure to support profitability in this part of the industry, it added.Micron also warned about a drought in Taiwan, which has reduced water supply to one of the company’s DRAM factories. “We are accelerating our water conservation efforts and have secured alternative sources of water,” Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said during a conference call with analysts. “At this time, we do not see an impact to DRAM production output; however, this is a developing situation that we are monitoring closely for the next several months.”Read more: Taiwan Raises Red Alert Over WaterIn its most recent quarter, DRAM provided 71% of Micron’s sales with most of the balance coming from Nand revenue.In the three months ended March 4, Micron posted a revenue of $6.24 billion, up 30% from a year earlier. Net income was $1.1 billion, or 98 cents a share, excluding certain items.(Updates with comments from presentation in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Westons Trade Food for Property, Seeking Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Groceries helped the billionaire Weston family amass Canada’s third-biggest fortune. Now, after four generations making and selling food, the Westons are paying more attention to the land underneath their stores.George Weston Ltd. said last week that it would sell off Weston Foods, the commercial bakery business that gave the company its start in 1882. In turn, the company said it will focus more on its real estate portfolio, which it cobbled together through decades of building out new grocery stores and keeps growing in value as Canadian property prices boom.“Right now we probably have more potential development sites than anybody,” Mario Barrafato, chief financial officer of Weston’s publicly traded property vehicle, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, said in an interview. “When you look at the amount of properties we have in the Greater Toronto Area, Greater Vancouver and Montreal, there’s a long, long-term potential over time.”With its plans to transform some retail locations into mixed-use developments, including residential towers, Weston joins major North American shopping-mall operators like Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. in trying to wring more value from their existing real estate assets. Weston’s core properties are anchored mostly by supermarkets and pharmacies that have done well during the pandemic -- in contrast to enclosed shopping malls, which have been clobbered by e-commerce and government-ordered shutdowns.Weston executives and public officials appeared together Tuesday on a videoconference with reporters to discuss the site of a new neighborhood under development on Toronto’s east side. The C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) project, Choice Properties’ largest, will redevelop a shopping mall that’s currently home to a Loblaw Cos. grocery store in partnership with local developer Daniels Corp.,The first phase of the 19-acre project to include two condominium towers, one block of rental apartments, offices, retail and educational space in partnership with the University of Toronto.”Loblaws will continue to be a core part of this community,” Galen G. Weston, chairman of Choice Properties, Loblaw and George Weston, said during the online event. “But rather than draw from sprawling suburbs, it will serve a unique combination of local owners, tenants, students, and professionals, who will live, work, and play at Golden Mile everyday.”Long ViewExecutives say the redevelopment of the Golden Mile Shopping Center in Toronto’s Scarborough area is emblematic of its ambitions for some of the 700-plus properties it controls in cities where housing costs and property values are soaring.The new strategy is years in the making. First the real estate assets were spun out from Loblaw in 2013. Five years later, Choice acquired a competitor and is now Canada’s biggest REIT by market value. George Weston Ltd. owns 17%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Although Loblaw still accounts for the vast majority of George Weston’s annual revenue, Choice Properties’ plans to redevelop more sites and add tenants beyond its own grocery stores are intended to increase its weight within the group.“We are ultimately owned by a family and therefore we can take a very long view,” Rael Diamond, Choice Properties’ chief executive officer, said in an interview. “It’s taking land in a well-located area which generally has retail uses, and densifying that land. And residential will be the most significant part of that mixed-use community.”The strategy has its risks. By moving away from food-making and toward real estate, George Weston is trading a largely recession-proof business for a more cyclical one. This may be particularly true in Canada, where frenetic condo development in Vancouver and Toronto in recent years has fueled fears of a bubble. Choice Properties’ development pipeline includes four other mixed-use projects like the one in Scarborough, 15 projects on land that’s currently empty, six projects dedicated solely to residential use and 17 sites devoted to expanded retail.“The existing footage will increase significantly, and therefore you can generate far more income, and therefore the property will be worth significantly more in value,” Diamond said. Speaking of the Weston family, whose net worth is more than $10 billion, he said: “That particular family, as you know, has a very, very long term view and a very long term horizon. Therefore we’re investing for the long term.”(Adds comment from Galen G. Weston in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here comes a 'face ripper' stock market rally: strategist

    The stage is set for a market rally to kick off April, Fundstrat's Tom Lee contends.

