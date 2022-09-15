Wheel Aligner Equipment Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the wheel aligner equipment market is ACTIA Group. The company offers wheel aligner equipment named Wheel DiagADAS. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Atlas Automotive Equipment, Beach Equipment, Bee Line Co., Beissbarth GmbH, and CEMB Spa.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheel Aligner Equipment Market 2022-2026

Challenges Faced by Wheel Aligner Equipment Market Vendors

The wheel aligner equipment market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most regional vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. The intense competition among vendors poses a risk to their operations.

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. The intense rivalry among vendors compels them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. To thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Market Growth Potential

The wheel aligner equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 795.88 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Story continues

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the wheel aligner equipment market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The increasing number of automobiles is one of these drivers. The passenger vehicle segment contributes significantly to the global automobile market. Factors such as the availability of low-interest finance options, sales incentives, the launch of new models, and comfortable repayment options are driving the market for passenger vehicles. Furthermore, favorable government policies have encouraged many manufacturers in several countries to increase the production of passenger vehicles. Hence, with the growth of the global automotive industry, the sales of wheel aligner equipment are expected to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: Factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices may impede the market growth.

Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: Factors such as the high cost of steering system production will challenge the growth of the market.

Wheel Aligner Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 795.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.46 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ACTIA Group, Atlas Automotive Equipment, Beach Equipment, Bee Line Co., Beissbarth GmbH, CEMB Spa, Delta Equipments, Eagle SMF Pty Ltd., Fori Automation Inc., Hunter Engineering Co., KJC Engineering Inc., Kratzer Automation AG, Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd., NEXION S.p.A., Shenzhen 3Excel Tech Co. Ltd., Snap On Inc., Sunrise Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Wonder Internation Sdn Bhd, and Yantai Haide Science And Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 CCD aligner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 3D aligner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACTIA Group

10.4 Bee Line Co.

10.5 Beissbarth GmbH

10.6 CEMB Spa

10.7 Eagle SMF Pty Ltd.

10.8 Fori Automation Inc.

10.9 Hunter Engineering Co.

10.10 KJC Engineering Inc.

10.11 Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

10.12 NEXION S.p.A.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheel-aligner-equipment-market-a-deep-dive-into-factors-that-will-help-vendors-stay-ahead-of-competitors--technavio-301624409.html

SOURCE Technavio