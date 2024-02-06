Where Gen Xers Are Moving as They Prep for Retirement

bobbyuzda / iStock.com

Generation X is settling into new locations across the country, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The generation is well into adulthood, with many nearing retirement. All are in their 40s or 50s and have extraordinary buying power.

As explained in the study, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Gen Xers prefer the South, with seven of the top 10 cities they are moving to located in the Sun Belt. In some cases, the Sandwich Generation makes up over 12% of the population and continues to add numbers to their favor.

Here are the top 10 cities where Gen Xers are moving to as they prep for retirement.

10. Hialeah, Florida

Gen Xers moved in as a percentage of the population: 2.09%

Number of Gen Xers moved in: 4,569

Total of Gen Xers as a percentage of the population: 15.96%

Located in Miami-Dade County, Hialeah, Florida, has drawn a large number of Gen Xers. The city is known for its diversity and extraordinary beaches. Many also relocate to the area to take advantage of no state income tax.

9. Hartford, Connecticut

Gen Xers moved in as a percentage of the population: 2.12%

Number of Gen Xers moved in: 2,527

Total of Gen Xers as a percentage of the population: 12.11%

As one of the few northern cities to make the top 10 cities where Gen Xers are moving to, Hartford, Connecticut, is a standout. The city is steeped in history. It also offers a strong job market and affordable housing.

8. Wichita Falls, Texas

Gen Xers moved in as a percentage of the population: 2.14%

Number of Gen Xers moved in: 2,187

Total of Gen Xers as a percentage of the population: 10.56%

Sitting just 15 miles south of the Oklahoma border, Wichita Falls has long been touted as the “Gateway to Texas.” It is only a few hours from the Dallas-Ft. Worth metropolitan area and is well-known for its ties to the aerospace industry.

7. Jackson, Mississippi

Gen Xers moved in as a percentage of the population: 2.46%

Number of Gen Xers moved in: 3,551

Total of Gen Xers as a percentage of the population: 11.67%

Another favorite among Gen Xers is the city of Jackson, Mississippi. The capital city is centrally located and offers residents a variety of things to do. From historical landmarks to museums and sporting venues, the city offers a lot to a retired Gen Xer living on a budget.

6. St. George, Utah

Gen Xers moved in as a percentage of the population: 2.48%

Number of Gen Xers moved in: 2,499

Total of Gen Xers as a percentage of the population: 10.19%

Situated in the southwestern part of Utah near the Arizona border, St. George is a picturesque town. Gen Xers are drawn to the area for its breathtaking views, warm weather and convenient location.

5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Gen Xers moved in as a percentage of the population: 2.48%

Number of Gen Xers moved in: 4,507

Total of Gen Xers as a percentage of the population: 14.20%

Undoubtedly, Florida ranked as one of the top destinations for Gen Xers in 2022. Cities like Fort Lauderdale offer warm temperatures and a reasonable cost of living. Soon-to-be retirees can enjoy the pristine beaches and the endless outdoor activities that the city offers.

4. Orlando, Florida

Gen Xers moved in as a percentage of the population: 2.53%

Number of Gen Xers moved in: 7,923

Total of Gen Xers as a percentage of the population: 12.82%

Another Florida city to rank as a top choice for Gen Xers is Orlando, Florida. The city is home to a large number of theme parks, making it the perfect location for Gen Xers to enjoy with their grandchildren.

3. Scottsdale, Arizona

Gen Xers moved in as a percentage of the population: 2.58%

Number of Gen Xers moved in: 6,215

Total of Gen Xers as a percentage of the population: 13.68%

Gen Xers don’t seem to mind paying a little more to be in their preferred destination. While the cost of living in Scottsdale is 13% higher than the U.S. average, Gen Xers moved there in droves in 2022. Perhaps drawn by the warm temperatures and beautiful landscape, the generation was undeterred by higher costs.

2. Bend, Oregon

Gen Xers moved in as a percentage of the population: 2.79%

Number of Gen Xers moved in: 2,858

Total of Gen Xers as a percentage of the population: 14.60%

Another surprising addition to the top cities where Gen Xers are moving was Bend, Oregon. The city boasts a cost of living score 27% higher than the U.S. average. As noted by SmartAsset, however, most of the new Gen X residents moved from within the same county, and almost all relocated from within Oregon.

1. Surprise, Arizona

Gen Xers moved in as a percentage of the population: 2.89%

Number of Gen Xers moved in: 4,414

Total of Gen Xers as a percentage of the population: 11.93%

Located within an hour of Phoenix, Generation Xers flocked to Surprise, Arizona, in 2022. Over 4,400 members of the “latchkey generation” moved to the area. Gen Xers now make up nearly 12% of the population in the suburban city.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where Gen Xers Are Moving as They Prep for Retirement