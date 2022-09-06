U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,885.50
    -25.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,991.00
    -175.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,939.75
    -79.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.90
    -12.70 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.17
    -0.71 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.20
    -6.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    17.78
    -0.12 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9886
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    +0.1470 (+4.60%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    +0.92 (+3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1476
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0670
    +0.3100 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,831.42
    -1,298.38 (-6.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.41
    -27.10 (-5.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,336.28
    -290.23 (-1.05%)
     

Where Computation and Experimentation Collide

·8 min read

Christina Theodoris joins Gladstone as an assistant investigator to find new therapies for people with life-threatening cardiovascular diseases

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order for our hearts to form correctly and keep us thriving, hundreds of genes must act together in complex networks. If part of a network malfunctions, cardiovascular disease may arise.

Christina Theodoris joins Gladstone Institutes as an assistant investigator to find new therapies for people with life-threatening cardiovascular diseases. Photo: Michael Short/Gladstone Institutes
Christina Theodoris joins Gladstone Institutes as an assistant investigator to find new therapies for people with life-threatening cardiovascular diseases. Photo: Michael Short/Gladstone Institutes

Christina Theodoris (she/her), MD, PhD, is focused on mapping how our genes interact within these networks to enable the proper development and function of the heart, and on understanding how the networks of genes are altered in cardiovascular disease—all with the goal of helping develop novel therapies.

"Through my research, I hope to develop new, network-correcting treatments that could really make an impact for my patients with heart conditions," says Theodoris.

She is now joining Gladstone Institutes as an assistant investigator, where she will leverage both computational and experimental strategies to answer scientific questions.

Theodoris is no stranger to Gladstone. While completing her graduate studies at UC San Francisco (UCSF), she worked in the lab of Gladstone President Deepak Srivastava, MD, and led the discovery of a potential new medication for people with calcific aortic valve disease, a leading cause of heart disease.

Now, after 5 years as a resident in pediatric genetics at Boston Children's Hospital, Theodoris has returned to San Francisco. In addition to her new role at Gladstone, she is also joining UCSF as an assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics.

"Christina embodies the best of that rare combination of someone who cares deeply for her patients while also working tirelessly in the lab to find new cures for them," says Benoit Bruneau, PhD, director of the Gladstone Institute of Cardiovascular Disease. "She has already made important discoveries that have led to potential new drugs for cardiovascular disease, and we look forward to her expanding on those here at Gladstone."

Seeking Network-Correcting Drugs

Drugs that treat disease by targeting individual dysfunctional genes already exist for many illnesses, especially different types of cancer. However, traditional methods for designing treatments don't take into account the complex ways in which genes interact in networks, and therefore might not identify the most effective drugs.

"You might find a drug that has some beneficial effect on disease symptoms, but if it's targeting genes that happen to be on the periphery of a malfunctioning network instead of what's really central within that network, it won't affect the core of the disease process," says Theodoris.

Drugs that target central network components and correct their function could have a far broader and more restorative effect.

Theodoris and her colleagues demonstrated this concept in her previous work on calcific aortic valve disease at Gladstone. First, they used large amounts of patients' genomic data to build a highly detailed computational map of the network of genes involved in the disease. Then, they applied an artificial intelligence method to screen for promising drug candidates based on how well each drug was able to correct problems within the gene network in diseased human cells in the lab.

This union of computation and experimentation surfaced a promising drug candidate that successfully prevented calcific aortic valve disease in mice. Soon, that drug or a closely related analog may be provided to patients in a clinical trial.

"Now, we want to use a similar network-based screening method to identify drug candidates for many other cardiovascular conditions," Theodoris says.

Her team is starting with aortic aneurysm, a rare but life-threatening condition in which the aorta gradually dilates and may eventually rupture. Current treatments are limited; if dilation is detected, doctors may monitor the patient until the disease is severe enough that a risky aortic replacement surgery is warranted.

"We hope to find a targeted therapy that treats the underlying disease process to prevent aortic dilation," Theodoris says.

However, very little human gene expression data exist for aortic aneurysm, posing a major challenge for mapping the underlying gene network. So, the team is applying a computational strategy called transfer learning, in which a computational model is trained on a very large amount of general data to gain baseline knowledge that can then be transferred to improve predictions in a narrower topic with limited data—in this case, aortic aneurysm.

"We trained a new model using publicly available single-cell RNA sequencing data from a total of 30 million cells from a variety of human tissues to get a baseline understanding of gene network dynamics," Theodoris says. "Now, we can fine tune it with the limited amount of aortic aneurysm data we have in order to map the underlying gene network and identify what is really important in driving the disease."

