Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Wheels Up Experience Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-3.09 EPS, expectations were $-2.3.

George Mattson:

George Mattson: Thank you, Keith, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. In October, I eagerly took this role for one simple reason: to position Wheels Up as the best run global private aviation company in the world that provides unmatched flexibility and accessibility to its customers, and not only within private aviation, but across Delta's commercial offerings and our global charter subsidiary Air Partner. For the first time customers will be able to choose their optimal mode of travel trip by trip, business or leisure, domestic or international, short medium or long haul exclusively private or commercial, or a private commercial hybrid. My recent customer interactions have reinforced the need for our industry to deliver unique solutions that enable customer choice.

And as we realize the potential of our strategic partnership with Delta and our other alliance shareholders, we expect to build and deliver an even more compelling and distinctive value proposition and to do so profitably. Over the last several weeks, we have worked to integrate our corporate sales teams and marketing initiatives with Delta. I have personally participated with the joint teams and dozens of prospective customer discussions and I'm pleased with the reception to the broad set of solutions we can deliver together. On October 31, we launched our new up for business corporate program focused on Delta's 45,000 small- and medium-sized enterprise or SME customers. We are actively engaged with 150 new prospects within the first six business days after launch.

