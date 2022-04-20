U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.19
    +3.98 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,187.14
    +275.94 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,465.54
    -154.12 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,044.30
    +13.54 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.91
    -1.65 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.90
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0859
    +0.0067 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8670
    -0.0460 (-1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0053 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7770
    -1.1370 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,101.98
    -407.30 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.01
    -7.96 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Wheelhouse spins out of Lyric with $16M for the flex rental market

Mary Ann Azevedo
·6 min read

In mid-2020, short-term rental startup Lyric Hospitality shuttered most of its locations in what was widely viewed as another pandemic casualty.

But the San Francisco company -- which was out to help folks who struggled to decide between staying in a hotel or an Airbnb -- wasn’t ready to go down without a fight. It is now spinning out the software side of its business, including a pricing tool for accommodation that it had built, and that spinout has raised $16 million in funding.

Highgate Ventures and NEA co-led the round for Wheelhouse, which also included participation from Fifth Wall, Certares, RXR, SignalFire and PAR Capital, among others.

Much of Lyric's core team regrouped and decided to focus on building out what is today Wheelhouse, as the remote work environment precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic led to more people seeking longer-term rentals.

And a number of the company's investors stuck with that team in the process.

Over its lifetime, Lyric had secured nearly $180 million in debt and equity. Investors included Airbnb, Tishman Speyer, RXR Realty, Obvious Ventures, SineWave, Dick Costolo and Adam Bain, Barry Sternlicht, NEA, SignalFire, Fifth Wall and Tusk Ventures.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Wheelhouse Founder and CEO Andrew Kitchell shared details of the company’s pivot, its new funding and plans for the future.

Before the pandemic, Lyric had developed software called Wheelhouse Pro as part of its larger hospitality tech stack. In addition, Lyric also designed & managed inventory, including the property that it says became the #1 rated hotel in New York City..

Sometimes I described it like, ‘Maybe the worst place to be in a pandemic like this was a venture-backed hospitality company focused on corporate travelers with urban exposure,'” he told TechCrunch. "We went from going into March of 2020 with what actually looked like it was going to be record revenue for us. And then literally from March 1st on we just started having people cancel and occupancy dropped to 8-10% globally.”

The company’s execs didn’t believe they were in a cash position to survive the pandemic and, rather than drag things out, reduced headcount from 150 to 15 in mid-2020. Co-founder and president Joe Fraiman had left the company in May to pursue other opportunities. Those who remained focused their energies on building out Lyric’s underlying technology.

"When Covid hit, we were forced to shut down our operating company, and we shifted our focus to Wheelhouse," Kitchell told TechCrunch. "We were able to take software we had built for Lyric's portfolio to make Wheelhouse better and more professional-grade."

After about 10 months of "building," in February of 2021, the team launched Wheelhouse Pro, its software designed for large portfolios. With the new fundraise, the company is "formally spinning out this software from Lyric," he added.

Lyric raises $160 million in debt and equity to power the next generation of hospitality

“COVID ended up causing some really unexpected travel patterns and shifts in how people both stayed and traveled,” Kitchell said. “So when COVID hit, we basically made the decision to say, 'hey, our operations company cannot survive as an OpCo but we've actually built some really interesting technology that we think the next generation of operators and hospitality companies will want to leverage.' ”

With that it expanded from being a B2C company to also a B2B one.

Kitchell describes Wheelhouse as a “fintech platform for the $500 billion-plus flex rental space” that includes pricing and financing. Think professional Airbnbs and corporate rentals. The company says its technology has been deployed for over two years, but only recently separated from Lyric to stand alone.

“What we had built at Lyric was basically automated revenue management,” Kitchell explains. “We would take over a property or a home and dynamically price it to try to help the owner earn more revenue. We built an entire suite of tools that our team has been leveraging to do revenue management across different properties.”

So what benefit can Wheelhouse bring to short and mid-length stay providers? Kitchell claims that the providers “may make 20% more money from their rental properties and can manage “huge, spread portfolios” when using the company's technology. In fact, some of Lyric’s former competitors are now Wheelhouse users, including venture-backed companies such as Mint House, Blackswan, Jurny and Sextant Stays.

Image Credits: Wheelhouse

We still have individual hosts and entrepreneurs with a few listings who build their business on top of our technology and we have people with 1,000-plus listings,” Kitchell said. “We work with multifamily companies who are looking at both short-term stays as part of their portfolio, and also a pretty interesting emerging category of mid-length, which can be anywhere from a 30-day to nine-month stay.”

“People are embracing flexible living,” he added. And working with a number of companies focused on mid-length stays has "greatly expanded" its total addressable market (TAM), according to Kitchell.

