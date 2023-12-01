Where does Memphis' 100 N. Main rank among Tennessee's tallest buildings?

This week marked a historic moment for Downtown Memphis. On Thursday, Nov. 30, the redevelopment of the city's tallest building officially began.

Developers 100 N. Main Development Partners announced the beginning of the 37-story tower's redevelopment. The $261 million mixed-use project is expected to reopen in 2027.

As monumental a moment as Thursday was, it got us thinking: Where does 100 N. Main stack up within Tennessee? Sure, it is the tallest building in Memphis, but how' that compare around the rest of the Volunteer State?

Here's a look at some of the tallest buildings within Tennessee and where 100 N. Main ranks.

AT&T Building | 617 feet | Nashville

Arguably, one of the coolest nicknames for a skyscraper, The Batman Building remains the state's tallest and is the epicenter of Nashville's skyline.

Granted, the 33-story AT&T building only stands at 452 feet tall, the decorative towers atop the building push it over the 600-foot mark. The building originally opened in 1994 and was originally named the South Central Bell Building and later the BellSouth Building before being renamed to AT&T Building.

The setting sun reflects off of the AT&T Building and WKDF building as viewed from Public Square Park in Nashville, Tenn. on Oct. 2, 2023.

Four Seasons Hotel & Residences | 542 feet | Nashville

A relatively recent addition to the state's skyline history but the 40-story mixed-use Four Seasons Hotel & Residences still holds the honor of being the second-tallest building in Nashville, and consequentially the state. The building has 235 hotel rooms, 144 private residences and is home to the 10,062-square-foot Grand Ballroom. The Fours Seasons Hotel opened in November 2022.

505 Building | 522 feet | Nashville

You might be noticing a theme by now...majority of the state's tallest buildings do reside in the Music City. You might also notice that quite a few of the additions are modern, and relatively recent, builds including the 45-story 505 Building which opened in 2018. The residential high-rise was built by developer Tony Giarratana. It is also a LEEDS Certified building.

Bridgestone Tower | 460 feet | Nashville

Surprise, surprise, another Nashville landmark and another recent build. The 30-story Bridgestone Tower is the headquarters for Bridgestone Americas and opened in 2017.

The $200 million tower was developed by Highwoods Properties and designed by Chicago-based Perkins + Will architectural firm.

William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower | 452 feet | Nashville

One of the few historic high-rises in Nashville's skyline. The 31-story building was built in 1970. When it opened it was known as the National Life Building and was originally the headquarters for the National Life and Accident Insurance Company.

In 1994, the state purchased the building and renamed it the William A. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower in 1999 after the longtime state Comptroller of the Treasury.

The Snodgrass Tower also has the unique distinction — at least for Nashville — for being an example of adaptive reuse and not new construction.

A view of the War Memorial and William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower buildings and Legislative Plaza from the James K. Polk office building in downtown Nashville May 21, 1998.

100 N. Main | 430 feet | Memphis

Memphis' tallest building actually ranks eighth in terms of height among Tennessee buildings. (The Fifth Third Center and The Place at Fifth and Broad in Nashville are both a shade taller than 100 N. Main at 435 and 433 feet, respectively.)

The building dates back to 1965 and was once home to the Tennessee Club on the building's upper floors. Despite, being one of the smaller high-rises within the state nowadays it did hold the distinction for being the tallest building in Tennessee from 1965 to 1970.

It is still significantly taller than its Bluff City counterparts including the nearby Raymond James Building (403 feet) and historic Sterick Building (365 feet).

The 37-story tower has been vacant since 2014. Developers 100 N. Main Development Partners are planning to convert the site into a mixed-use tower by 2027.

100 N. Main, shown in an undated photograph, opened in 1965 and is Downtown Memphis' tallest building. Vacant since 2014, the building is poised to undergo redevelopment by 100 N. Main Development Partners.

WIMZ Tower | 1,751 feet | Knoxville

A fun fact for y'all, the tallest building — well, structure — in the state is actually a radio tower. The WIMZ-Tower was originally built by WBIR-TV in 1963. The tower also held the unique distinction for being the tallest structure in the world, however, it did not hold the title long enough to enter into the history books.

For comparison, the radio tower stands more than 300 feet taller than the Empire State Building in New York.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Where Memphis' 100 N. Main ranks among Tennessee's tallest buildings