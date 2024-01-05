Advertisement
Where To Buy Real Estate in 2024: See Home Prices in the Top 20 Emerging Markets

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

If you’re looking to buy investment property in 2024, it’s a good idea to look into emerging markets, rather than the markets that are already “hot.” The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com recently released their list of the top emerging housing markets based on an analysis of market data, economic conditions and lifestyle metrics. The markets they identified “offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.” In addition, the top emerging markets feature low living costs, robust employment opportunities and easy commutes for residents.

For further insights into the top emerging markets, Zoocasa analyzed the median home prices and calculated the one-year and three-year price changes. Many of these markets have already seen high levels of price appreciation in recent years, so it’s best to buy now before prices really soar.

Here’s a look at the cost to buy a home in the top 20 emerging markets, ranked by median price.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

1. Topeka, Kansas

  • Median home price: $199,600

  • 1-year growth: 5.7%

  • 3-year growth: 36.3%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

2. Canton, Ohio

  • Median home price: $199,800

  • 1-year growth: 10.2%

  • 3-year growth: 28.6%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

3. Springfield, Ohio

  • Median home price: $217,192

  • 1-year growth: 1.2%

  • 3-year growth: N/A

Pictured: Dayton, Ohio

Tiago_Fernandez / Getty Images
Tiago_Fernandez / Getty Images

4. Elkhart, Indiana

  • Median home price: $223,750

  • 1-year growth: 6.5%

  • 3-year growth: 20.9%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Median home price: $243,000

  • 1-year growth: 12.9%

  • 3-year growth: 43.5%

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com
Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

6. Jefferson City, Missouri

  • Median home price: $249,900

  • 1-year growth: 12%

  • 3-year growth: N/A

BergmannD / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BergmannD / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Janesville, Wisconsin

  • Median home price: $250,000

  • 1-year growth: 2.1%

  • 3-year growth: 24.4%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Dayton, Ohio

  • Median home price: $254,900

  • 1-year growth: 13.7%

  • 3-year growth: 45%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

9. Oshkosh, Wisconsin

  • Median home price: $261,500

  • 1-year growth: 15.2%

  • 3-year growth: 49.1%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Kingsport, Tennessee

  • Median home price: $261,800

  • 1-year growth: 10.5%

  • 3-year growth: 57.1%

Alex Krassel / Shutterstock.com
Alex Krassel / Shutterstock.com

11. Lafayette, Indiana

  • Median home price: $266,500

  • 1-year growth: 9%

  • 3-year growth: N/A

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

12. Racine, Wisconsin

  • Median home price: $272,900

  • 1-year growth: 6.1%

  • 3-year growth: 25.6%

Nolichuckyjake / Shutterstock.com
Nolichuckyjake / Shutterstock.com

13. Johnson City, Tennessee

  • Median home price: $301,500

  • 1-year growth: 9.3%

  • 3-year growth: 59.4%

styxclick / Getty Images/iStockphoto
styxclick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Columbus, Ohio

  • Median home price: $323,400

  • 1-year growth: 3.6%

  • 3-year growth: 34.3%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Median home price: $350,600

  • 1-year growth: 5.9%

  • 3-year growth: 52.6%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Hartford, Connecticut

  • Median home price: $375,100

  • 1-year growth: 9%

  • 3-year growth: 41.8%

Pierre-Olivier Valiquette / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pierre-Olivier Valiquette / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Concord, New Hampshire

  • Median home price: $390,000

  • 1-year growth: 4%

  • 3-year growth: 20%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

18. Worcester, Massachusetts

  • Median home price: $456,500

  • 1-year growth: 5.9%

  • 3-year growth: 40.4%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Manchester, New Hampshire

  • Median home price: $456,500

  • 1-year growth: 8%

  • 3-year growth: 41.3%

S.Borisov / Shutterstock.com
S.Borisov / Shutterstock.com

20. Santa Maria, California

  • Median home price: $1,370,000

  • 1-year growth: 22.9%

  • 3-year growth: 32.1%

Pictured: Santa Barbara, California

The list of top emerging markets is sourced from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com and is accurate as of Oct. 25, 2023. Median home price and price growth information is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of Dec. 14, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where To Buy Real Estate in 2024: See Home Prices in the Top 20 Emerging Markets

