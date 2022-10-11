U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,608.75
    -16.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,125.00
    -135.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,942.25
    -42.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.10
    -7.60 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.82
    -0.31 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.50
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.51
    -0.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9697
    -0.0012 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    +1.09 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1054
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6780
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,065.31
    -397.58 (-2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.70
    -11.43 (-2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,480.97
    -635.14 (-2.34%)
     

Wheelchair Market Size to Grow by USD 1320.66 Bn, Healthcare Equipment Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wheelchair market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies that are engaged in the research and development (R&D) of various product categories, including capital equipment, implants, instruments, accessories, and consumables used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of several diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheelchair Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheelchair Market 2022-2026

The wheelchair market size is expected to grow by USD 1320.66 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Scope

The wheelchair market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

21st Century Scientific Inc., Carex Health Brands, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Etac AB, Forza Medi India Pvt. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., Karman Healthcare Inc., Ki Mobility, Magic Mobility Pty Ltd., Medline Industries LP, NOVA Medical Products, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Rainbow Care Pte Ltd., and Sunrise Medical LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • 21st Century Scientific Inc. - The company offers wheelchairs that have independent drive wheel suspension. It improves ride quality and traction and also has Xtra Duty 12 position adjustable suspension forks, with oversized 1-inch diameter bearings and fork stems.

  • Carex Health Brands - The company offers wheelchairs of different kinds, such as reclining wheelchairs, lightweight folding wheelchairs for travel, hemi wheelchairs with height-adjustable seats, and bariatric wheelchairs.

  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - The company offers wheelchairs that allow users to easily convert the armrests into desk arm, half arm, and full arm with the push of a button.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Wheelchair Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wheelchair market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the wheelchair market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the wheelchair market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the wheelchair market vendors

Related Reports

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market by Mobility Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automatic stair climbing wheelchair market size is projected to grow by USD 619.69 million from 2021 to 2026.

Pediatric Wheelchairs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pediatric wheelchairs market share is expected to increase by USD 767.19 million from 2021 to 2026.

Wheelchair Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1320.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.4

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

Asia at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

21st Century Scientific Inc., Carex Health Brands, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Etac AB, Forza Medi India Pvt. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., Karman Healthcare Inc., Ki Mobility, Magic Mobility Pty Ltd., Medline Industries LP, NOVA Medical Products, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Rainbow Care Pte Ltd., and Sunrise Medical LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Manual wheelchair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Powered wheelchair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 21st Century Scientific Inc.

  • 10.4 Carex Health Brands

  • 10.5 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

  • 10.6 Etac AB

  • 10.7 GF Health Products Inc.

  • 10.8 Hoveround Corp.

  • 10.9 Invacare Corp.

  • 10.10 Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Karman Healthcare Inc.

  • 10.12 Ki Mobility

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheelchair-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1320-66-bn-healthcare-equipment-market-categorized-as-parent-market---technavio-301644541.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals

    The Biden Administration has been successful in bringing down prices at the pump by releasing crude from its SPR, but this strategy has already proven to be unsustainable in the light of lower OPEC+ production

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Exxon has expressed preliminary interest in the Plano, Texas-based company, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and Exxon could opt against proceeding with a potential deal, they added. Shares of Denbury jumped as much

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian stock tanks on vehicle recall news

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down how Rivian stock has reacted to news that the EV maker has recalled 12,000 vehicles.

  • PC market in ‘steepest’ fall since data started being collected in mid-1990s, analysts agree

    One thing two differing research firms following the troubled PC industry can agree upon is that global shipments are experiencing their worst pullback since the mid-1990s when data started being collected on the industry.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • OPEC cut spurs U.S. hedging - but against lower oil prices

    The decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies last week to cut oil production has spurred a flurry of activity in the options market - but with more U.S. bettors opting for a bearish stance, data from CME Group showed. OPEC+, as the group is known, decided on Wednesday to cut its target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), including voluntary production curbs by Saudi Arabia and other nations. Oil futures have risen over 7% since to five-week highs, as the move was seen as putting a floor under the market.

  • Arch Resources: The Windfall Will Not Last

    The company's high profits could evaporate quickly

  • Texas Pete maker sued for crafting its hot sauce in — gasp — North Carolina

    The class action suit claims the hot sauce maker used a ’false labeling scheme’ to entice customers looking for an authentic Texas hot sauce

  • Key cog in semiconductor supply chain plans hundreds of hires, 'Headquarters 2.0' in Central Texas

    As Valex starts the hiring process for the Round Rock facility, and puts the finishing touches on the Georgetown site, an exec offered details about why the company, which is a key cog in the supply chain of the semiconductor industry, opted to expand to Central Texas and what they're hoping to do in each site.

  • How Biden’s Chip Actions May Be Broadest China Salvo Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington unveiled sweeping curbs on the way chip companies do business with China’s tech industry, a series of restrictions that together represent some of the strongest actions taken so far to contain the rise of a geopolitical rival.The actions, which incensed Beijing and provoked accusations of unfair targeting, threaten to disrupt a global economy already dealing with a potential recession, soaring inflation and lingering supply snarls. Some analysts warn it could strike a f

  • Why businesses are embracing industry clouds

    This change looks like a tech trend, but in fact, it’s all about strategy.

  • Quarterly PC Shipments Drop 15%. Why Macs Took Off.

    Both HP and Dell saw double-digit year-over-year percentage declines during the September quarter, according to new data from IDC

  • German companies look at offshore production as energy prices rocket

    Germany's 200 billion euro ($197 billion) energy aid package will provide limited relief for businesses and is unlikely to dissuade companies that are already looking to relocate to cheaper manufacturing bases overseas. The German government set out its energy relief package last month, including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel to help households and small and medium-sized business (SMEs) cope with surging prices. The company, established in Germany 143 years ago, has been looking into relocating some of its production out of Germany to cut costs and Ryder said the gas brake plan was still too vague to convince Rosenthal to reconsider its plans.