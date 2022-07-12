U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,824.50
    -32.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,904.00
    -236.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,775.25
    -109.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,718.20
    -14.60 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.42
    -2.67 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.20
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0014
    -0.0027 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.25
    +2.61 (+10.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1844
    -0.0049 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2600
    -0.1600 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,716.38
    -748.74 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.89
    -21.07 (-4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,164.19
    -32.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Wheelocity raises $12 million for its supply chain network for fresh commerce in India

Jagmeet Singh
·2 min read

Wheelocity, an early-stage supply chain startup that handles fresh food supplies for quick commerce platforms in India, has raised $12 million in a new financing round as it gears up to broaden its product offerings and expand workforce.

Lightspeed India Partners led the startup's Series A funding, which is a mix of 80 percent equity and 20 percent venture debt, the startup said. Anicut Capital and a few other investors also participated in the round.

Founded in September 2021, Wheelocity provides quick commerce firms with a supply chain of fresh food. The startup says its supply chain network integrates collection centers, fulfilment and distribution centers, last mile hubs, dark stores and logistics.

Wheelocity's customers include Swiggy's Instamart, Flipkart-backed Ninjacart, Google-backed Dunzo and Zomato's Blinkit.

"Fresh commerce as a category has been operating in a very traditional way over the last 2,000 years, so to say," said Selvam VMS, founder and CEO at Wheelocity, in a telephonic interview. "So, we are making it technology-enabled and bringing a lot of visibility into inventory management."

The Chennai-based startup claims that by using its technology-based supply chain network, customers can launch their operations in new cities in less than seven days.

Wheelocity is currently operational in over 12 cities, including top-seven cities and is handling close to 700 tonnes of fruit and vegetable supplies each day. It has a team of over 350 members that it is planning to expand across roles in product, technology and operations, among others, over the next six months.

Though Wheelocity started its business with fruits and vegetables, it has since expanded to areas including dairy, seafood, meat and poultry.

Over the next 12 months, the startup is aiming to reach over 30 more cities in India.

Prior to the funding round, Wheelocity was bootstrapped. The founding team that includes co-founders Amresh Singh and Senthil Kumar along with VMS had invested $6,30,000–$7,50,000 into the business, VMS told TechCrunch.

"Solving the fresh supply chain in India is a very large problem and in Wheelocity, we saw a mission-driven team, committed to create a meaningful difference for its customers by creating the rails for fresh commerce in the country," said Rahul Taneja, Partner at Lightspeed, in a statement.

Wheelocity is planning to deploy its fundraise to build new product offerings on farm side operations and build technology-powered supply chains to reduce and eliminate food wastage, it said. It is also building Internet of Things (IoT)-based packing units, AI-based work solutions and warehouse/ logistics automation.

Instant commerce is making fast inroads in India. Swiggy's Instamart and Y Combinator-backed Zepto are among the leaders in the space, which took off during the pandemic.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

    Designer perfume maker Inter Parfums is shifting production to U.S., but some suppliers are unsure how long it will last.

  • 3 Companies That Might Acquire DocuSign

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the maker of digital signature software, is having a horrible year. With its stock price languishing and its leadership in flux, some analysts think that DocuSign could be an acquisition target. Let's explore which companies might consider putting in an offer for DocuSign and the business case for each.

  • Retail sales slump at fastest rate since lockdown - live updates

    Euro tumbles to 20-year low against dollar over fears Putin will cut off gas The doomsday scenario of a winter without Russian gas FTSE 100 opens 0.4pc lower Ben Wright: The next Prime Minister must fix Johnson's catastrophic relationship with business Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘Scary times’: Builders cut home prices and slow construction as buyers pull back, survey shows

    A proprietary survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting reveals a broad slowdown in business for home builders.

  • Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Structural Adjustment, Plans More Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Rivian Plans Hundreds of

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Mullen Shares Pop On Cargo Van Deal With Amazon Delivery Services Partner DelPack

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has signed a binding agreement with DelPack Logistics LLC (DPL) for cargo vans. DelPack is an Amazon.Com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Delivery Service Partner. Under the agreement, DPL will purchase up to 600 Mullen Class 2 EV cargo vans over the next 18 months. The 600 Class 2 EV Cargo Vans will be fully homologated for the U.S. The first 300 fully homologated for the U.S. Mullen Class 2 EV Cargo Vans can be delivered to DPL by Nov. 30, 2022. "DelPack is a lea

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • GameStop launches NFT platform amid broader company shakeup

    GameStop launched its NFT marketplace on Monday, the latest announcement in what's been a busy month of July for the company.

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • No fries till autumn at some of McDonald's Russian successor restaurants

    Excitement was on the menu when former McDonald's restaurants reopened in Russia last month under new management and branding, but the successor to the golden-arched throne has a problem: a shortage of French fries. McDonald's quit Russia after a Western backlash against Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, which included a barrage of economic sanctions, and sold all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. The new ownership, however, now faces problems securing supplies of potatoes, blaming a poor harvest in Russia and difficulty in importing potatoes due to supply chain disruptions.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • PC industry suffered worst decline in years, but how bad it is depends on Apple

    Personal-computer shipments suffered their sharpest year-over-year decline in years last quarter, but how many years depends on the performance of Apple Inc.

  • Coinbase CEO says company has ‘no risk of bankruptcy’

    The crypto exchange's CEO Brian Armstrong did admit that some of Coinbase users’ crypto assets may lack certain bankruptcy protections

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Twitter hits back at Musk, says no deal obligations breached

    In a letter sent to Musk, dated Sunday and filed with regulators on Monday, Twitter said it had not breached its obligations under the merger agreement as indicated by Musk on Friday for looking to end the deal. "Twitter demands that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties comply with their obligations under the Agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the Agreement," the letter said. The company has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal, a threat he laughed off on Monday, when he sent a series of tweets joking about Twitter and its threat to enforce the agreement in court.

  • Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal - sources

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Robinhood Settles Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Breach

    Investors accused the firm of pursuing a reckless growth-at-all-costs model that may have exposed thousands of customers’ sensitive personal and financial information.