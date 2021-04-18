U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,185.47
    +15.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,200.67
    +164.68 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.34
    +13.58 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.67
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    -0.39 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    +0.0430 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7830
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,701.47
    -2,343.14 (-3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.97
    +7.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

Where to Buy Cannabis Seeds Online: 5 Best Seed Banks to Order Marijuana Seeds in the USA

stickybuds
·7 min read

San Francisco, CA, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana seeds fall into a murky legal area as they have a complicated relationship with the law.

This makes it difficult to find a reliable, high-quality seed bank in the United States, depending on an individual’s residing state.

The purpose of this review is to lay out the details of the top seed banks online.

How the Seed Banks Were Evaluated:

  1. Discussion with experts - Interviews and conversation with marijuana growers who order their seeds online.

  2. Website comparison - In-depth compare and contrast of online seed banks, evaluating delivery, strains, customer service, and more.


Top 5 Seed Banks Online

Below is a detailed list of the 5 best seed banks that will ship to the USA.

1. ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) - Best overall, most reliable

Robert Bergman is the founder of ILGM, which he started in 2012. He has more than 25 years of experience in the field and has learned many tips and tricks along the way.

Over time, his site has become one of the most trusted locations worldwide for Americans and Europeans buying marijuana seeds. There is an average delivery time of 10 days.

One thing that stands out about this site is the number of options and categories for all types of growers. On the main menu, consumers choose from beginner seeds, auto flowers, feminized seeds, medical seeds, mixed packs, grow kits, special deals, and seed-growing nutrients. All their seeds come with a germination guarantee and are authentic strains.

Also on offer are seeds for warm and cool climates, outdoor and indoor growing, high CBD, high yielding, high THC concentration, and more. Included in the top strains on offer are Blueberry Autoflower, Bergman’s Gold Leaf, Gorilla Glue, Girl Scout Cookies Extreme, and White Widow.

Also available are multiple purchase methods including credit and debit cards, bank deposits and transfers, and Bitcoin. Standard shipping is free, and tracked shipping costs $25.

Pros

  • Special deals and promotions every month

  • Reputable company with a high rating

  • Money-back guarantee, and no dud seeds

  • Packaging is discreet

  • Free shipping to the US and Europe

  • Sells the best-known strains

  • Large variety of products

  • Growing guidebook and round-the-clock support

Cons

  • Not available in certain states

  • Tracking delivery costs $25


2. Crop King Seeds - Great variety of strains

This seed site is easy to use and offers loads of choices, from different seed types to germination guides. It is the perfect place to shop for beginner growers. Choose from high CBD strains, autoflower options, and more.

On the site, the company has a regulated review system with a structure worked into the database that does not allow for biased or paid reviewers to comment. This five-crown rating offers useful feedback from regular clients.

Use the filters when shopping to help narrow down which products are best. Regular shipping costs $10, express shipping is available at $30, and shipping is free on orders of over $300.

Pros

  • Free shipping on orders over $300

  • Germination rate of 80 percent

  • Special ranking and feedback system

  • Germination guide

  • THC-CBD infographics

Cons

  • Standard $10 delivery fee

  • One to two-week shipping time

  • Website is pretty basic, geared towards beginners only

3. Rocket Seeds - Best for discreet packaging and shipping

This Dutch company has been in business for over 20 years and sells a variety of seeds from feminized to outdoor, indoor, autoflowering, and more. They are known for their discreet shipping, where seeds are stored in random objects for confidentiality.

The website offers an entertaining quiz for consumers to find the best seeds for them. It includes details like weed preference and growing conditions. Not only is it a fun feature, but the quiz also helps beginners choose their seeds wisely.

Germination rate with MSNL is 90 percent, and all seeds are hand-checked by their Amsterdam-based staff. They stock all the major brands including Northern lights, Buddha, and White Widow. Each new order comes with a free surprise such as seeds and other products.

Delivery is free for bulk orders, while standard shipping is around $6.25. It normally takes around one to two weeks. Payment options include check, Bitcoin, bank wire, cash, debit and credit cards. Bitcoin users receive a 15 percent discount.