  • Deutsche Bank Dodged $4 Billion Archegos Hit With Quick Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG sold about $4 billion of holdings seized in the implosion of Archegos Capital Management in a private deal Friday, helping it emerge unscathed from a scramble that may cost some rivals billions of dollars.The German bank executed the direct sale after Archegos defaulted on margin loans used to build up highly leveraged bets on stocks, people with knowledge of the matter said. At the time, other lenders had already started selling and the pressure was on Deutsche Bank to rid itself of the exposure or potentially get stuck with losses.One of the buyers was Marshall Wace, among Europe’s largest hedge fund managers, according to a person familiar with its role who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The names of the others weren’t immediately available.Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Marshall Wace declined to comment.The $4 billion sale brings to almost $30 billion the known value of investments that have been liquidated in the messy unwinding of Archegos. The private investment firm, run by former Tiger Management star Bill Hwang, grew into a hidden colossus before collapsing almost overnight in one of the biggest margin calls in history.Bloomberg has reported that Archegos lenders led by Credit Suisse Group AG tried to broker some kind of standstill agreement with Hwang last week, seeking to untie positions without causing panic. But any agreement was elusive and the trades started to become public on Friday, triggering a selloff.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. dumped multibillion-dollar blocks of stock, in some cases through the weekend, to recover capital they loaned to Archegos. Deutsche Bank previously said it was able to de-risk its Archegos exposure and doesn’t expect to incur losses on the trades.Credit Suisse, however, expects a hit in the billions of dollars, people with knowledge of the matter have said, while Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it may lose as much as $2 billion. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate the Archegos blowup may cause as much as $10 billion of combined losses for banks.Shares of Credit Suisse tumbled 21% this week on concern over the size of its potential Archegos hit. Deutsche Bank is down 2.9%.(Updates with Marshall Wace role in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How many hedge funds are a margin call away from Archegos-style implosion?

    One of the scariest things about Archegos Capital Management’s fall from grace is there could be others. The only reason we know Bill Hwang’s hedge fund had risk up to its eyeballs using borrowed money is because it got caught out by margin calls. “If investment banks didn’t do these margin calls, we probably wouldn’t have seen that,” said Francesc Rodriguez Tous, a finance professor at Cass Business School in London who previously worked at the central banks of England, Germany, and Spain.

  • Elliott’s Former Hong Kong Head Preps London Hedge Fund Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- James Smith, the former head of Elliott Management Corp.’s operations in Hong Kong, is preparing to start his own hedge fund as he stages a comeback into the industry.Smith is setting up his multi-strategy investment firm Palliser Capital in London, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg. Similar to Elliott, one of the most-feared activist investors in the world, Palliser will seek changes at companies, bet on mergers and acquisitions and also invest in distressed securities and market dislocation.Palliser is expected to start with about $750 million in initial capital at launch, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Smith is starting the firm with three other former Elliott colleagues, the person said asking not to be identified because the information is private. They are Paul Reid, who will head trading at the new fund, as well as Armenio Keusseyan and Jason Chang.A spokesperson for Palliser declined to comment.Hedge fund startups are showing signs of revival following a year of stellar gains for some of the biggest names in the industry last year. Launches in the fourth quarter of 2020 rose to their highest level in three years and exceeded the estimated quarterly liquidations, according to data compiled by Hedge Fund Research Inc.Hyundai, BHPSmith, who led Elliott’s high-profile investments in Hyundai Motor Group and BHP Group Ltd., left the firm last year after nearly two decades. He moved back to London from Hong Kong in 2016 and had been running the Hong Kong operations from Elliott’s headquarters in the U.K.Former colleague Franck Tuil is also planning to start his own hedge fund. Tuil is setting up actvist investment firm Sparta Capital Management, which will invest in public and private companies around the globe.Palliser, which is expected to launch in the second quarter, will run a portfolio of up to 35 names but its core holdings will be spread over five to 10 bets, the document shows. The fund will invest globally but with a focus on Asia and Europe.The pandemic has sparked price dislocation in Europe, creating a fertile hunting ground for activists who agitate for change at companies to lift their share prices. Several high-profile European companies have been targeted by investors in recent years, including French yogurt maker Danone SA, which said earlier this month it would separate its chairman and chief executive officer roles after pressure from investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘MMT-Lite’ Is Reshaping Markets and May Get $2 Trillion Lift

