Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.
·1 min read
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) ("WHLR" or the "Company") announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 on Form 10-Q. In addition, the Company has posted supplemental information to its website regarding WHLR's financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Both the Form 10-Q and the supplemental information can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations page at https://ir.whlr.us/.

Contact
Investor Relations (757) 627-9088
Email: investorrelations@whlr.us

ABOUT WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. For more information on the Company, please visit www.whlr.us.

SOURCE: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724439/Wheeler-Real-Estate-Investment-Trust-Inc-Announces-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-and-Operating-Results

