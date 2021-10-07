U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,399.76
    +36.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.94
    +337.95 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,654.02
    +152.10 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.82
    +1.39 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.50
    -6.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6200
    +0.2060 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,171.52
    -1,041.38 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.43
    -0.33 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Where does Facebook go from here?

Bradley Tusk
·4 min read

Let’s be really generous to Facebook and assume that 50% of what Frances Haugen just testified to before Congress was misconstrued in some way.

Regardless, Facebook will argue their case (as they always do), deny everything (as they always do) and claim that no one really understands them (as they always do). Everyone will view whatever they say with extreme skepticism, and nothing will change.

Maybe Facebook doesn’t care. Maybe the possibility of a repeal of their liability protection from Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the threat of antitrust prosecutions, the implementation of a U.S. privacy framework akin to what exists in Europe and the inability to get Washington to authorize Libra (Facebook’s digital payment system) all don’t matter.

Facebook is rich and powerful. They may think they can handle anything that comes their way. But the United States government and the media combined are a lot more powerful. And that’s why Facebook needs to change their strategy on just about everything related to politics, regulation and media.

While Facebook’s lawyers and lobbyists dig in for the next phase of an epic, costly confrontation, they should instead be charting an alternative course of humility, introspection and transparency as their best and only strategy for sustaining growth.

What does this look like? Well, it starts with an apology.

It’s incredible that someone as smart as Mark Zuckerberg can have so much difficulty expressing genuine contrition when it’s called for. Not every mistake will obligate the CEO to drag himself over the coals. But right now? He’s got to change his posture and start accepting responsibility and then actually implement real change.

For example, take Haugen’s testimony about an internal study finding that Instagram has a negative impact on teenage girls’ mental health.

That’s a problem Facebook has to own. They should want to own it. Because even if the federal government is unlikely to step in and censor Instagram, parents probably will. As much as my wife and I try to let our teenage daughter make her own decisions, the more we know about Instagram, the more convinced we are that its negative effects vastly outweigh any useful purpose it serves in her life. And we’re not alone. At some point soon, we could be the majority.

Second, it’s time for Facebook to be a lot more straightforward about its underlying business model. Consumers aren’t stupid; we know we don’t get something for nothing. So rather than pretend they don’t monetize people’s data in every way possible, Facebook should just be honest about it.

“If you want to keep using Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp for free, we’re going to sell ads based on your data.” And then give the public an alternative: “If you want your data protected, then you have to pay the platform a monthly fee to make up for the lost revenue.” People may not like that at first, but they’ll understand it and they’ll appreciate being treated like adults.

Third, Facebook needs to admit the truth about content moderation: “We thought we knew better than everyone else about everything; we dug in when we should have been honestly examining and changing our practices and policies. We’re genuinely, truly sorry for it. We’re willing to change.”

Some of that may mean sharing oversight responsibilities with third parties like regulators and academics. It probably means eliminating some content that generates clicks and ad revenue. It may even mean removing some of the top executives responsible for doggedly implementing the deny-reality strategy over the past 10 years. Of course, that will hurt. They still need to do it.

Finally, if Facebook is going to engage in federal legislation around issues like privacy restrictions, new antitrust standards or the repeal of Section 230, they should stop trying to outsmart and outspend everyone.

Instead, Facebook should engage with their critics -- in both parties and in both chambers of Congress -- to work toward a solution that embraces the ideals of existing privacy frameworks like Europe’s GDPR and California’s CCPA and recognizes that having full immunity from anything said on your platform has to change. Be part of the change, not the roadblock to it.

This isn’t China. Our government won’t just one day outlaw Facebook or Instagram. But that doesn’t mean Facebook won’t be subjected to new laws, regulations, standards and social norms.

Facebook has alienated the media. They’ve lost the progressives. They’ve lost the conservatives. They’ve infuriated the center. And even if revenue keeps growing, they’ve lost the faith and trust of the public, too.

Executives may worry that once the legislative flywheel starts turning, it will never stop. But we’re way beyond that point. If Facebook doesn’t start expressing remorse, accountability and openness to change, they’re at risk of losing everything else they’ve built, too.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook outage, whistleblower presents buying opportunity: Analyst

    Ivan Feinseth, Tigress Financial Partners Director of Research, discusses the buying opportunity for Facebook stock following this week's outage and whistleblower accusations.

  • Microsoft acquires Ally.io, OKR startup that raised $76 million

    Microsoft announced today that it has acquired Ally.io, a software service that helps companies measure their progress against OKRs (objectives and key results), a common way the management measures both individual and company progress. Microsoft plans to incorporate Ally into its Viva family of employee experience products. Microsoft says the idea behind Viva and the Ally acquisition is to provide a more transparent way to communicate company goals and objectives to employees.

