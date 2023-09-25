Where can you find the best fall drink in Lubbock? Here are our thoughts.

Fall flavored drinks at Paint Rock Coffee Co., as seen on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

Have you ever wanted to try every fall drink from the most popular local coffee shops?

Well, that's what A-J staff members Alana Edgin, Alex Driggars, Annie Rice, and Mateo Rosiles did in two hours on a Tuesday afternoon. From the best Pumpkin Spice Latte, to the most delectable fall donut, here are their recommendations in what they called "The Four Straws Fall Review."

J&B Coffee Co.

A sweater weather latte at J&B Coffee, as seen on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

Delightfully nestled in the Tech Terrace neighborhood, J&B is the longstanding cornerstone of the Lubbock coffee scene. Their expansive menu and scones have become a mainstay for the community, and the venue offers a welcoming, classic coffee shop environment. Their fall menu matches their vibe by offering something for everyone.

Location: 2701 26th St.

Alana's pick: Autumn Breeze — This iced Arnold Palmer style drink is a sweet reminder that fall is upon us. Mixing summery lemonade with an autumnal apricot tea, we dubbed this the 'Texas False Fall' drink. Texas' false fall is that first bit of cool weather in September, followed by another few weeks of heat before the highs generally stay below 80. People looking to cool off from the lingering heat, while dreaming of fall, will probably enjoy this.

Alex's pick: Candied Pecan Latte, hot — This beverage delivers on its name. One sniff transports you to that one kiosk in the mall food court (you know the one). Hazelnut gives this latte its nuttiness, while notes of toffee give it its subtle sweetness. Importantly, this drink is not too sweet — just super cozy.

Annie's pick: Sweater Weather Latte, hot — This is what I want my fall drink to be: Cozy, spiced and not-too-sweet. It's a drink that I can see myself ordering every day paired with the thickest sweater I own and a book. If fall specialty drinks feel too sweet for you, consider this.

Mateo's pick: Cinnamon Orange Fog, hot — If you ever need a hot tea to pair well with a relaxing day or evening, this is it. It was nice to see a coffee shop use a fall flavor that was something other than pumpkin or apple while still making the drink evoke the essence of a cool, cloudy autumn day.

Bonus: Apple Cinnamon Scone — J&B's scones always hit the spot, and this one continues the trend. The cinnamon comes in nicely. For the best experience, dip this into the Candied Pecan Latte for what may be the best fall bite of the season.

Monomyth Coffee Co.

A firefall latte and apple pie latte at Monomyth Coffee, as seen on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

This shop, owned by two brothers, offers a downtown hotspot with a relaxed environment perfect for studying or focusing on work. Monomyth's name is a play off of the literary term, "the hero's journey." Their fall menu celebrates autumn with three drinks - two coffees and one apple cider, which the team dubbed the best non-coffee offering of the season.

Location: 2024 Broadway.

Alana's pick: Apple Pie-der — I watch a lot of Food Network, and one of the things I've heard on those shows involves how an item evokes a memory from taste. This drink transported me to my grandma's dining table, with a warm slice of homemade pie. How did Monomyth manage to master the flavor of a pie's perfect buttery crust in this drink? I don't know. However, I do know this was my favorite drink out of everything we tried, and I have ordered it two more times since Tuesday.

Alex's pick: Firefall Latte, hot — Featuring Monomyth's proprietary, house-made "fall spice" syrup, this latte offers a flavor profile somewhere between gingerbread and snickerdoodle (but leaning toward gingerbread). It's slightly nutty and not at all sweet, but it encapsulates all the spiced flavors one associates with autumn.

Annie's pick: Apple Pie-der — It is shocking how close this drink gets to the sensory memory of eating an apple pie. It is a warm, spiced cider and you even get notes of that crusty dough. I love the gooey, gelatinous part of apple pies and this drink has found a way to have that be in drink-form.

Mateo's pick: Also the Apple Pie-der — What can I say? This drink deserves an award. To make a drink that captures the flavor of a warm homemade apple pie — including the warm buttery crust — is astounding! I would give this the "Best Fall Flavor Non-Coffee Drink Award."

Paint Rock Coffee Co.

A orange cranberry muffin at Paint Rock Coffee Co., as seen on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

One of the newest additions to Lubbock's coffee scene, the shop opened in 2022 and quickly became popular for its hanging garden chairs. This was the team's first stop on the 90-degree day, where they started with three pumpkin spice inspired drinks.

Location: 2002 Broadway.

Alana's pick: Pumpkin Spiced Apple Cider, iced — This beverage was like drinking cinnamon apple sauce, and I mean that in a good way. It was refreshing, sweet, and had a soothing amount of cinnamon. It is a good option for people who want something cold that is not coffee.

Alex's pick: Pumpkin Spice Chai, iced — A pumpkin twist on a perennial non-coffee coffeehouse favorite, this drink is certainly a treat, something I might order if I wanted to reward myself for writing a banger story. It's very sweet and desserty, so maybe not something to order if you're sugar-averse.

Annie's pick: Orange Cranberry Muffin — I feel like orange and cranberry don't get enough praise with fall food and drinks and love that Paint Rock had these flavors for one of their muffins. As soon as the barista handed me the pastry, you could smell the citrus. It was such a great afternoon treat.

Mateo's pick: Pumpkin Spice Latte, iced — If you want a sugary PSL that doesn't taste like a candle — I'm looking at you Starbucks — this is the drink for you! It was delicious and refreshing.

Sugar Browns Coffee Co.

A smores donut, bottom left, and a maple walnut donut at Sugar Browns Coffee, as seen on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

One of Lubbock's top coffee shops, the business offers three fall drinks and two doughnuts for the seasonal menu. Here, the team found another delicious food and drink pairing.

Location: 6303 Indiana Ave. Ste. A; 6023 82nd St. Ste. 1; and 1500 Broadway (The Lobby). By Oct. 1, the only location will be on Indiana Ave.

Alana's pick: Maple Walnut Donut — This delicious treat is a maple cake doughnut with in-house candied pecans. I don't typically enjoy cake doughnuts, because most of the one's I've had are dry. This one redeemed cake doughnut for me. It was just the right amount of soft, the candied pecans added that sweet crunch, and I would order a dozen for myself.

Alex's pick: Maple Shaker — This is a cold-brew-based drink and great for the early fall, when temperatures tend to remain on the warm side. The coffee is shaken together with "house-infused maple cream," so you get the bite of acidic cold brew on the front end with a smooth maple finish, paired with a surprisingly frothy mouthfeel.

Annie's pick: Butter Pecan Latte, hot — This was a good example of a solid, fall drink. Is it warm? Check. Spiced? Check. Unique fall flavor? Check. I love the butter pecan flavor and a great reminder of a beloved Thanksgiving pie favorite.

Mateo's pick: Pumpkin Latte, iced — If you are looking for a PSL that isn't sweet and where you can taste the actual pumpkin, this is it. I will definitely be getting this again. If you want a nice breakfast combo, get this drink and the Maple Walnut Donut — you can thank me later.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Here are Lubbock's best local fall flavors, drinks, according to us