Pros

  • Stealth shipping

  • 15 percent discount for Bitcoin orders

  • High reputation since 1999

  • Fun quiz for choosing seeds

  • Cannabis Cup and High Times Cup award winners

  • Different shipping options available

  • Free seeds with new orders

  • Wide variety of products

Cons

  • International shipping is very slow

  • Only bulk deliveries get free shipping

  • Charts for seed strains are confusing

4. Seedsman - Best for specialized strains

This site is geared to users with experience and is one of the most trusted companies that ships to the US. Each year, growers can submit their crops in photo form to the “Photo Cup” competition.

Seedsman offers an enormous amount of licensed breeders, all listed in alphabetical order. For those on the lookout for a specific big-name breeder, Seedsman probably has it. Popular strains available include Sour Diesel, Skunk, and White Widow, along with a great selection of autoflowering and feminized seeds.

The company stocks specific categories and many award-winning seeds, including products for growing at high-altitude and mold-resistant strains.

Each purchase comes with free seeds and loyalty points. Two discounts are on offer for Bitcoin users, including 15 percent off with every order and 25 percent for the first purchase. On the downside, the delivery charge and insurance fee cost $8.98 and $9.04, respectively.

Pros

  • Special discounts for Bitcoin payments

  • Loyalty points system

  • Organized breeders’ list

  • Every order includes free seeds

  • Always plenty in stock

  • Storage jars, hemp bags, and other accessories available

Cons

  • Website is full of cheesy ads

  • Steep delivery charges and insurance

  • Reviews on the site seem biased

5. QCS (Quebec Cannabis Seeds) - Best for experienced growers

QCS has been supplying Canada and the rest of the world with great seeds for two decades, and their website has been active for 15 years. Choose from regular or special edition seeds, outdoor, indoor, feminized, autoflower, and much more.

The website allows for special strain requests that are not listed among the available products. QCS cares about their customers’ safety, too, offering discreet shipping.

Even though the company is Canadian, they accept payments in USD, so there is no need to worry about conversions.

Pros

  • Discreet name used for credit card purchases

  • 20 percent discount for Bitcoin customers

  • Decades of experience

  • Great variety of seeds available

Cons

  • Credit card fee of 3.8 percent

  • Minimum order of $70

  • $10 standard shipping option only

  • The website is basic with few additional details


Seed Banks FAQ

Q. How do Seed Banks Work in the USA?

A: Each state has their own laws regarding marijuana seeds, so most seed banks use an old souvenir law to get over the legal hurdles and do their business. As long as the seeds aren’t germinated they are free to mail them to you as a souvenir or for bird food/fish bait. Go to any major seed bank’s website such as ILGM and you will see a disclaimer page that announces this.

Q: Is It Safe to Buy Seeds Online?

A: Because of the many unreliable vendors selling low-quality products, it makes sense to wonder whether it’s safe to order seeds online. Fortunately, there’s minimal risk associated with ordering from online seed banks. Even customs laws shouldn’t be an issue. Some people are concerned that if their order is intercepted, they’ll end up on the law’s wrong side.

However, in most cases, the seeds won’t be detected. To guarantee this, most seed bank companies offer stealth shipping for customers worried about interception. It’s a discreet way of shipping orders where seeds are placed inside some ordinary objects like DVD cases before shipping; hence the package doesn’t raise suspicion.

Despite this, experts still advise customers against requesting expedited delivery or a shipping method that requires a signature. This helps avoid drawing attention to the package or being forced to sign for the delivery.

Individuals should also consider the payment method they’re using. Bitcoin is usually recommended as it’s encrypted and untraceable. Though, customers can choose to pay using credit cards since purchases are insured and protected.


Final Thoughts

ILGM is undoubtedly the best seed bank out there that offers US shipping. However, every site on this list is thoroughly vetted, high-reputed, and has a lot to offer.

