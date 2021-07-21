U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,352.64
    +29.58 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,765.34
    +253.35 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,593.84
    +94.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.53
    +41.24 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.29
    +3.09 (+4.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.27 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0810 (+6.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    +0.0090 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2900
    +0.4300 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,140.58
    +2,487.87 (+8.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    775.83
    +56.57 (+7.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,998.28
    +117.15 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.84 (+0.58%)
     

WhenThen's no-code payments platform attracts $6M from European VCs Stride and Cavalry

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

The payments space - amazingly - remains up for grabs for startups. Yes dear reader, despite the success of Stripe, there seems to be a new payments startup virtually every other day. It’s a mess out there! The accelerated growth of e-commerce due to the pandemic means payments are now a booming space. And here comes another one, with a twist.

WhenThen has built a no-code payment operations platform that, they claim, streamlines the payment processes “of merchants of any kind”. It says its platform can autonomously orchestrate, monitor, improve and manage all customer payments and payments ops.

The startup’s opportunity has arisen because service providers across different verticals increasingly want to get into open banking and provide their own payment solutions and financial services.

Founded 6 months ago, WhenThen has now raised $6 million, backed by European VCs Stride and Cavalry.

The founders, Kirk Donohoe, Eamon Doyle and Dave Brown are three former Mastercard Payment veterans.

Based “out of Dublin, CEO Donohoe told me: “We see traditional businesses embracing e-comm, and e-comm merchants now operating multiple business models such as trade supply, marketplace, subscription, and more. There is no platform that makes it easy for such businesses to create and operate multiple payment flows to support multiple business models in one place – that's where we step in.”

He added: “WhenThen is helping ecommerce digital platforms build advanced payment flows and payment automation, in minutes as opposed to months. When you start to integrate different payment methods, different payment gateways, how you want the payment to move from collection through to payout gets very, very complex. I’ve been doing this for over a decade now, as an entrepreneur building different businesses that had to accept collect and pay payments.”

He said his founding team “had to build very complex payment flows for large merchants, airlines, hotels, issuers, and we just found it was ridiculous that you have to continue to do the same thing over and over again. So we decided to come up with WhenThen as a better way to be able to help you build those flows in minutes.”

Claude Ritter, managing partner at Cavalry said: “Basic payment orchestration platforms have been around for some time, focusing mostly on maximizing payment acceptance by optimizing routing. WhenThen provides the first end-to-end payment flow platform to equip businesses with the opportunity to control every stage of the payment flow from payment intent to payout.”

WhenThen supports a wide range of popular payment providers such as Stripe, Braintree, Adyen, Authorize.net, Checkout.com, etc., and a variety of alternative and locally preferred payment methods such as Klarna Affirm, PayPal, BitPay.

"For brave merchants considering global reach and operating multiple business models concurrently, I believe choosing the right payment ops platform will become as important as choosing the right e-commerce platform. Building your entire ecomm experience tightly coupled to a single payment processor is a hard correction to make down the line – you need a payment flow platform like WhenThen," added Fred Destin, founder of Stride.VC.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Huge Implications of Zoom's $14.7 Billion Bid for Five9

    Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has gone shopping: It has announced plans to drop $14.7 billion to acquire cloud-based contact center Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN). The move will launch Zoom into a new arena, bringing into more direct competition with the likes of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and other communications services outside internet-based videoconferencing. Here are three ways Zoom's announcement shakes up the industry.

  • Is Nvidia About to Replace Intel in the Dow?

    The stock market bounced back hard on Tuesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) did quite well. Up 1.5% as of 12:45 p.m. EDT today, the Nasdaq is actually up slightly on the week after a big roller coaster ride. Many investors follow the Dow Jones Industrial Average more closely than the Nasdaq.

  • 2 AI Stocks to Watch for Rapid Growth

    We live in the digital world, powered by a digital economy, and that means, long-term, we should look to the tech sector for strong stock results. Specifically, we need to be cognizant of AI. AI, or artificial intelligence, may have been prominent in Isaac Asimov’s science fiction novels – his famous ‘Robot’ novels come to mind – but in the real world, AI is here now. We don’t have Daneel Olivaw tapping on our shoulders yet, but AI gives us machines that can learn, and software that can process

  • Where Will TSMC Be in 5 Years?