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one key takeaway for financial markets after a year of pandemic, it’s that officials now seem predisposed to throwing huge amounts of money at protecting their economies.For some strategists this embrace of ultra-low interest rates and record fiscal spending is becoming a flirtation with Modern Monetary Theory, which says governments can spend heavily when price pressures are low. President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan is set to be the next big outlay.Whatever the truth of the claim about MMT, the flood of cheap money is reshaping markets. Pricing models have warped, a new breed of activist retail investor is amassing on forums such as WallStreetBets and Bitcoin is surging. Even the recent hedge fund blowup failed to dispel the liquidity-fueled optimism. The next big shift may be a breakout in inflation, judging by warnings from the likes of former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.“What Covid-19 has done is accelerated fiscal policy and fiscal response, and married closer and closer coordination with monetary tools,” said Viktor Shvets, head of Asian strategy with Macquarie Capital Ltd. “It’s not MMT yet, but it comes very close to it. The result is market signals atrophy and deteriorate.”In stocks, day traders flush with stimulus checks and mobilized by “meme” culture have made a mockery of traditional investing rules. Call-option frenzy has eased but remains historically elevated in derivatives markets. Cryptocurrencies have soared atop the tide of cash injections.Government policies that Mary Nicola, global multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, describes as “MMT-lite” are also galvanizing the inflation debate headlined by Summers.Economic SlackHer counter to warnings over price pressures amid the recovery from Covid-19 is that high unemployment shows economies have slack. Market expectations for inflation over the next decade have climbed steeply but remain roughly in line with the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.“We see the COVID-19 crisis as a deflationary shock which enables these ‘MMT-lite’ strategies to be adopted, at least for now,” Nicola said.At the other end of the spectrum are calls to back assets like commodities and gold to hedge inflation risk. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists last month said commodities appear to have begun a supercycle of years-long gains.This year’s bond market selloff signaled investor concern that price pressures may force an earlier than expected tapering of stimulus, thereby disappointing MMT proponents like the left wing of Biden’s Democratic party.For Macquarie’s Shvets, investors will continue testing the policy backdrop for weaknesses, but there is no normalization in sight.“Most investors are asking how do we normalize fiscal policy,” he said. “Well you don’t. The only thing that can derail it is if suddenly we have stagflation. But it’s very hard to generate inflation in a world that’s highly leveraged, highly financialized.”With the TideInvestors, meanwhile, are rowing with the tide of global liquidity, which has helped stocks vault about 51% over the past year.“I don’t get too wrapped up in the exact particulars of historic average values when we’re in a totally different zipcode for interest rates,” said Scott Berg, global equities portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price. “We’re in this crazy weird world -- stay invested, stay in the game.”Officials seem convinced that history will judge global fiscal support of $14 trillion and counting, backed by expansive monetary policy, to be the right response to the crisis. Some veteran market watchers agree.“What we’ll remember is that the benefits of very aggressive policy intervention appeared to vastly outweigh the cost,” said Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley.(Updates with Biden’s plan in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lagarde Says Market Can Test ECB Resolve as Much as It Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policy makers won’t shy away from using all their powers should investors try to push bond yields higher.“They can test us as much as they want,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday. “We have exceptional circumstances to deal with at the moment and we have exceptional tools to use at the moment, and a battery of those. We will use them as and when needed in order to deliver on our mandate and deliver on our pledge to the economy.”The ECB has accelerated its emergency bond-buying program to push back against a rise in borrowing costs that threatens to undermine the euro area’s recovery. Yields have risen as part of a global reflation trade on the back of the U.S. economic rebound, yet the euro zone is bogged down in extended virus restrictions and a slow vaccination rollout.To watch the full 27-minute interview with Bloomberg, click here.Central banks across the bloc bought an average of 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion) worth of debt a week over the past two weeks to keep financing conditions for governments, companies and households favorable. Lagarde declined to say if policy makers have agreed on that specific level of purchases, as Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas signaled in an interview this week.