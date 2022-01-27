Where to Buy Announces Launch of CPG Store Locator Software That Affordably Taps into the Modern Way of Collecting & Displaying On-Shelf Product Location Data

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Where to Buy announces its launch of the food and beverage industry's most advanced data-rich store locator solution with actual in-store and online grocery location data. This premium, second-to-none Consumer Packaged Goods store locator software is designed specifically for food and beverage brands looking for complete and comprehensive store and product availability for a fraction of the cost of their competitors. Where to Buy sets the standard as the most feature-rich, affordable store locator solution by zeroing in on the food and beverage industry. The modern store locator uses innovative data collection to power CPG store locators with accurate, on-shelf product location availability.

Customizable and data-rich, Where to Buy is the new way to capture accurate product location data for CPG brands. After years of struggling to find a store locator solution that included accurate data without a hefty price tag, the company teamed up with CPG analytics leader Datasembly which led to the development of Where to Buy. By tapping into the modern way of grocery shopping, Datasembly's unique way of gathering data drove digital agency HackLab to develop the store locator they always wish they had when they were servicing their CPG clients. Where to Buy was created to include all the features fundamental to a successful store locator, including U.S & Canadian data, online grocer integration, robust analytics, data clean-up, and much more.

"We are truly excited to be bringing a new store locator solution to the market. Being able to help brands of all sizes drive in-store sales is what we've been aiming to do for years, and now we have an accurate, cost-effective solution to do just that," says Brian Hack, Founder of Where to Buy .

"By partnering with CPG data disruptors, Datasembly, we can tap into the modern way consumers are grocery shopping to bring them truly accurate information. To be able to provide this information to our customers, especially as they continue to adapt and grow with changing times, is exciting," says Brit Woyma, Managing Partner.

Where to Buy has an impressive list of clients, including Bantam Bagels , High Brew , Veggies Made Great , Kerasal , Amylu , John Soules Foods , Sugar Bowl Bakery , and many other top CPG brands. Schedule a live demo to see for yourself why so many leading brands are choosing Where to Buy as their go-to store locator solution.

Where To Buy Key Features:

US & Canadian Data

Data collected from over 200 grocer banners

Unlimited UPCs

No cap to the number of UPCs included in data pulls

Online Grocer Integration

Seamless integration with online retailers

No Long Term Contracts

All subscriptions are month-to-month -- cancel at any time

Robust Analytics

Real-time analytics covering search behavior

Data Clean-Up & Upload

Complementary data formatting for supplemental data

Map Customization

Seamlessly integrates into your website aesthetic

Easy Implementation

Works on any website platform

Where To Buy powers your store locator with Datasembly's proprietary data collection system that gathers pricing, promotion, and availability data from across the web; its software accesses click and collect sites, delivery platforms, and more to find locations and products available at 25,000+ US Brick and Mortar grocery locations including Acme, Albertsons, ALDI, BJ's, Brookshire's, City Market, Costco, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foodtown, FredMeyer, Fresco y Màs, Fry's, Giant, Giant Eagle, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, HEB, HyVee, Jewel Osco, King Soopers, Kroger, Lidl, Lowes, Lucky, Meijer, Price Chopper, Publix, QFC, Raley's, Ralphs, Randalls, Safeway, Save Mart, Save-On-Foods, Sam's Club, Shaw's, ShopRite, Tom Thumb, Vons, Walmart, Winn Dixie, Wegmans, Weis, and Whole Foods Market. It also includes online retailers such as Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh FreshDirect, Instacart, Peapod, Shipt, and Walmart Grocery.

About Where to Buy

Brian and Brit both have a long history working with CPG companies, including Nestle, Pinnacle Foods & Snyder's-Lance. It has always been their passion for working with brands to develop strategic campaigns to increase brand awareness and drive purchase --- and ensuring consumers could find where to buy clients' products was a critical first step. After years of struggling to find a store locator solution that included accurate data without a hefty price tag, a fortuitous meeting with CPG pricing analytics company Datasembly led Brian to create Where to Buy. Shortly after, he reconnected with an old colleague, Brit, to help bring his vision to life - the store locator they always wished they had when they were working with CPG brands. Where to Buy was created to include all the features fundamental to a successful store locator for a fraction of the price of other solutions on the market.

Visit https://wheretobuy.io/ for more information.