    The world's largest contract chipmaker has a bright future with plans to maintain its strong growth rates.

  • Intel has a lot of issues to address beyond earnings

    Intel Corp. is expected to provide clarity on many changes and developments under Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger as the chip maker suffers through a wait-and-see approach from Wall Street.

  • Top Tech Stocks for August 2021

    The technology sector is comprised of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 21st, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Dogecoin. A fall back through the day’s pivot would bring support levels into play once more.

  • Google Cloud Pitches Security Tools to Aid Government Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Google Cloud unveiled three security products for governments to expand its public-sector business and shore up systems that are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks.Google’s new software offerings are based on a zero-trust framework and will help governments be in compliance with U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on improving cybersecurity, the Alphabet Inc. unit said Tuesday in a blog post. The company will pitch its Zero Trust Assessment and Planning, Secure Applica

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 21st, 2021

    Following 2 consecutive days in the red, a Bitcoin move back through to $30,500 levels would deliver support to the broader market.

  • Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System Cornerstone of New Robotics Program in Latin America

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced the integration of the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system at Hospital Clinico de la Red de Salud UC CHRISTUS in Santiago, Chile, to support the teaching institution's new robotic surgery program. UC CHRISTUS is the latest institution to join Medtronic's Partners in Possibility Program, a group of pioneering hospitals that will be among the first in the world to use the Hugo RAS system in support of the Hu

  • 50 Funny Things to Ask Alexa and Google

    In this article, we will look at the top 50 funny things to ask Alexa and Google. You can skip our detailed analysis of the artificial intelligence industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Funny Things to Ask Alexa and Google. Even though AI products such as Alexa, owned by Amazon.com, Inc. […]

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apple’s working on the perfect iPhone with Touch ID and Face ID under the display

    Rumors say the iPhone 13 will feature a narrower notch than any of its predecessors. Since the iPhone X, we’ve had to accept this small bezel protrusion. It’s a compromise that’s needed for an amazing feature that has no equal on Android. Many have tried to copy Face ID. But they all gave up in … The post Apple’s working on the perfect iPhone with Touch ID and Face ID under the display appeared first on BGR.

  • Pegasus: Amnesty releases new tool to check whether invasive spyware is secretly installed on a phone

    The tool could have been installed using a ‘zero-click’ exploit, so users would have no idea it was on their phone

  • Every single new iPhone 13 Pro color might’ve just leaked

    As we inch closer to Apple’s special iPhone 13 event in September, more details regarding the company’s next-gen iPhone lineup are starting to emerge. While we’ve already seen a myriad of rumors surrounding various iPhone 13 specs, we now have a firmer grasp on what iPhone 13 colors we can expect to see this year. … The post Every single new iPhone 13 Pro color might’ve just leaked appeared first on BGR.

  • Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is down to $29 at Amazon

    Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve probably never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad though, because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so … The post Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is down to $29 at Amazon appeared first on BGR.

  • A single typo locked Chromebook users out of their laptops

    Google botched Chromebook logins due to a buggy Chrome OS update with a typo.

  • iPhone SE 3 on track for early 2022 with a faster processor and 5G

    Apple waited more than four years to follow up its original iPhone SE from 2016 with a second-generation model. It appears that the wait between the next two generations won’t be nearly as long. According to Digitimes, Apple is preparing to launch the third-generation iPhone SE in the first half of 2022. Industry sources claim … The post iPhone SE 3 on track for early 2022 with a faster processor and 5G appeared first on BGR.

  • Samsung announces Galaxy Unpacked date when it will reveal ‘flexible mobile devices’, smartwatches, and more

    The Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip have already been leaked

  • SoftBank's robotics ambitions short circuit as Pepper loses power

    TOKYO (Reuters) -When SoftBank Group Corp's CEO Masayoshi Son unveiled the wide-eyed android Pepper in 2014, he painted a vision, once confined to science fiction, of a new era of personal robots in which his company would be the industry leader. That vision, and the company's expectations of demand for Pepper, proved overly optimistic, two sources familiar with the matter said. SoftBank will end sales of new Pepper units in 2023 at the latest as those parts become obsolete, according to the minutes of an internal meeting held in Paris in late May and reviewed by Reuters.