“Given the exceptional situation that we are facing we are using maximum flexibility” with the 1.85 trillion-euro program, Lagarde said. “We will deploy all of it or not, or more and we will certainly adjust as needed.”Inflation CautionThe ECB predicts that the 19-nation economy will grow 4% this year. That’s not enough to recoup last year’s contraction of 6.6%, and the euro zone will likely return to its pre-pandemic size only in mid-2022, a full year behind the U.S.The central bank says any near-term pickup in the region’s inflation will be temporary, with concerns over job losses keeping consumer demand in check over the medium term.Figures published Wednesday showed consumer prices rose 1.3% in March from a year earlier, driven higher by a surge in energy costs. That’s below the ECB’s goal of just-under 2%, and a measure that strips out volatile components such as food and fuels slipped to 0.9%, the lowest in three months.“Many have expressed concern about the consequences of a loose monetary policy,” policy maker Olli Rehn said in a webinar on Wednesday. “Fear of inflation coming to the fore, hyperinflation -- however, there are no signs of this. On the contrary, inflation threatens to remain too slow in the euro area.”The ECB’s pandemic bond program is set to run until the end of March 2022, though Lagarde said it can be extended if necessary, and the central bank will give investors plenty of warning when it’s ready to stop.“It’s not as if it were set in stone,” she said. Once it’s time to wind down, policy makers will give “sufficient early notice to avoid the anxiety, the tantrum, or any of those movements” that have happened in the past.Lagarde also said she hopes the European Union’s 750 billion-euro joint recovery fund will start being deployed as scheduled in the second half of the year.Spending plans are still being assessed by the European Commission, and laws to approve the bond issuance to fund the program still need to passed by all national governments. That has raised concerns that hurdles such as a legal challenge in Germany will delay disbursements.“We have an economic situation overall which in this part of the world, Europe, is really marked by uncertainty,” Lagarde said. “What monetary policy has to do and what the ECB has to do is to provide as much certainty as possible.”(Updates with comment from Rehn in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Sinks 31% in Setback to London Effort to Lure IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc collapsed in its London public debut as investors abandoned the food-delivery startup criticized for its labor practices and corporate governance, just as the broader technology sector falls out of market favor.The stock plunged as much as 31% in its first minutes of trading to trigger circuit breakers -- the worst performance in decades for a big U.K. listing. The stock closed down 26% at 287.45 pence.Deliveroo’s 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) IPO was meant to be a triumph for the City in its post-Brexit push to lure tech firms away from New York. Instead, the first-day performance looks like a disaster.As appetite sours for stocks that flourished during the lockdown, institutional investors have rebuffed the bellwether for the gig economy in droves. Asset managers including Legal & General Investment Management said they wouldn’t buy the stock because Deliveroo’s treatment of couriers doesn’t align with responsible investing practices.Investors have also balked at the dual-class structure that allows Chief Executive Officer Will Shu to retain control of the business for three years. Hundreds of riders are planning a protest next week to lobby for better pay and conditions.The shares were priced at 390 pence, the bottom end of the initial range. Among the five biggest deals in London this year, Deliveroo is the only company that didn’t receive the highest targeted valuation, data compiled by Bloomberg News show. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., the lead banks on the offering, declined to comment.“It’s not a great endorsement of setting IPOs in the U.K.,” said Neil Campling, analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “You have the combination of poor timing, as many ‘at home’ stocks have been under pressure in recent weeks, and the well-publicized deal ‘strike’ by a number of A-list institutional investors.”Investors are also souring on the fast-growing companies that benefited during the pandemic. Doordash Inc. has slumped 24% this month, and European rivals Just Eat Takeaway.com NV and Delivery Hero SE have also fallen this year.