Once the team has mapped the aortic aneurysm gene network, they will apply the same network-based screening strategy used for calcific aortic valve disease in order to find promising drug candidates that can then be tested in mice and, hopefully, one day be used to help treat aortic aneurysm in patients.

"During the screening process, it will be important to use cells from different stages of the disease so we can see how the network dynamics change as the disease progresses," Theodoris says. "It's possible that a medication that's effective at an earlier stage might not work once the disease has progressed beyond a certain point, while a different medication may be effective in this later stage."

In the future, her lab will apply a similar method to discover new drugs for other serious cardiovascular conditions that currently lack effective treatments, including cardiomyopathies and vasculopathies.

Driven by a Commitment to Patients

Theodoris has long been passionate about discovery. Growing up, she and her sister spent much of their time playing in the forest near their home in Atlanta, Georgia.

"We were fascinated by all the life around us, and I began to be curious about the underlying biology of it all," recalls Theodoris.

As an undergraduate at the California Institute of Technology, she worked in the lab of biologist Eric H. Davidson, PhD, where she developed a deep appreciation for the architecture of the gene networks involved in early development—and recognized the potential of applying them to disease.

Now, inspired by her time in Srivastava's lab and at Boston Children's Hospital, Theodoris's top motivator is her patients, and she will continue to work in the clinic at UCSF while running her lab at Gladstone.

"Clinical work is key for directing my research questions to areas that are likely to have the most impact for my patients," she says. "And it helps me see how we can best translate our discoveries and integrate them into clinical care."

As she builds her team at Gladstone, Theodoris is focused on optimizing the combination of computational and experimental strategies that underpin her research. She is hiring scientists with expertise in both areas and aims to foster clear, productive communication to maximize opportunities for discovery.

"Overall, for many cardiovascular conditions, there are no targeted medical treatments available to our patients," Theodoris says. "My biggest driver is the hope that we can one day make an impact in the lives of patients and their families by targeting their individual genetic changes and treating the core of the disease process. That would be truly incredible."

About Christina Theodoris

Christina Theodoris, MD, PhD, is an assistant investigator at Gladstone Institutes, and an assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at UC San Francisco (UCSF). She completed her bachelor's degree in biology at California Institute of Technology, where she worked in the Eric Davidson Lab studying gene regulatory networks in early sea urchin development. She then completed her MD and PhD in developmental and stem cell biology at UCSF. During her graduate work in Deepak Srivastava's lab at Gladstone, co-mentored by Katherine Pollard and Benoit Bruneau, she developed an innovative network-based approach to therapeutic design leveraging machine learning and iPS cell disease modeling, which ultimately identified a candidate molecule for the treatment and prevention of cardiac valve disease currently under further development toward clinical trials.

As a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Data Science at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, co-mentored by X. Shirley Liu and Patrick Ellinor, she developed a novel deep learning model leveraging large-scale single cell transcriptomic data to enable context-specific predictions in settings with limited data in network biology through transfer learning. She also co-developed a machine learning methodology that systematically contrasts single-cell multimodal transcriptomic and chromatin accessibility data to infer the regulatory circuitry driving fate decisions within cell state trajectories. She completed her medical subspecialty training in pediatrics and medical genetics at Boston Children's Hospital, and her clinical experiences in pediatric cardiovascular genetics inform and direct her research program.

About Gladstone Institutes

To ensure our work does the greatest good, Gladstone Institutes focuses on conditions with profound medical, economic, and social impact—unsolved diseases. Gladstone is an independent, nonprofit life science research organization that uses visionary science and technology to overcome disease. It has an academic affiliation with the University of California, San Francisco.

Media Contact: Julie Langelier | Associate Director, Communications | julie.langelier@gladstone.org | 415.734.5000,
1650 Owens Street, San Francisco, CA 94158 | gladstone.org | @GladstoneInst

Gladstone Institutes logo (PRNewsfoto/Gladstone Institutes)
Gladstone Institutes logo (PRNewsfoto/Gladstone Institutes)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/where-computation-and-experimentation-collide-301618735.html

SOURCE Gladstone Institutes

Recommended Stories

  • Spero Therapeutics Shares Jump After Upbeat FDA Feedback For Tebipenem HBr Program

    Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) received minutes from a recent Type A meeting with the FDA, discussing steps required to resubmit the marketing application for tebipenem HBr for complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI). During the Type A meeting, the FDA indicated that positive results from an additional Phase 3 trial supported by confirmatory nonclinical efficacy evidence could be sufficient to support the approval of tebipenem HBr for cUTI, including pyelonephritis for a limited use in

  • CVS outbids Amazon, UnitedHealth for Signify Health

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CVS beating out Amazon and UnitedHealth in the bid to acquire Signify Health.