  • Facebook stock faces 'serious problems' from whistleblower: Analyst

    Following Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, the company’s shares began trading around 3% lower from the previous week on Wednesday. According to Fitz-Gerald Group Chief Investment Officer Keith Fitz-Gerald, however, though Facebook stock has been resilient in the face of other controversies, this time may be different.

  • Spice Girl Mel B tells fans she's been battling COVID for five weeks

    The star said she's in bed recovering but was now 'getting over the final long haul'.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Nike, Chipotle and Snapchat — how teens are spending their time and money

    A new survey of 10,000 U.S. teenagers show Nike, Chipotle and Snapchat are among their favorite brands.

  • Professor calls for access to Facebook algorithms and data

    Sinan Aral, David Austin Professor of Management at the MIT Sloan School of Management and MIT Initiative on Digital Economy, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Facebook and social media networks should be regulated.&nbsp;

  • Why the Facebook whistleblower doesn’t want the company broken up

    ﻿﻿Facebook is the world’s dominant social media company: nearly 3 billion people use the Facebook suite each month, more than one-third of the global population, about 700 million more than YouTube, its nearest competitor. Facebook faces an avalanche of issues: data privacy, misinformation, hate speech, destabilizing developing nations, enabling autocrats, and making us angrier and more insecure when we use its products. The whistleblower behind the “Facebook Files,” leaked internal documents published by The Wall Street Journal in recent weeks, isn’t convinced.

  • IAC's Dotdash to buy magazine publisher Meredith in $2.7 billion deal

    IAC's digital media arm Dotdash on Wednesday agreed to buy Meredith Corp in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion, bringing titles such as People, Allrecipes and Investopedia under one umbrella. The combined company is to be called Dotdash Meredith and will be led by Dotdash top boss Neil Vogel, the companies said. The deal will combine Meredith's more than 40 brands including Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living and InStyle magazines with Dotdash's digital labels such as The Spruce, Byrdie and Brides.

  • Occam.fi solves concurrency issue on Cardano

    Occam.fi has become one of the first DEXs to launch on Cardano with a solution to concurrency which allows multiple transactions to be processed at once. The work that the developers at Occam.

  • Facebook Has Reportedly Slowed Product Rollouts Amid Reputational Crisis

    The social media giant has put a hold on some work while more than a dozen people conduct “reputational reviews,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin Knockoff Flokinomics Surges — Should You Buy?

    A new crypto, Flokinomics, a Dogecoin wannabee knockoff named after Elon Musk's dog Floki, went up 2,300% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga. See: Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest In for 2021...

  • Who Is Bull on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are Saying All Clues Point to This WWE Star

    'The Masked Singer' fans are asking the question, 'Who Is Bull' in season 6. Read the latest guesses, spoilers, fan theories and clues.

  • Man Demolishes Vaccine Opponent's Argument About Homeless People In Just 6 Words

    The apparently homeless man's retort is now trending after an anti-vaccine protester asked why homeless people weren't "dead in the streets with COVID."

  • Think of Facebook as a money maker, not a babysitter: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

  • Russian court tells bailiffs to enforce collection of unpaid Facebook fines

    A Moscow court told state bailiffs on Thursday to enforce the collection of 26 million roubles ($361,400) in fines imposed on U.S. social media giant Facebook for failing to delete content that Russia deems illegal. Moscow's Tagansky District Court issued the order over eight fines that Facebook has not paid, the court said in a statement. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Cannabis 'is a huge opportunity' for long-term investors, Ross Gerber says

    The consolidation in cannabis stocks since their February highs presents a lot of potential for long-term marijuana investors holding fast, according to Ross Gerber.

  • Australia wants Facebook held liable for anonymous comments

    Australia's prime minister on Thursday described social media as a "coward's palace" and warned that digital platforms including Facebook should be held liable for defamatory comments posted anonymously.

  • Top Facebook Shareholders

    The top shareholders of Facebook are Mark Zuckerberg, Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc., Michael Schroepfer, David Fischer, and David Wehner.

  • Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Up Over 300% This Week

    Musk's picture of Floki -- his Shiba Inu puppy -- is the main reason for Shiba Inu's (SHIB) recent growth spurt. Shiba Inu is a breed of dog that inspired a series of popular memes in 2013. Following Floki's October 3 appearance on Twitter, the price of SHIB has risen over 300% in the last seven days.