“The window for tech-driven IPOs just couldn’t be worse,” said Oliver Scharping, a portfolio manager Bantleon AG. “Deliveroo was trying to keep the window open with brute force.”The company and its banks also sought a premium valuation for the stock. At the offering price, Deliveroo fetched 6.4 times last year’s revenue, versus a multiple of 5.8 for Just Eat. At the middle of the original price range, the stock would have been valued at 19 times gross profit versus less than 7 times for its Dutch rival, said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners.Among the losers in the IPO will be retail investors, who were given the option to buy shares via Deliveroo’s app. Retail investors will only be able to trade the stock from April 7.IPO DetailsDeliveroo and investors sold 384.6 million shares at the offer price, equal to a 21% stake. The company raised 1 billion pounds, while shareholders including Amazon.com Inc. and Shu, the founder, sold the remaining 500 million pounds of stock.The prospectus indicates Amazon was looking to sell 23.3 million shares in the offering. At the IPO price, this means it received proceeds of 90.9 million pounds, with its remaining stake valued at about 818 million pounds, according to Bloomberg News calculations.Deliveroo is the largest IPO in the U.K. since e-commerce operator THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound listing in September.Like THG, Deliveroo listed with weighted voting rights on the LSE’s standard segment and therefore can’t be included in indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its size. While the stock will lose out on fund flows from passive strategies that track these benchmarks, the same situation hasn’t prevented THG’s shares from surging 26%.Goldman and JPMorgan were joint global coordinators on Deliveroo’s IPO, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. were joint bookrunners.(Updates to add closing price in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Firm Leasing $200,000 Pianos Linked to Fraud Behind OSB Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- A $40 million potential fraud that threatens to wipe out a chunk of OSB Group Plc’s profits is linked to a client with a niche business line: piano leasing.The British lender has filed to place Duet Capital (Holdings) Ltd. into administration, a form of U.K. bankruptcy, and contacted the Financial Conduct Authority about the suspected fraud, according to a corporate filing and people familiar with the matter. The company leases pianos to some of the U.K.’s most exclusive boarding schools and recently expanded into Croatian property investment, company filings show.OSB shares tumbled after the bank warned earlier this month that potential wrongdoing related to an unidentified third party could result in a credit loss of as much as 29 million pounds ($40 million), equivalent to about 12% of its estimated profit for 2020. The exact nature of the suspected fraud and identity of the alleged perpetrators is unclear.A spokeswoman for Chatham, Kent-based OSB declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the FCA also didn’t comment. Duet didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.OSB Group is one the so-called challenger banks, which were established to take on Britain’s lenders in the wake of the financial crisis. While regulators have praised the increased competition, they also had to grapple with issues. In 2019, Metro Bank Plc was found to have miscategorized the risk-weightings for large numbers of its loans. The Bank of England has warned that fast-growing lenders may be underestimating the risks to their business models from a downturn.The bank, led by Chief Executive Officer Andy Golding, specializes in commercial mortgages and business lending. OSB said on March 17 that it “very recently” become aware of the suspected fraud, which is linked to a funding line that’s secured against “lease receivables and the underlying hard assets.” The bank has delayed the publication of its annual results until April 8 and appointed accountancy firm Smith & Williamson LLP as administrator of Duet.“Our primary objective as joint administrators is to seek the best outcome for the company’s creditors, including the employees at its offices in Ashford, Kent,” Smith & Williamson said in a statement. “The business will continue to trade whilst we consider how best to achieve this objective. We are considering all options including the sale of the business.”OSB first began lending to Duet in 2015, filings show. Some of the leasing deals have been backed by loans made by Close Brothers Group Plc, a London-based merchant bank. Andy Donald, an external spokesman for Close Brothers, declined to comment.Duet ExpandsDuet has leased pianos and other instruments to schools including Harrow, which counts Winston Churchill among its former pupils, while the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is also a client, company filings show. The firm, whose pianos are worth as much as $227,100 each according to its website, has also worked with piano maker Steinway & Sons in the U.S. and discussed with advisers an initial public offering on London’s Alternative Investment Market, the accounts show. It has no links to a London-based investment firm of the same name.JC Flowers & Co., the finance firm founded by Wall Street mogul J. Christopher Flowers, created OSB in 2011 after rescuing the former Kent Reliance Building Society. The company joined a wave of new British lenders that emerged after the financial crisis to take on the nation’s major banks. JC Flowers exited in 2018 and OSB’s shareholders now include Jupiter Fund Management Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bloomberg data shows.Analysts said OSB was likely to weather the alleged fraud but also warned it might highlight broader concerns.“The direct impact appears relatively limited,” analysts at Barclays Plc have said, although “this may raise a number of indirect questions” related to the bank’s risk management.(Updates with shareholders in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Has Best Start to Year Since 2013 as Gold Disappoints

    Bitcoin outshines gold as inflation expectations rise.