CONTACT: contact@stickybuds5280.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ant Denies Report It’s Exploring Ways for Jack Ma to Sell Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group denied a report that the Chinese finance-technology company is exploring ways for founder Jack Ma to sell his stake and give up control as a means to ease pressure from the country’s regulators.Reuters reported earlier that officials from the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission held talks with Ma and Ant separately between January and March, where the possibility of Ma’s exit was discussed. The report cited people familiar with the matter.The company hoped that Ma’s stake would be sold to existing shareholders in Ant or its e-commerce partner Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Reuters said.Ant issued a statement to the news agency that said the divestment of Ma’s stake wasn’t considered. The company reiterated the denial in a tweet following the report, saying the “divestment of Mr. Ma’s stake in Ant Group has never been the subject of discussions with anyone.”The Chinese’ government has been squeezing Ma’s internet empire as part of an effort to imprint its authority indelibly on the country’s technology industry. In landmark announcements this month, it slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba for abusing its market dominance, then ordered an overhaul of Ant.Read more: Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks End of China Tech’s Golden Age Ant will effectively be supervised more like a bank, a move with far-reaching implications for its growth and ability to press ahead with a landmark initial public offering that the government abruptly delayed late last year.The overhaul outlined by regulators and the company will see Ant transform itself into a financial holding company, with authorities directing the firm to open its payments app to competitors, increase oversight of how that business fuels it crucial consumer lending operations, and ramp up data protections. It will also need to cut the outstanding value of its money-market fund Yu’ebao.Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Francis Chan said in a report earlier this week he expects Ant’s valuation to drop below 700 billion yuan ($107 billion) from 2.1 trillion yuan in an earlier attempt to go public.“Ant Group’s prospects could wane further after China halts improper linking of Alipay payments with Ant’s other products,” he said. “New curbs on Yu’ebao also hurts its wealth business.”Ant’s Prospects Wane on Alipay’s Decoupling From Products: ReactFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Stocks Are Mired in Unfamiliar Territory as Market Laggards

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ love affair with technology stocks has cooled off noticeably this year.And while the upcoming deluge of earnings from the group may offer an opportunity to rekindle the romance, tech faces an uphill battle in commanding the type of devotion it once enjoyed in the stock market.After trouncing all other sectors in 2020, tech stocks in the S&P 500 Index have drifted toward the back of the pack this year, out-performed by sectors like financials and industrials perceived to have better growth prospects. Bulls are betting that strong results and forecasts from companies like Apple Inc. will help catapult tech back to the forefront, yet lofty valuations pose a challenge.“If these companies want to return to share-price growth, they need to have a good story about where growth is going to come from and when,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners.A rally in the past two weeks has returned the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index to a record this month after rising interest rates and concerns the stocks were too expensive sent the benchmark down 11% in early March. While tech is once again leading the market for the month of April, an advance of 9.9% for the group in the S&P 500 this year still trails seven of the 11 other main industries.As is usually the case, the tech group is expected to post strong growth in sales and earnings. What’s different this time is that growth in much of the rest of the market will be even better this year, flattered by comparisons to the same period in 2020 when broad swathes of the economy were shut down.Technology companies are expected to lead the S&P 500 with 16% revenue growth in the first quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.Projections for the rest of the year, however, aren’t quite as bright. Growth is expected to be just 5.6% in the fourth quarter. In terms of profit expansion, tech looks even less appealing with estimates for 2021 at 22% — an impressive performance, to be sure, but one that would lag behind financials, industrials, consumer discretionary and materials.For the bears, even beating those growth projections isn’t enough to support valuations that are the highest in years. At 41 times trailing profits, the Nasdaq 100 is trading at the most-expensive valuation since 2004.Investors who are fretting about valuations are underestimating revenue growth potential for many technology companies like Microsoft Corp. and cybersecurity company Zscaler Inc. that are poised to capture even more spending from companies investing in digital services, according to Daniel Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities Inc.“What’s been lost in the noise is the massive underlying fundamental growth stories that are happening as part of the digital transformation,” said Ives. “Across the board, it’s going to be a domination quarter for the tech space.”Trailing the S&PAmazon.com Inc. is the only company among the top five projected to see its revenue growth shrink this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s hardly a surprise considering how much its core businesses like e-commerce and web services surged in 2020 as a result of U.S. lockdowns.Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Apple and Microsoft are all expected to see revenue growth accelerate in their current fiscal years.Amazon and Apple, the two best performing megacap stocks last year, have trailed the S&P 500 in 2021. Amazon has gained 4.4%, while Apple has advanced just 1.1%.Some of the most-expensive software companies, in particular, have taken a beating so far this year. Coupa Software Inc., a maker of expense management software that trades at nearly 30 times this year’s projected sales, has fallen more than 20%.For some investors, elevated valuations are not ignored so easily.“Tech stocks are extremely expensive historically,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading. “Even if the optimistic earnings forecasts are met, the market would still be very expensive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Drops Switzerland, Vietnam Currency-Manipulator Labels

