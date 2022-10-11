Wheelchair Market Size to Grow by USD 1320.66 Bn, Healthcare Equipment Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wheelchair market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies that are engaged in the research and development (R&D) of various product categories, including capital equipment, implants, instruments, accessories, and consumables used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of several diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheelchair Market 2022-2026

The wheelchair market size is expected to grow by USD 1320.66 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Scope

The wheelchair market report covers the following areas:

Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

21st Century Scientific Inc., Carex Health Brands, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Etac AB, Forza Medi India Pvt. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., Karman Healthcare Inc., Ki Mobility, Magic Mobility Pty Ltd., Medline Industries LP, NOVA Medical Products, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Rainbow Care Pte Ltd., and Sunrise Medical LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

21st Century Scientific Inc. - The company offers wheelchairs that have independent drive wheel suspension. It improves ride quality and traction and also has Xtra Duty 12 position adjustable suspension forks, with oversized 1-inch diameter bearings and fork stems.

Carex Health Brands - The company offers wheelchairs of different kinds, such as reclining wheelchairs, lightweight folding wheelchairs for travel, hemi wheelchairs with height-adjustable seats, and bariatric wheelchairs.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - The company offers wheelchairs that allow users to easily convert the armrests into desk arm, half arm, and full arm with the push of a button.

Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wheelchair market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wheelchair market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wheelchair market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the wheelchair market vendors

Wheelchair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1320.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 21st Century Scientific Inc., Carex Health Brands, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Etac AB, Forza Medi India Pvt. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., Karman Healthcare Inc., Ki Mobility, Magic Mobility Pty Ltd., Medline Industries LP, NOVA Medical Products, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Rainbow Care Pte Ltd., and Sunrise Medical LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