  • Gold Nears Nine-Month Low as Yields Gain on Biden Spending Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended declines, approaching a nine-month low as the pace of U.S. vaccine rollouts and plans for further stimulus boosted bond yields and the dollar.Treasury yields rose as traders weighed the outlook for growth and inflation, with the U.S. ramping up Covid-19 vaccine efforts and President Joe Biden getting set to announce spending plans. That helped push non-interest-bearing gold below $1,700 an ounce after prices held above that level for three weeks.Bullion is heading for its first quarterly decline since 2018 amid a nascent global recovery that’s reduced the haven appeal of the metal. In recent weeks, its price has mostly treaded water, but faces renewed pressure from a resilient dollar and rising bond rates. A selloff in exchange-traded funds backed by gold is further eroding support.“We see increasing rates and a stronger dollar from Biden’s spending plans and sped-up vaccine efforts,” said TD Securities analyst Ryan McKay. “With equities holding pretty steady, it implies this trend can continue without any action from the Fed and that will continue to weigh on gold. We have even seen on days when rates are down gold has struggled to find any upside which really highlights how little buying interest there is at the moment.”Biden, in an address Wednesday in Pittsburgh, will detail a mass expansion of government spending aimed at reducing inequality and strengthening infrastructure. A revamp of the tax code is also part of the plan and is already proving divisive among economists and lawmakers. He said Monday that 90% of U.S. adults will be eligible to get a Covid-19 shot by April 19.Spot bullion fell 1.6% to $1,685.18 an ounce by 1:37 p.m. in New York, approaching the level reached earlier this month that was the lowest since June. Futures for June delivery on the Comex lost 1.7% to settle at $1,686 an ounce. Spot palladium climbed as much as 2.7%, while platinum and silver declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.After breaking below $1,700, gold’s “support zone at $1,650-$1,670 an ounce will probably be tested,” below which it could fall to $1,600, said ABN Amro Bank NV analyst Georgette Boele.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Morgan Stanley, ICBC Standard Look to Sell Gupta’s GFG Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley and ICBC Standard Bank are looking to dispose of portions of a loan they made to a key unit of Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, a sign that lenders may be losing confidence in the embattled metals group.The two banks have started talks with potential buyers of their exposure to debt that financed GFG subsidiary Liberty Industries France’s acquisition of an aluminum smelter from Rio Tinto Plc in 2018, according to people familiar with the matter. The process is at an early stage and may not lead to a sale, they said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.Representatives for GFG, Morgan Stanley and ICBC Standard Bank declined to comment on the transaction.The plant at Dunkirk, northern France, is Europe’s largest aluminum smelter and one of Gupta’s main industrial assets. Commodity trader Trafigura Group participated alongside a syndicate of banks in the $350 million financing.The Dunkirk loan is one of the few credit lines GFG companies raised from lenders other than Greensill Capital.The demise of the trade finance firm earlier this month, which provided around $5 billion to Gupta companies, has left GFG racing to find new backers. However, a sale by lenders of their exposure to hedge funds and distressed-debt investors could complicate talks between GFG and its other creditors.GFG is also negotiating with the French government and lenders over access to a potential loan of about 70 million euros ($82 million) through a state-backed Covid-19 relief program.Gupta’s Aluminum Unit Seeks Support From French GovernmentSeparately, the industrial conglomerate is being investigated by French authorities in relation to the disappearance of a loan provided by Greensill Capital to GFG-owned Liberty Aluminium Poitou, in central France, according to local media. Negotiations with the Spanish government over the takeover of a smelter in the country were put on hold recently over concerns about whether GFG’s aluminum unit had the financial strength to run the plant.Gupta’s Trophy Deal Shows How He Built a Shaky Empire on DebtA Citigroup Inc. subsidiary filed an application to wind up a key GFG commodities-trading unit on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG late Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • H&M’s Xinjiang Setback Has Tiny, Loss-Making China Peers Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of some tiny Chinese apparel companies are among the top performers in the country’s stock market over the last three days, as several of their foreign peers face a backlash over their stance on using cotton sourced from the contentious Xinjiang region.Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion & Accessories Co. and Ribo Fashion Group Co. each surged 33% since Wednesday’s close to feature among the biggest gainers in about 4,000 Chinese A-shares during the period. The stocks jumped after Chinese social-media users last week called for a boycott of Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB, having found an undated company statement about accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang. Those calls quickly spread to other foreign brands including Nike Inc. and Burberry Group Plc.The operating performance of the two Chinese companies speaks to the speculative nature of the recent rally in their stocks.Shanghai Metersbonwe said in October that it will post a loss as much as 820 million yuan ($125 million) for 2020. That would mark a second year of losses, which could trigger a delisting-risk warning from the stock exchange. Ribo Fashion issued a profit warning in January, citing lower sales due to the pandemic and one-off losses from a unit.“It’s easier for short-term investors to trade these two stocks with poor earnings and few institutional investors,” said Zhang Gang, an analyst at Southwest Securities Co. “The speculative buying on nationalist sentiment is irrational and would be unsustainable.”Further, it would be “hard to shake the consumption habits” of customers of foreign brands, he said.Meanwhile, shares of Shanghai Metersbonwe continued their rally on Tuesday, surging by the daily limit. Ribo Fashion climbed as much as 7.7% before paring the bulk of its gains.Cotton producer Xinjiang Sailimu Modern Agriculture Co. has emerged as another big beneficiary as foreign brands grapple with the backlash. Its stock also jumped 10% on Tuesday, adding to a 33% surge in the previous three sessions.Luxury Companies at Risk of New Tensions With China: Bernstein(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Aims to End a Corporate Tax-Cut Party That Rewards Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- The corporate tax-cut party President Donald Trump kicked off will soon be over if his successor proves able to enact proposals to roll back half of the 2017 domestic income-tax reduction and to radically revamp levies on profits earned abroad.President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-centered plan, laid out by the White House Wednesday, relies on higher corporate levies to pay for it. The proposals would change tax benefits that were at the center of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed solely with Republican votes. Along with boosting the corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%, businesses would pay significantly more on their global earnings than they did before Trump took office, experts said.“They’re not just rolling back the tax cuts from 2017,” said David Noren, a former legislative counsel to the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation who now advises corporate clients on tax planning. “They are putting companies in a much much tougher spot than even before TCJA.”The administration is also proposing to eliminate all fossil-fuel tax breaks and repealing incentives to move assets and jobs offshore.The plan would largely revamp the complicated matrix of carrot-and-stick incentives implemented in 2018 that govern how U.S. companies pay taxes on foreign profits -- which critics have said did little to spur U.S. investment or stop companies from shifting income and assets abroad. In its place, Biden has proposed a 21% global minimum tax. That would be an increase from the roughly 13% that corporations currently owe on offshore earnings.Trump’s tax law intended to make it easier for American companies to compete with foreign competitors in countries where taxes were lower and international tax regimes were more permissive.Repatriation DisappointedWhile the law lowered tax bills for some foreign profits, other changes -- like deductions to benefit U.S. manufacturers who sell abroad and rules to prevent companies from moving intellectual property offshore -- didn’t work as well as some Republicans who drafted the law had hoped.Companies ended up repatriating only a fraction of the foreign profits envisioned by the reform and uncertainty about the longevity of a law passed with GOP votes only led some companies to adopt a wait-and-see approach.Read More: Corporate America Is Repatriating a Fraction of Foreign ProfitsBiden’s proposals face significant changes, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the Democrats’ narrow majority in the House, which gives extra power to individual lawmakers to shape the final legislation.