Where Food Comes From, Inc. Announces Lone Creek Cattle Company as First Brand to be Certified to The Paleo Diet® Standard

Where Food Comes From
·5 min read
Where Food Comes From
Where Food Comes From

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced that Lone Creek Cattle Company’s Certified Piedmontese Beef has become the first brand in North America to be certified to The Paleo Diet® standard.

The Paleo Diet is based on the science of Dr. Loren Cordain, founder of the modern Paleolithic nutrition movement, which emphasizes natural meats, fish and seafood, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. There are more than six million Paleo-inspired food consumers in the U.S. and, according to the International Food Information Council, 148 million Americans who say that food product labels are insufficient to help meet their dietary needs. The Paleo Diet food certifications were designed to serve this need by improving healthy labeling clarity.

Based in Lincoln, NE, Lone Creek Cattle Company is a leading producer of lean Italian heritage Piedmontese beef and is known for its incredible tenderness, as well as its farm-to-table approach to cattle. The cattle are raised on family ranches across the Midwest and are verified for a variety of production related claims by the IMI Global division of WFCF.

Certified Piedmontese Beef becomes the first in the marketplace to achieve the PaleoFLEX™ certification under the recently launched third-party verified food certification from The Paleo Diet, which is exclusively administered by Where Food Comes From, Inc.

“We are very pleased to announce Certified Piedmontese Beef as the first brand certified to this emerging new standard,” said John Saunders, Chairman and CEO of WFCF. “We have a long-standing relationship with Lone Creek for other verification services and are excited to partner with them to give Paleo-inspired consumers protein options that are aligned with their preference for healthier food.”

The nutritional profile doesn't lie. Certified Piedmontese Beef has fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, making it an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet. The combination of leanness and tenderness results in a consistently healthy and delicious dining experience. It’s an everyday beef for everyone and we truly believe our PaleoFlex Certification proves it,” said Ben Mohl, Director of Sales and Marketing, Certified Piedmontese Beef.

“By achieving PaleoFLEX™ certification, Certified Piedmontese Beef has met our high standards based on decades of science to be a more natural, better-for-you beef product,” said Trevor Connor, CEO of The Paleo Diet, LLC. “We are excited to support Lone Creek Cattle Company in the marketing and sales of its 57 certified products to a vast market of health-conscious shoppers.”

ABOUT WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.
Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic (previously known as International Certification Services and A Bee Organic), Postelsia and Sterling Solutions units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

ABOUT THE PALEO DIET® FOOD CERTIFICATION PROGRAM
The Paleo Diet® is the strong and healthy diet. Founded by Dr. Loren Cordain 20 years ago after a decade of peer-reviewed research, The Paleo Diet has become the most influential way of eating, sparking thousands of published research papers and accelerating related nutrition movements like low-carb, gluten-free, ketogenic, autoimmune, anti-inflammatory, and organic/non-GMO. The Paleo Diet food certification program offers two standards, TRUEPALEO™ and PaleoFLEX™, which clearly identify foods that are healthier according to nutrition science. These certifications reduce confusion and build trust among consumers and improve sales and loyalty for food manufacturers and retailers. The Paleo Diet today reaches over 30 million health-conscious shoppers each year. Learn more about brand licensing and food certification at thepaleodiet.com/partnerships. The Paleo Diet® is a registered trademark of The Paleo Diet, LLC.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company’s products and services on the marketplace; and the potential for growth in The Paleo Diet verification standard are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. Contacts
Jennifer Moore
Marketing Manager,
Where Food Comes From, Inc.    
303-895-3002
jmoore@wherefoodcomesfrom.com

Jay Pfeiffer
Director, Investor Relations
303-880-9000
jpfeiffer@wherefoodcomesfrom.com

The Paleo Diet Contacts
Trevor Connor
Chief Executive Officer
The Paleo Diet, LLC
(970) 672-0909
trevor@thepaleodiet.com

The Paleo Diet Brand Licensing
Jeffrey Dotson
Vice President, Strategic Brand Licensing
The Valen Group
(619) 813-6227