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. refrained from designating any trading partner as a currency manipulator in the Biden administration’s first foreign-exchange policy report, even as Switzerland, Taiwan and Vietnam met thresholds for the label.The Treasury Department said Friday that those three economies met criteria for the manipulator label, including a large trade surplus with the U.S. But it said there was “insufficient evidence” to conclude that the three trading partners showed the intent of “preventing effective balance of payments adjustments or gaining unfair competitive advantage in international trade” to apply the tag.A Treasury official told reporters that the decision not to designate any nation a manipulator should not be seen as a mixed message. In December, the last report done under President Donald Trump designated Switzerland and Vietnam as manipulators.The new assessments signal the Biden administration is taking a less confrontational approach to international currency policy after Trump labeling of China and other countries as manipulators proved ineffective and spurred concerns of politicization.The latest report assesses currency activities through 2020.Covid ImpactThe U.S. acknowledged that the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the global economy led to creative policy responses by governments and central banks. For that reason, the Treasury said it seeks a deeper understanding of Switzerland’s, Taiwan’s and Vietnam’s currency actions in order to determine if the interventions were done with the intent of gaining an unfair trade advantage, or to cope with the crisis.Ireland and Mexico were added to the Treasury’s watch list, which means they met two of the three criteria for designation. The Treasury kept China, Thailand, India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Singapore and Malaysia on the monitoring list.The agency said China’s “failure” to be more transparent around activities at state-owned banks warrants close monitoring. Those banks can act in currency markets with official guidance due to close relationships with China’s central bank.“Treasury is working tirelessly to address efforts by foreign economies to artificially manipulate their currency values that put American workers at an unfair disadvantage,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement accompanying the report.The manipulator tag has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond any short-term market impacts. But the law requires the administration to engage with the trading partners to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from U.S. government contracts, could be applied after a year unless the label were removed.Trump EraDuring the Trump era, the Treasury abruptly designated China a manipulator in mid-2019 outside its usual release schedule, only to lift the label five months later to win concessions in a trade deal. The developments raised concerns that the report was being increasingly politicized.That, combined with the December manipulator designations being defied by Switzerland and Vietnam who did not change their policies as a result, has called into question the credibility of Treasury’s foreign-exchange assessments.These concerns continue under Yellen.In 2019, her predecessor Steven Mnuchin used the older of the two active trade laws that inform Treasury’s currency assessments to label China a currency manipulator. Now, Yellen is using that same law to decide that no nation warrants the designation.“The inconsistent use of the same criteria by successive administrations certainly undercuts the notion of the Treasury currency report being a dispassionate and nonpolitical evaluation of other countries’ currency practices,” said Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University who formerly worked in the International Monetary Fund’s China division.Still, he said that Yellen’s “less overtly political approach” may restore some credibility.Swiss officials have repeatedly denied that they are manipulating the franc, and have continued the nation’s purchases of foreign currencies as part of a long-running campaign to fight deflation through negative interest rates and currency intervention.The Treasury noted the impact of monetary policy objectives on the franc, and said it is is in talks to develop “specific actions” to address the causes of Switzerland’s external imbalances.Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund gave the Swiss National Bank a green light for its purchases of foreign exchange, while also recommending that officials follow counterparts with a strategy review.TaiwanThe U.S. moved Taiwan from its watch list to the separate list of those meeting all three criteria for distortionary currency policies. As with Switzerland and Vietnam, Treasury officials said Taiwan met the criteria laid out in a 2015 law by a wide margin, but declined to name the country as a “manipulator” under a related 1988 act.Taiwan widely exceeded the thresholds for all three criteria, and the U.S. urged the nation to create a plan to address the causes of its currency undervaluation.Taiwan’s central bank has acknowledged intervening in foreign exchange markets to pare gains by Taiwan’s currency against the dollar. Daily efforts to stabilize the Taiwan dollar began in earnest in June 2020 until September. Since then, it appears that the bank has been managing the currency’s appreciation.The bank’s governor, Yang Chin-long, said in March he believed the U.S. might designate Taiwan a currency manipulator, but he didn’t expect serious negative impact for the local economy, given robust U.S. demand for semiconductors. Semiconductors, he said, were the main factor driving Taiwan’s trade surplus with the U.S.As for the dollar, the Treasury highlighted that even after its decline in 2020, it remained “nearly 5% above its 20-year average,” considering the real effective exchange rate -- which adjusts for inflation and is weighted against currencies of U.S. trading partners. (Updates with additional details from 18th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia’s Tycoons Pile Into SPACs Just as U.S. Eyes Tighter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s billionaires had only just started taking to blank-check companies, but now the SPAC boom is deflating on Wall Street.After a frenzy of listings by special purpose acquisition companies - 326 have raised over $101 billion this year -- the whole pipeline is now in limbo due to regulatory overhang, including a number of deals by Asian investment firms and tycoons.Gateway Strategic Acquisition Co., backed by buyout firm Gaw Capital Advisors Ltd., Artisan Acquisition Corp., backed by New World Development Co.’s Adrian Cheng and Hony Capital Acquisition Corp. are some of the Asian SPACs that are waiting in the wings to list in the U.S.They all filed over two weeks ago, meaning they can launch the initial public offering, but have yet to do so. But they are now waiting until market sentiment improves, according to people familiar with the matter, who are not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week put a dampener on the SPAC party by setting forth new guidance that warrants, which are issued to early investors in the deals, might not be considered equity instruments and may instead be liabilities for accounting purposes. That threatens to disrupt filings for blank-check companies until the issue is resolved.It’s bad timing for Asia’s entrepreneurs. In addition to those waiting to launch, more SPACs are being planned by the likes of Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon Li Ka-shing, New Frontier Group Ltd., backed by the China-focused Nan Fung Group and private equity firm EmergeVest.The latest moves by the SEC “no doubt mean that the clearing of SEC registration statements of Asian SPACs (and indeed SPACs elsewhere in the world) will likely take longer as the issuer considers their impact and addresses the likely related comments from the SEC staff,” said Thomas Vita, corporate finance partner at global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.Asian SPACs have raised $3.1 billion this year, already exceeding the tally from such deals in all of 2020. While still small, the fast-expanding volume underscores the growing appeal of SPACs to the region’s business entrepreneurs.A cooling off in the SPAC market may not be all bad news, given the bubble-like quality it had garnered.“The SPACs which have listed in U.S. before the SEC flashed the amber light recently do not necessarily have the first-mover advantage over aspiring Asian sponsors and promoters,” said Robson Lee, partner at Gibson Dunn. The surge in the number of SPAC listings in the U.S. does not guarantee successful mergers with viable target businesses and it appears to be a phenomenon of market frenzy, he added.The U.S. regulator had also warned listing candidates that structuring as a SPAC isn’t an end-around to avoid disclosing key information to investors. To top it off, SPACs are no longer buzzing as they once were, going so far to even underperform traditional IPOs.“It will be interesting to see what happens in the U.S. on the regulatory front. Asian regulators and stock exchanges will be watching closely,” said Johannes Juette, partner at law firm Clifford Chance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Team Weighs Russia Sanctions Impact, Has More Options