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said that he and Biden “are rowing in the same direction,” but that he plans to release his own international tax plan, along with Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Mark Warner of Virginia, next week.“While the proposals are distinct, our plans share the same goals of ending incentives to ship jobs overseas and rewarding companies that invest in the United States and its workers,” Wyden said in a statement Wednesday.Republican DefenseRepublicans have defended the 2017 tax law, saying that it reformed an archaic international tax system that made American companies prime targets for takeovers and inversions.An increase in the federal corporate rate to 28% would raise the average combined state and federal rate to 32.34%, which would be the highest among the G-7 countries, according to the right-leaning Tax Foundation. Republicans say this would harm economic growth and increase the cost of investment in the country.“In addition to giving the United States the highest combined corporate rate in the developed world, Biden wants to impose an uncompetitive minimum tax on American companies,” Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee said in a joint statement Wednesday. “America is the only country that now sets a minimum tax on the foreign earnings of domestic companies -- now President Biden wants every country to impose such a tax, in exchange for his promise to keep the U.S. minimum tax higher than other countries.”The U.K. government recently announced a plan to raise corporate tax rates to 25% in 2023, from 19%, for businesses with profits over 250,000 pounds ($345,000). That would be mark the first hike since 1974 in the country. Rates in Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are all above 25%.White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said the plans would help stop a “race to the bottom internationally” on corporate taxes. And he argued that the overall infrastructure program would prove beneficial to private sector companies. “These public investments are among the highest-return investments in terms of spurring private investment,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Wednesday.Mike Crapo, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, warned at a hearing last week that Democrats’ plans could bring back corporate inversions -- deals where companies move their headquarters overseas for tax purposes, or takeovers of American businesses by foreign counterparts.Buybacks BoomedInversions are particularly difficult today because of regulations designed to prevent such maneuvers, according to Noren, who’s now a partner at the law firm McDermott Will & Emery. U.S. companies would likely be targets for foreign buyers if the new tax rules were to become law, he said.Trump’s reduction in the U.S. corporate-income tax rate to 21% from 35% proved to be a huge boon for the stock market. Many major U.S. companies said they would turn over most savings from the relief to their shareholders.A year after the law was enacted, data showed that companies such as Apple Inc. and Walt Disney Co. were among those distributing the benefits in the form of share buybacks and dividends. In 2018, the technology industry authorized the greatest number of buybacks ever recorded, according to TrimTabs Investment Research. The $387 billion involved was more than triple the amount in 2017.In terms of economic growth, the goal of encouraging companies to redeploy tax savings into assets and job creation had only mixed results, said Karen Brown, a law professor at George Washington University who focuses on taxes.There was a boost soon after the law was passed, but that has moderated lately, and hasn’t lived up to the expectations set out by the Trump administration, she said. Similarly, the negative impacts of a tax rate increase might also prove to be relatively limited.“In principle there should be no hit to capital spending provided that firms are still allowed to immediately expense capital outlays (as they have since the TCJA),” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Most studies indicate that there are supply-side benefits to public infrastructure spending, i.e. productivity in the private sector gains when it employs a larger stock of public infrastructure capital.”The capital spending tax benefits that Feroli refers to are set to begin phasing out at the end of next year -- setting up another fight for Democrats and Republicans over the legacy of Trump’s tax law.(Updates with GW professor comments on economic growth in the 21st paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.