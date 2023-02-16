U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,147.60
    +11.47 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,128.05
    +38.78 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,070.59
    +110.45 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.97
    +21.06 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.48
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    +0.0480 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8830
    -0.0770 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,603.36
    +2,444.63 (+11.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.00
    +51.88 (+10.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,997.83
    +43.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,674.13
    +172.27 (+0.63%)
     

Where to Buy Armodafinil Online from a Canadian Pharmacy Online

·2 min read

Generic Nuvigil is available through the SaveRxCanada.to RxSelect Program with free shipping

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armodafinil is a prescription medicine used to treat the symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, narcolepsy and shift work sleep disorder. It goes by different trade names and is mainly known as Nuvigil.

Armodafinil is the longer-lasting isomer of the racemic compound Modafinil, was created to improve wakefulness in patients with excessive sleepiness associated with obstructive sleep apnea, shift work disorder, and narcolepsy.

Armodafinil 50mg, Armodafinil 150mg, Armodafinil 200mg and Armodafinil 250mg is now available through the RxSelect program at SaveRxCanada.to, a leading Canadian Pharmacy Intermediary for over 19 years. The RxSelect program offers free shipping and 5% in rewards points that can be redeemed on future orders.

The RxSelect program from SaveRxCanada.to was one of the first programs of its kind launched back in 2004 to provide access to generic medications. By sourcing several licensed Canadian and International pharmacies to their network, patients are able to purchase generic versions of brand name drugs at much lower prices. Generic Nuvigil known as Armodafinil was added to the program for additional cost savings to customers.

The RxSelect Program is leading the way for customers look to buy generic prescription drugs producing savings up to 75% compared to brand name medications. Its popularity has grown over the years due to the new addition of generic medications sourced due to patient demands.

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to has been a trusted, affordable and reliable Canadian pharmacy intermediary for over 19 years.

The company has been committed to providing affordable prescription drugs to worldwide patients through their network of licensed Canadian pharmacies and International pharmacies.

Visit SaveRxCanada.to and browse the prescription drugs catalogue to find your medication savings.

Customer Service

Toll Free Calls: 1-866-799-3435 - Use ref #100048
Monday-Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm (EST)

All orders required a valid prescription from a licensed physician or doctor.