Wheelhouse says it experienced 100% overall growth over the past nine months and 45% growth in the first quarter. Its B2B business, in particular, saw 500% to 600% growth over the past nine months and is now by far the fastest growing, and majority, of its business. Looking ahead, the company plans to roll out “Wheelhouse Everywhere,” which it describes as a pricing engine methodology -- from 42 countries to worldwide.

The company plans to use its capital to "finalize" the core technology it inherited from Lyric, price mid-length stays and do some underwriting.

"As larger teams continue to adopt Wheelhouse Pro, we are focused on adding features that make it easier for teams to adjust, track & communicate about revenue strategies, on our platform. We also always invest in data science research to improve ML pricing engine," Kitchell told TechCrunch. "Underwriting for short-term rentals is challenging and requires our data and engine."

NEA General Partner Rick Yang first invested in Lyric in mid-2017 and has remained in close contact with the company throughout its evolution and current spinout.

Kitchell recalls that Yang was supportive from the beginning of the pandemic and immediately got on the phone with Lyric’s executive team to help them strategize when its occupancy plunged.

“It’s pretty interesting to see how quickly this company really understood the severity of the situation and was able to navigate out of that to find ourselves where we are today, which is such an interesting and much stronger position,” Yang told TechCrunch. “It's a small team, but it's doing millions of ARR, and you just don’t see that very often.”

Another venture-backed company that is focused on the corporate flexible rental space is Zeus Living, which raised $55 million last year. It was initially focused on just business travelers but is now also offering flexible rentals to the general population by partnering with homeowners. Airbnb invested in that startup as well.

Recommended Stories

  • AWS launches new $30M accelerator program aimed at minority founders

    Amazon Web Services (AWS) today launched a new program, AWS Impact Accelerator, that will give up to $30 million to early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders. The Amazon company claims that the three-year initiative will help recipients build successful businesses while "accelerating" growth in their respective markets. Since 2015, Black and Latinx founders -- who have fewer funding routes available to them to begin with -- have raised just 2.4% of total venture capital invested, according to Crunchbase.

  • Time to grab your pass to TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco

    Prepare yourself for the triumphant return of TechCrunch Disrupt — live and in person — to San Francisco on October 18-20 at Moscone West! It’s a juried process, which means that you must apply to be considered and it's the only way that early stage companies will be able to present on the show floor.

  • Companies Are Pulling Out All the Stops for New Hires — But What Do Existing Employees Get?

    In the wake of the Great Resignation, employers across America are trying to walk a fine line between attracting new talent and keeping the workers they already have, according to a study by...

  • Why you shouldn’t expect to get a PlayStation 5 anytime soon

    It's been well over a year since Sony's PlayStation 5 hit store shelves, and your chances of getting one of your own haven't gotten any better.

  • K-9, troopers find $5 million worth of cocaine in tractor-trailer

    K-9 Rico helped a team of Florida Highway Patrol troopers get $5 million worth of cocaine off of Orlando’s streets.

  • Glorious PC Gaming Race is ditching its Nazi-linked name

    The peripheral maker is now called 'Glorious.'

  • These four slow cooker recipes are perfect after a long day at the office

    The slow cooker — aka the crock pot — allows you to throw dinner together in the morning and have it ready when you come home at 5 p.m.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • IBM stock pops on earnings beat, cloud growth

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss IBM stock.

  • Should You Now Consider Buying Shopify (SHOP) Shares?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Again Today

    You can blame Deutsche Bank for that. German megabank Deutsche Bank cut its price target on Nvidia stock by 10.5%, to $255 per share this morning, reports TheFly.com. Nvidia's next earnings release may still be as much as a month away (last year, Nvidia reported first-quarter results on May 26).

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Netflix stock plummets after first quarterly subscriber loss in 10 years

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Netflix.

  • Here's What We Like About Ford Motor's (NYSE:F) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Ford Motor...

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Don't assume their recent performances are a reflection of what's brewing for these outfits.

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Falling Today

    Through yesterday's trading session, investors who have hitched a ride with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have endured a rocky road, with the stock falling 22% in April. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock is down 3.6%, recovering slightly from its earlier slide of 6.3%. Although the buy rating remains unchanged, Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, has reduced the price target to $90 from $95.

  • Wall Street rerates Netflix stock after surprise subscriber loss

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Netflix stock cratering after nine Wall Street analysts downgraded shares after the streaming giant reported earnings.

  • Market check: Nasdaq turns red as Netflix, Tesla, Meta stocks drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • 3 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Investors often mistake a falling stock with a struggling business, but that is not always the case. The best investors in the world focus first on the business and then decide if the stock is worth buying, regardless of how the share price is performing in the near term. Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have cooled off over the last year due to slowing growth.