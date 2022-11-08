U.S. markets closed

Wheelchairs Market is Expected to Enjoy a Worth of US$ 5.7 Bn and Expand at a CAGR of 3.2% to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 7.9 Bn During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read

Wheelchairs Market Growth Accelerating with Rising Developments in Assistive Technologies. China is set to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 4.3% in the global wheelchairs market during the forecast period. Demand for wheelchairs in Germany is expected to register a growth of 3.0% CAGR over the next ten years.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global wheelchairs market was around US$ 5.5 Bn in 2021, and is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of close to 3.2% over the forecast period.

Future Market Insights Logo
Future Market Insights Logo

Utilizing the skills and resources of the public, private, and nonprofit sectors is essential to fostering innovation and removing obstacles to accessibility and affordability for assistive technology (AT). For people to become more economically and civically engaged and to avoid adverse health effects, access to an appropriate wheelchair is essential.

A wheelchair is considered appropriate if it: satisfies the user's demands and environmental requirements; offers a proper fit with ergonomic adjustment; is safe and reliable; is readily available in the nation; and can be obtained, maintained, and provided with services in the nation at a reasonable price. The usage of a appropriate wheelchair improves users' mobility and flexibility, which is a requirement for active involvement in civic, professional, and educational activities.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15754

Wheelchairs are among the most widely used assistive devices. Those who require wheelchairs have mobility limits and may include individuals with congenital abnormality, people with developmental and neurological problems (such as cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy), people with a spinal cord injury, and people with musculoskeletal conditions (lower limb amputation), people living with physical handicap caused by polio or non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes or stroke, and older people.

The wheelchair market is expected to grow as demand is created and consolidated around the best products in terms of effectiveness, features, quality, and cost. Additionally, in order to lower production costs and promote the adoption of strict quality standards, manufacturers and suppliers must collaborate in order to shape the global wheelchairs market for greater revenue sales.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Manual wheelchairs are the leading segment as product, and hold approximately 70.5% market share in 2021, owing to their adoption by people with mobility issues, who do not suffer from chronic conditions.

  • Lightweight wheelchair segment is set to lead in terms of function for wheelchairs with a projected market share of around 30.0% by 2032, owing to the ease of its use.

  • Institutional sales accounted for around 82.2% of the global wheelchairs market, by distribution channel, in 2021, owed to the high adoption of treatment within institutional settings.

  • North America is considered as the leading region with a global share of 35.4% in 2021, owed to the large number of available distributors for wheelchairs in the region.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-15754

"Mobility issues associated with ageing are likely to affect older generations, which is predicted to raise demand for wheelchairs and fuel market expansion for wheelchairs over the forecast period," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The market for wheelchairs is highly fragmented, and there exists a number of competitors within the market sphere. Several local producers exist in low and middle-income nations, owing to favorable government regulations, incentives to manufacture locally, and the belief that wheelchairs are a low-tech product.

  • Invacare Corporation announced the release of a new, slimmer version of the Invacare® AVIVA® STORM RXTM rear wheel drive power wheelchair in January 2022.

  • Sunrise Medical announced the introduction of two new electric wheelchairs in January 2022 for both its adult QUICKIE and pediatric ZIPPIE lines.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the wheelchairs market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global wheelchairs market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15754

Key Market Segments Covered in Wheelchairs Industry Research

By Product:

  • Manual Wheelchairs

  • Powered Wheelchairs

By Function:

  • Standard Transport Wheel Chair

  • Self-Propelled Wheel Chair

  • Sports Wheel Chairs

  • Standing Wheel Chairs

  • Recliners Wheel Chairs

  • Bariatric Wheel Chairs

  • Light-weight Wheel Chairs

By Distribution Channel:

  • Institutional Sales

  • Retail Sales

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wheelchairs-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

Bariatric Transport Wheelchairs Market Size: North America and Europe are the most lucrative markets for bariatric transport wheelchairs. Factors such as increasing rates of non-communicable diseases leading to disability and a growing epidemic of obesity are contributing factors driving the growth of bariatric transport wheelchairs market

Paediatric Wheelchairs Market Share: While there are a variety of products serving the needs of adult disability patients who need mobility support, there is also a niche market for paediatric wheelchairs that serve all the needs of the children who need assistance in mobility.

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Trends: The global healthcare IT outsourcing market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 50,025.3 Million in 2022

Animal Healthcare Market Analysis: The animal healthcare market is valued at US$ 42.3 Billion in 2021. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2027

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Outlook: During the forecast period, the healthcare interoperability solutions market holds an average growth prospect with an anticipated CAGR of 14% to reach a valuation of US$ 5.5 Bn by 2026, from US$ 3.3 Bn in 2021

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com   
Browse Latest Market reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheelchairs-market-is-expected-to-enjoy-a-worth-of-us-5-7-bn-and-expand-at-a-cagr-of-3-2-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-7-9-bn-during-the-forecast-period-of-2022-32--future-market-insights-inc-301670352.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

