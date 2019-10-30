Where to Eat Steak in New York That’s Not Called Peter Luger

(Bloomberg) -- Peter Luger Steak House has been around since 1887, but it took only minutes for the Brooklyn restaurant’s reputation to take a devastating hit.

“The restaurant will always have its loyalists,” said New York Times critic Pete Wells on Tuesday. “They will laugh away the prices, the $16.95 sliced tomatoes that taste like 1979, the $229.80 porterhouse for four. They will say that nobody goes to Luger for the sole, nobody goes to Luger for the wine, nobody goes to Luger for the salad, nobody goes to Luger for the service. The list goes on, and gets harder to swallow, until you start to wonder who really needs to go to Peter Luger, and start to think the answer is nobody.” He gave it zero stars.

The first question everyone asked was whether the food is really that bad. The short answer is no. The 2020 Michelin Guide, for instance, gives it one star, meaning: “a very good restaurant.” And in a short poll of a dozen friends who have eaten there recently, including chefs, financiers, and other food-media folks, the general consensus was that it’s still solid, if inconsistent. But descriptions such as the one Wells gave to a burger (“a weird hybrid whose interior shaded from nearly perfect on one side to gray and hard on the other”) have some kernel of unhappy truth.

So, if Luger’s magic spell on meaty New York has now been broken for you, here are six alternatives in Manhattan to try where the beef is flavorful, cooked with care, and deeply satisfying, again and again—and two aren’t even your classic steakhouse. That is, until you decide to go back to Peter Luger, because goose egg aside, it isn’t going anywhere.

Cote, NoMad Hotel, Midtown

A meal at Cote—a brilliant mashup of American steakhouse and Korean barbecue in a night club-esque space from Simon Kim—is also one of the city’s better beef bargains. The Butcher’s Feast of American wagyu goes for $54 and features four cuts grilled at the table, including a tender, 45-day dry-aged USDA Prime rib-eye and succulent sweet marinated short rib; it was on our list of Best Dishes of 2017. The go-for-it steak omakase ($165) is a multicourse extravaganza that includes nine steak courses such as Steak & Egg, American wagyu tenderloin with golden ossetra caviar. An added bonus is the encyclopedic wine list from Victoria James, with an extensive Grand Cru selection.

Smith & Wollensky, Midtown

For more than 40 years, Smith & Wollensky has anchored a corner of east Midtown with its handsome green-and-white facade. Its USDA prime beef is dry-aged for up to 28 days. The most famous customer is Warren Buffett, whose preferred cut is sirloin ($49); regulars call out the Cajun Rib Steak ($59), rubbed with a mix of spices, including garlic powder and cayenne. “It’s a great cut of meat, with good marbling and fat content that give it a robust and meaty flavor. The char is expertly all over the steak—not just a casual flame from the salamander,” says a hedge fund manager who eats there several times a month.

Bowery Meat Company, East Village

Chef and co-owner Josh Capon has strong opinions about eating steak. The menu lists unconventional selections such as the Bowery “rib-cap” steak, a creation of Capon and celebrity butcher Pat LaFrieda that has been on the menu since day 1; a thick, juicy rib-eye is garnished with the lusciously fatty cap that was trimmed from it, and finished with a dollop of salsa verde. Unlike a lot of places, there’s also a good selection of steaks for two, such as the 40-day, dry-aged Porterhouse and the attention-getting 40 oz. Tomahawk rib-eye, a gloriously funky, chewy, caveman-style cut that’s dry aged for 50 days.

Frenchette, Tribeca

Chefs and owners Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr used to run the kitchen at the meat-and-burger destination Minetta Tavern. Their 18-month-old brasserie isn’t a steakhouse—meat is a minority player on the menu (alongside snails)—but the two steaks they do offer are stellar. The steak frites cut changes frequently; when I devoured one, it was a nicely marbled flatiron, well-seared with a satisfying bite, all doused with anchovy butter. The heroic, dry-aged New York strip is bone-in ,so it’s notably juicy and beefy and serves two.

