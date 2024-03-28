Where to get free eclipse glasses: Sonic, Jeni's, Warby Parker and more giving glasses away

You can’t very well watch one of the most anticipated celestial phenomena of the year without a pair of proper specs now, can you?

It’s not too early to figure out where you might procure a pair of ISO-certified glasses, especially with the total solar eclipse less than two weeks away.

An estimated 31 million Americans are set to witness this once-in-a-lifetime event on April 8, with hundreds of cities and smaller towns in 13 states across the country catching “a glimpse of a spectacular sight not often seen,” Michael Zeiler, an eclipse cartographer, previously told USA TODAY.

The eclipse is predicted to chart along a 115-mile-wide path of totality, shrouding portions of Mexico, the United States and Canada in unnatural darkness and unveiling the sun's elusive outermost layer for a brief moment, USA TODAY reported.

That being said, there are a couple places you might be able to obtain a pair of solar eclipse glasses that are sure to keep your eyes safe.

The retailers included in this story are giving them out to members of the public, free of charge and while supplies last – though some require the purchase of a product to get the glasses. You might also be able to find these glasses at your local public library or hardware store in your area.

First, make sure your eclipse glasses are safe

As you begin to scour the internet for a pair of solar eclipse glasses, the safety of your eyes and the eyes of your loved ones should be one of the first things on your mind. Especially, since this total solar eclipse is set “to last longer, be brighter and be visible to more people than the one observed in 2017,” according to USA TODAY reporting.

You could damage your retinas on eclipse day if you don’t have proper eye protection. Even observing the eclipse through camera lenses, binoculars and telescopes without a specialized solar filter could instantly cause severe eye injury, USA TODAY reported.

That’s why checking out whether the vendor you purchased your glasses from is on the list of verified North American manufacturers by the American Astronomical Society.

You can also check whether the product you purchase has an “ISO” label, which is a surefire sign that the independent organization vouches for the product's safety and quality.

Where can I get free solar eclipse glasses?

Warby Parker

Warby Parker solar eclipse glasses will be available at all retail locations starting Monday, April 1.

Warby Parker, an online eyewear retailer wants to “help you see” this special celestial spectacle, offering members of the public a pair of ISO-certified glasses starting Monday, April 1.

Dates available : Monday, April 1 through Monday, April 8

Quantity : 2 pairs of glasses/family

Where: Warby Parker retail locations nationwide, find one here.

Warby Parker has also provided a guide on how to DIY your own pinhole projector if you aren’t located near a store.

MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr., which is a network of eye care providers that offers glasses, contacts and ophthalmology services is giving out “free solar eclipse glasses” on them.

About 438 participating MyEyeDr. locations will be giving away a free pair of eclipse eyeglasses while supplies last, Forbes reported.

Dates available : Now

Quantity : 1 pair of glasses/person

Where: Participating MyEyeDr. retail locations nationwide, find one here.

Jeni's Ice Cream

Jeni’s, a Columbus, Ohio-based ice cream brand, will be giving out four pairs of eclipse glasses with purchase of the “Punk Stargonaut collection,” which are four “out-of-this-world flavors” launched to celebrate the eclipse.

Dates available : Thursday, March 28 (online) and Friday, April 5 (in-store)

Quantity : 4 pairs with purchase of Punk Stargonaut collection

Where: Jeni’s Ice Cream website and Jeni’s Ice Cream parlors

Perfect Snacks

Perfect Snacks, a protein bar brand that manufactures Perfects Bars has decided to debut a new flavor tied to the upcoming eclipse, Chocolate Brownie. The company is also offering customers the chance to get 20% off the new flavor since it will be 20 years before another solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S.

Online orders for Chocolate Brownie bars come with free eclipse glasses, while supplies last, USA TODAY reported.

Dates available : Now

Quantity : Unclear

Where: Select grocery stores and nationwide retailers like Target and Walmart

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is celebrating the once-in-a-lifetime celestial moment with a themed-drink called the “Eclipse Berry Blitz.”

The smoothie, which will be available for purchase March 27 through April 8 is made with “bananas, wild blueberries, apples, blueberry juice blend, white grape lemon juice blend, protein blend and blue spirulina, a blue-green algae powder.”

Smoothie aficionados who buy an Eclipse Berry Blitz at a participating Smoothie King location within the path of totality will also get a free pair of eclipse glasses while supplies last.

Dates available : Wednesday, March 27 through Monday, April 8

Quantity : 1 pair of glasses with purchase of “Eclipse Berry Blitz.”

Where: Participating Smoothie King locations

Sonic Drive-In

Smoothie King isn’t the only restaurant with a solar eclipse themed beverage, choosing to offer customers a “Blackout Slush Float” to celebrate the momentous occasion. The drink will be available through Sunday, May 5.

Sonic will also be hanging out “free solar eclipse viewing glasses with every purchase of the float, while supplies last.”

Dates available : Now through Sunday, May 5

Quantity : 1 pair of glasses with purchase of “Blackout Slush Float.”

Where: Participating Sonic Drive-In locations nationwide

Moon Pie

One of America’s favorite space themed snack brands is offering customers the chance to purchase a “MoonPie Solar Eclipse Survival kit” online for $9.99, which comes with four chocolate mini MoonPies and two pairs of eclipse glasses.

Glasses can also be purchased on MoonPie’s site for $1.99.

Dates available : Now through Monday, April 8

Quantity : 2 pairs of glasses per “MoonPie Solar Eclipse Survival kit”

Where: MoonPie’s website, Dollar Tree locations nationwide, select Walmart retail locations

Contributing: Eric Lagatta and Mike Snider

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to get free solar eclipse glasses ahead of April 8