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is evaluating the impact of new sanctions on Russia and is prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process, according to people familiar with the matter.Options available to President Joe Biden include expanding the measures announced Thursday to bar U.S. financial institutions from the secondary market for ruble-denominated bonds issued by Russian state banks, said the people, who discussed the matter on condition of anonymity.Biden ordered the latest sanctions on Russia -- including limits on buying newly issued sovereign debt -- in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The U.S. also sanctioned a number of entities and individuals, while expelling 10 Russian diplomats working in Washington, including some intelligence officers.Yet the moves were calibrated by the U.S. to punish the Kremlin for past misdeeds while keeping relations from deteriorating further, especially as tensions grow over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.In another sign of worsening relations between the two countries, Russia on Saturday accused a Ukrainian diplomat of stealing information and gave him three days to leave the country on Saturday, the news agency Interfax reported. Ukraine hinted it would respond in kind. Two days before announcing the sanctions, Biden offered to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this year, even as he warned his counterpart about a litany of transgressions.White House communications staff didn’t immediately offer a comment.For now, U.S. officials are waiting to see how Putin responds. On Friday, Russia expelled 10 American diplomats and imposed sanctions on eight officials in tit-for-tat moves that stopped short of responding to U.S. restrictions on its sovereign debt.Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow that Russia could take steps that harm the interests of U.S. businesses but will hold those in reserve for now.Market ImpactThe Biden administration is also watching global markets to see the impact of its latest measures, including on the ruble, and any shifts in foreign ownership of Russian ruble bonds, according to the people. Interest rate decisions by Russia’s central bank and capital flows will also provide important clues, they said.The Bank of Russia’s next interest rate decision is scheduled for April 23.Under the sanctions unveiled Thursday, the Biden administration will bar U.S. financial institutions from participating in the primary market for new debt issued by the Russian central bank, Finance Ministry and sovereign wealth fund. Those limits would take effect starting June 14.Russian bonds fell and the ruble dropped the most since December on news of the impending penalties, but recovered their losses on Friday as investors concluded that the measures were milder than had been feared.White House officials sought to limit the sanctions’ fallout for the U.S. and global financial system while sparing the Russian civilian population from unnecessary harm, the people said. The Biden team now hopes to begin de-escalating tensions and believe that would benefit financial markets and the Russian economy, one of the people said.Still, U.S. officials are holding in reserve other potential escalations, including moves aimed at preventing secondary market trading in any ruble debt for the first 90 days or more after issuance, the person said.(Updates with Russia expelling Ukraine diplomat in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Price Drops as Turkey Bans Crypto Payments Amid Currency Crisis

