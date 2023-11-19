Where to go in the Des Moines metro for your Thanksgiving Day grocery needs

Did you forget to thaw the turkey or leave an essential Thanksgiving dinner item off your shopping list?

Here are hours for Des Moines metro grocers and convenience stores on Thanksgiving Day 2023.

Is Aldi open on Thanksgiving?

Closed.

Is C Fresh Market open on Thanksgiving?

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Is Cash Saver open on Thanksgiving?

Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Is Fareway open on Thanksgiving?

Fareway stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023.

Closed.

Is Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market open on Thanksgiving?

Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Is Gateway Market open on Thanksgiving?

Closed.

Is Hy-Vee open on Thanksgiving?

Last year Hy-Vee closed its stores for the first time on Thanksgiving Day, and they will be closed again this year.

Customers who ordered a Hy-Vee Thanksgiving meal deal can schedule curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Hy-Vee's Fast & Fresh locations will be closed, but customers can pay at the pump for gas.

Is Natural Grocers open on Thanksgiving?

Closed.

Is Price Chopper open on Thanksgiving?

Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Is Trader Joe's open on Thanksgiving?

Closed.

Is Whole Foods Market open on Thanksgiving?

Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Which Des Moines gas stations and convenience stores are open Thanksgiving Day?

Just need some beer or a slice of breakfast pizza to tide you over until dinner? As usual, these convenience store chains will be open on Thanksgiving Day:

Casey's

Fast & Fresh: Stores closed, but gas available for customers paying at the pump

Git-N-Go

Kum & Go

Kwik Star

QuikTrip

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Thanksgiving hours for Des Moines area grocery, convenience stores