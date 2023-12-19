Where Will AMD Stock Be in 5 Years?

artificial intelligence investing algorithms

With its shares more than doubling in 2023, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been a rewarding near-term investment. While the company's operational results are yet to match its impressive stock price performance, that could soon change.

Let's discuss what the next five years could have in store for this legendary tech company as it pivots to new growth opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI).

What is Advanced Micro Devices?

Since its founding in 1969, Advanced Micro Devices has specialized in creating computer hardware such as memory chips and central processing units (CPUs). After the 2006 acquisition of ATI Technologies, the company became a direct rival of Nvidia in the market for graphics processing units (GPUs), a type of technology with uses ranging from video game rendering to training advanced generative AI models.

While Nvidia is widely considered to have the leading edge in the GPU market, AMD traditionally competes based on price and value for money.

This strategy has served the company well in the personal computer graphics industry. And AMD could employ a similar strategy to gain market share in AI chips -- a market where Nvidia currently controls 80% of sales volume.

Management has high hopes for the future

The AI chip market is ripe for competition. According to CNN, demand is outstripping supply for the most advanced AI chips, leading to bottlenecks and spiraling costs as more companies race to build and train generative AI models. With a third-quarter gross margin of 74% (up 20.4 points from the prior-year period), Nvidia is taking full advantage of its dominant position to keep prices high.

Image source: Getty Images.

AMD plans to disrupt Nvidia's near-monopoly with its MI300x family of data center chips designed to match or exceed the Nvidia h100 in training and running AI platforms. These new products had a limited impact on AMD's third-quarter revenue, which only grew 4% year over year to $5.8 billion.

But investors should expect data center chip sales to ramp up in 2024 as the company begins to deliver the products to clients like Microsoft and Meta Platforms, which have already committed to buying them.

Story continues

AMD's CEO Lisa Su expects the size of the AI chip industry to grow almost tenfold to more than $400 billion over the next four years. And this means the company could enjoy plenty of long-term growth, even if the opportunity lives up to just a fraction of those lofty projections.

AMD will have to grow into its valuation

To be fair, AMD's valuation looks high compared to its current performance. With a price-to-sales multiple of 10.22, its shares are significantly pricier than the S&P 500 average of 2.6. And this is a big premium for a company that only grew by single digits in its most recent quarter.

That said, investing is all about the future, not the past. And AMD could be on the cusp of spectacular growth over the next half-decade as it scales up its new AI chip business. The stock looks like a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 11, 2023

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Where Will AMD Stock Be in 5 Years? was originally published by The Motley Fool