    Turkey's crypto ban sets a bad precedent for other countries mulling similar moves.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Gains Ground Ahead Of The Weekend

    USD/CAD declined below the support at 1.2525 and is testing the next support level at 1.2500.

  • GM Dropped an EV Battery Bombshell. The Market Hasn’t Noticed.

    The car company said it and LG Chem are building a production facility in Tennessee. Think of a Tesla Giga factory, GM style.

  • GameStop Investor Keith Gill Doubles Stake To 200,000 Shares, Worth $31 Million

    On Friday, Keith Gill exercised his 500 GameStop call options to get 50,000 more shares at a strike price of $12, which is less than a tenth of the current stock price. What Happened: Keith Gill, the Reddit WallStreetBets trader, also bought 50,000 more GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares, bringing his total investment to 200,000 shares worth more than $30 million. Gill — who goes by DeepF------Value on Reddit and Roaring Kitty on YouTube — is the man who helped inspire the GameStop short squeeze in January. On Friday, he shared a screenshot of his portfolio marked "final update" on the WallStreetBets subreddit. The screenshot showed nearly $34.5 million in his assets with $30.9 million of GameStop shares and $3.5 million in cash. The Wall Street Journal also reported Gill held more than $30 million in assets. Gill uploaded a video on YouTube entitled "Cheers everyone!" According to Gill's latest update on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets forum, his average price paid for GameStop shares is $55.17. Keith Gill gained fame amid Reddit's WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube. Gill found himself in the middle of the GameStop story after posting about large gains made from buying the stock before its 1,000% increase. Gill was registered as an agent with MML Investors Services LLC, a broker-dealer arm for Mass Mutual. Last month, the company filed a termination request with FINRA to remove Gill's broker license. In February, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Gill after the GameStop short squeeze. He appeared at a Congressional hearing in February regarding Reddit's influence on the market. The CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital also spoke at the hearing. Price action: GameStop closed Friday at $154.69. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKorean EV Battery Suppliers To Ford, VW Reportedly Reach Agreement To Avoid Import DisruptionWhy Alibaba Just Got Hit With A Record .87 Billion Fine In China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • New monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS chief tells Congress the child tax credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • Investors should literally 'go away in May' this year: NYSE trader

    'Sell in May and go away,' advises the trading maxim. But with stocks at record highs, one trader at the New York Stock Exchange is recommending a related but different strategy.

  • Hedge Fund Billionaire Who Shorted Lehman Brothers Says the Fed and SEC Aren’t Doing Their Jobs

    Dow hits new high, J&J asks other vaccine makers to investigate blood clots, and other news to start your day.

  • Stocks are at all-time highs and the U.S. economy is booming. So why is everyone so freaked out?

    All manner of weird things keep happening in financial markets, from bond yields that go down when they should go up, to near-daily swings between big-picture convictions. It's hard to manage money when everything feels so fragile.

  • Dogecoin’s Wild 550% Ride Makes Millionaires and Gives Crypto Pros Migraines

    Dogecoin was worth as much as $55 billion on Friday, nearly tripling on the day. At current levels, it’s worth about as much as Ford and Marriott.

  • Exclusive: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources

    Ant Group is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control, as meetings with Chinese regulators signaled to the company that the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business, according to a source familiar with regulators' thinking and two people with close ties to the company. Reuters is for the first time reporting details of the latest round of meetings and the discussions about the future of Ma's control of Ant, exercised through a complicated structure of investment vehicles. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Ma had offered in a November meeting with regulators to hand over parts of Ant to the Chinese government.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – May Be Forming Potentially Bearish Closing Price Reversal Top

    The direction of the market into the close on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to $63.37.

  • Dogecoin Is Not the Next Bitcoin – But Here Are the Similarities

    As dogecoin's gains top 9,392%, CoinDesk’s Adam B. Levine finds some surprising parallels between the top meme token and bitcoin.

  • Bitcoin Options Traders Continue to Place Bullish Bets as They Stack $80K Calls

    Option traders continue to snap up cheap out-of-the-money call option at the $80,000 strike.

  • GameStop CEO Disposes of $12 Million of Stock in Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, who is expected to leave the struggling video-game retailer, disposed of almost $12 million in shares, with the proceeds earmarked by the company to pay compensation-related taxes.The 76,097 shares were withheld by GameStop upon vesting to cover taxes related to the 2019 inducement award, according to a regulatory filing Friday. The shares were valued at $156.44 each, or about $11.9 million.Representatives of GameStop didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Activist investor Ryan Cohen, the company’s incoming chairman, is spearheading a turnaround effort at GameStop, which is seeking a new CEO to replace Sherman, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Sherman earlier this week forfeited about $98 million in compensation after failing to meet performance targets.Shares of GameStop have become a favorite of Reddit-reading day traders this year, sending the stock soaring, despite shrinking sales and losses in the latest fiscal year.(Corrects details of transaction starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This dogecoin chart offers the clearest explanation for the buzz surrounding the ‘joke’ crypto

    Dogecoin, dogecoin, dogecoin! That must be what bitcoin holders are saying lately. Owners of the world's No. 1 crypto, like Jan from the 1970s-era sitcom, The Brady Bunch, must feel as if they have been living in the shadow of a more intriguing sister crypto.