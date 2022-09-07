Where to Buy Modafinil Online from a Canadian Pharmacy Intermediary

Generic Provigil is available through the SaveRxCanada.to RxSelect Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modafinil is a prescription medication and smart drug used for a variety of potential purposes and treatments. It goes by different trade names and is mainly known as Provigil.

Modafinil was created to treat narcolepsy, a condition where the patient falls asleep at unfavorable times (usually during the day) and often without their consent.

Modafinil is a medication that prevents sleepiness and drowsiness. It also increases alertness and concentration.

Modafinil 100mg and Modafinil 200mg is now available through the RxSelect program at SaveRxCanada.to, a leading Canadian Pharmacy Intermediary for over 18 years. The RxSelect program offers free shipping and 5% in rewards points that can be redeemed on future orders.

The RxSelect program from SaveRxCanada.to was one of the first programs of its kind launched back in 2004 to provide access to generic medications. By adding several international pharmacies to their network, patients were able to find many generic versions of brand name medications at much lower prices. Generic Provigil known as Modafinil was added to the program for additional cost savings to patients.

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to has been a trusted, affordable and reliable Canadian pharmacy intermediary for over 18 years.

The company has been committed to providing affordable prescription drugs to worldwide patients through their network of licensed Canadian pharmacies and International pharmacies.

Visit SaveRxCanada.to to learn more about the company.

Customer Service

Toll Free Calls: 1-866-799-3435 - Use ref #100048

Monday-Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm (EST)

All orders required a valid prescription from a licensed physician or doctor.

