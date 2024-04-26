Here’s where home prices in SC will rise the most into 2025 — and by how much, Zillow predicts

South Carolina home prices have already risen in 2024 and may continue to do so through early 2025, a new forecast shows.

Zillow, a popular online real estate marketplace, recently released its home prices forecast for the next 12 months. The forecast calls for 1.9% growth in U.S. home prices over 2024. Zillow notes that while prices will rise, the jump will be slower than long-term norms.

The U.S. has already seen home prices rise this year — 1.1% month-over-month between February and March, according to Zillow. And U.S. home prices were up 4.6% in March, year-over-year.

What about South Carolina?

South Carolina prices and forecast

According to Zillow, South Carolina home prices currently average at $293,893, up 4% year-over-year.

Out of the 15 South Carolina metropolitan statistical areas Zillow examined in its latest forecast, the city of Seneca is predicted to have the biggest housing price increase at 3.9% by March 30, 2025. Hilton Head and Georgetown are tied at second place with a predicted 3.6% jump.

The Seneca home price average is currently $282,830, up 5.2% year-over-year, Zillow states. Hilton Head home prices currently average over $750,000, up 6.3% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Georgetown prices average around $253,000, a 6.7% increase from a year ago.

Below is the full list of predictions on how much home prices will increase or decrease from now to March 30, 2025 in South Carolina’s 15 metropolitan statistical areas.

Bennettsville: -4.4%

Charleston: 3.1%

Columbia: 2.9%

Florence: 0.8%

Gaffney: -1.0%

Georgetown: 3.6%

Greenville: 2.7%

Greenwood: 3.2%

Hilton Head: 3.6%

Myrtle Beach: 3.3%

Newberry: 2.1%

Orangeburg: 1.9%

Seneca: 3.9%

Spartanburg: 3.2%

Sumter: 0.2%