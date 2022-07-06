Wheel Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer & Seasoned Commercial Leaders to Scale Company's Continued Market Expansion as it Powers the Future of Virtual Care

New leaders bring extensive experience growing best-in-class teams for healthcare and marketplace companies

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel , the health tech company powering the next generation of healthcare, today announced the addition of Shoshana Deutschkron as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. Wheel also appointed several new commercial executives to its leadership team, including Brandon Castel as Vice President of Sales; Daniel DeSantis as Vice President of Partnerships; and Brendon Kelly as Business Lead, Behavioral Health.

The new executives join Wheel following its $150 million Series C funding round and at a time when the healthcare industry is embracing virtual-first care models while also under pressure to balance growth with cost-efficiency. The new leaders will help guide the company's evolution as it scales both its virtual care platform and nationwide clinician network. Wheel is already powering the most innovative brands in healthcare – including big tech, retailers, labs, and digital health companies – to deliver high quality, cost-efficient virtual care. By partnering with Wheel, companies have saved up to 70 percent in operating expenses while simultaneously improving clinical quality by 80 percent.

"I'm excited to welcome these new leaders who not only have outstanding track records in their respective fields, but also have a deep passion and understanding of the healthcare challenges we're addressing at Wheel," said Michelle Davey, CEO and Co-Founder of Wheel. "Collectively, their strategic vision and partnership will accelerate our ability to fundamentally change the healthcare experience for millions of people across the country."

Deutschkron brings over 20 years of Silicon Valley technology industry experience leading teams at digital health, marketplace, online work and marketing organizations. She most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Olive, a healthcare automation company, where she led a mission-driven marketing team to support the company's overall growth. She also served as the head of communications and brand at online work marketplace Upwork, where she helped establish the company's position as a category leader and drove awareness efforts through a merger and ultimate IPO.

"What attracted me to Wheel is its triple threat of a powerful and disruptive business model, an exceptional, diverse team, and its meaningful mission aimed at increasing access to high-quality care," said Shoshana Deutschkron, Chief Marketing Officer at Wheel. "Everyone, from patients to clinicians, stands to benefit from how Wheel is reimagining care. I look forward to combining my passions and understanding of health tech, marketplace, and future of work businesses to scale Wheel's impact."

Wheel is also welcoming new commercial leadership as the market continues to respond strongly to the company's white-labeled virtual care offerings. Castel, DeSantis, and Kelly will collectively drive new business and revenue growth opportunities, enabling more companies to deliver high-quality virtual care at scale.

Brandon Castel, Vice President of Sales – Castel has held sales leadership positions at leading healthcare companies, most recently at Omada Health. At Wheel, Castel will be responsible for expanding the company's sales team strategy and driving new business relationships across Wheel's offerings.

Daniel DeSantis, Vice President of Partnerships – DeSantis is a longstanding telehealth expert and advocate, having led digital care programs at CareFirst, BlueCross BlueShield, and Quartet Health. He will run Wheel's partnership efforts and build further awareness of the company's offerings across prospective strategic partners.

Brendon Kelly, Business Lead, Behavioral Health – Kelly is an experienced commercial leader and recognized mental health advocate, having held senior roles at leading behavioral health companies including Big Health, BetterUp, and Happify Health. He will build and lead Wheel's behavioral health go-to-market strategy.

For those interested in learning more about Wheel, please visit wheel.com . For candidates interested in joining a mission-driven company building the future of virtual care, please visit wheel.com/careers .

About Wheel

Wheel is the health tech company powering the next generation of healthcare. Wheel provides companies and clinicians with everything they need to deliver care virtually. Today Wheel powers virtual-first care for the most forward-thinking organizations in healthcare — including digital health companies, clinical lab networks, retailers, and tech companies. To learn more about Wheel, visit wheel.com.