  • U.S. Plans Shift to Annual Covid Shots as New Boosters Roll Out

    Health authorities expect to recommend that people get boosters once a year, starting with the new shots now rolling out, a shift from their current practice of issuing new advice every several months.

  • Covid Is Likely to Require Yearly Booster Like Flu Shot, Fauci Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 vaccines will largely become an annual vaccination akin to the flu shot, President Joe Biden said Tuesday as his administration urged Americans to seek out newly authorized booster shots tailored to fight the omicron subvariants that are now dominant.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blac

  • NioCorp's Demonstration Plant Begins Testing Process Improvements and Rare Earth Recovery Operations

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that its demonstration-scale processing plant (the "demonstration plant") in Quebec, Canada is now processing ore samples from the Company's Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"). The demonstration plant project is intended to demonstrate that the Company can extract and separate rare earth elements from ore that NioCorp expects to mine from the Project site, subject to receipt of

  • Justin Bieber Announces Break from Touring

    Justin Bieber announced Tuesday he is taking a break from touring as he prioritizes his health following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

  • 5 Biotechs With Cash Runways Into 2025

    If you think tech stocks have it rough right now, sneak a peek at biotech stocks. Here's how a back-to-the-basics approach and a focus on companies' cash runways -- their ability to fund themselves -- might help individual investors find stable biotech stocks for 2023 and beyond. Many investors were besides themselves earlier this year when biotech companies began trading at valuations less than their cash balances.

  • Ironwood's Constipation Drug Shows Efficacy In Pediatric Patients

    Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) announced topline data from a Phase 3 trial evaluating Linzess (linaclotide) 72 mcg in pediatric patients aged 6-17 with functional constipation. The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating that linaclotide (72 mcg) improved the frequency of spontaneous bowel movements (SBM) and stool consistency. Linaclotide was generally well-tolerated, and the safety profile is consistent with previous studies. In this study, 330 patients were r

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • Ben Shapiro criticised for denouncing ‘lesbians on the moon’ as reason for Artemis 1 launch delays

    While Nasa has explained Artemis 1 launch delays on technical issues and weather forecasts, alt-right commentator suggests bizarre theory: the space agency is too busy trying to hire lesbians

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • Epilepsy Symptoms: Woman Had FIRES, Syndrome That Causes Seizures

    What is FIRES epilepsy? Grace Hinchman was a healthy college athlete when she suddenly developed seizures. The syndrome can strike after an infection and fever.

  • Woman, 46, Gives Birth To Identical Triplets

    At 41, Audrey Tiberius unsuccessfully went through three rounds of IVF. At 46, the mom of four got pregnant naturally ... and had triplets.

  • Rape, incest exceptions out of South Carolina abortion bill

    A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate Republicans who wanted to keep the exceptions in the bill. The same bill without the exceptions appeared to fail in the more conservative state House last week before some Republicans maneuvered through a series of votes to allow abortions for rape and incest victims up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

  • Bausch + Lomb and Novaliq Announce U.S. FDA Filing Acceptance for Investigational Treatment NOV03 (Perfluorohexyloctane)

    Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, and Novaliq GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) filing for investigational treatment NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane). A potential first-in-class eye drop with a novel mechanism of actio

  • Gilead's Breast Cancer Drug Improves Progression-Free Survival in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

    Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) outlined new data for the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) ahead of their presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology. The results come from a post hoc subgroup analysis from the Phase III TROPiCS-02 study, which examines the impact of the therapy in the later-line treatment of breast cancer. Progression-free survival (PFS) analysis showed that Trodelvy improved median PFS compared to the prescriber’s choice of ch

  • It All Comes Down To Science And Research With The Efficacy Of Jupiter Wellness’s Lineup Of Skin And Hair Treatment Drugs

    By Gita Karunakaran, Benzinga

  • Scientists stunned as giant shark-like blob appears beneath boat

    The appearance of a giant shark-shaped blob on a research vessel’s sonar display recently had scientists pondering the existence of the long-extinct Megalodon.

  • New Covid boosters look a lot like the old ones. Doctors worry that could lead to errors.

    Experts are concerned that the updated Covid boosters look too similar to previous versions of the vaccine, and people could receive the wrong dose in error.

  • CVS Health Expands Home Healthcare Portfolio With $8B Signify Health Acquisition

    CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has agreed to acquire Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY) for $30.50 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion. Signify Health offers Health Risk Assessments, value-based care, and provider enablement via a network of over 10,000 clinicians across all 50 states. In 2022, Signify Health's clinicians expect to connect with nearly 2.5 million unique members in the home, both in-person and virtually. On average, they spend 2.5 times