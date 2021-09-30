U.S. markets open in 7 hours 36 minutes

Where Imagination Becomes Reality: MAUNZI From Gold Rabbit

Gold Rabbit
·3 min read

Easy, Fun, and Educational — With MAUNZI, Create Any Kind of Coding Robot Desired and Control It at Will

Featured Image for Gold Rabbit

Featured Image for Gold Rabbit
Featured Image for Gold Rabbit
Featured Image for Gold Rabbit

CYPRESS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maunzi, created by the company Gold Rabbit, has launched a campaign through Kickstarter.

Introducing Maunzi

Maunzi, a set of coding blocks that can create any robot desired, has launched a campaign through Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/817561134/imagination-becomes-a-reality. Express creativeness and learn the fundamentals of coding at the same time with Maunzi.

Maunzi does not simply make a soulless robot. The robot made with Maunzi can make various movements using cubes with different functions and be infinitely configured through a customized coding system. The Maunzi robot is also 100% compatible with Lego and controllable through coding, remote control, and voice control.

Limitless Fun with Diverse Cubes

Maunzi provides everyone with limitless fun. Robots made using Maunzi are brought to life through different Maunzi blocks with different characteristics.

  • Essential Cube includes window cube, which receives and delivers the movement commands from the app and charging cube, which provides the power for movements.

  • Action Cube helps block robots move with more vividness and allow more fun in controlling the robot with various movements.

  • Sensor Cube senses the surroundings and allows the cubes to react accordingly.

  • Connecting Cube connects each block and carries the commands to them.

Various Ways to Enjoy Maunzi

  • Coding through Maunzi LAB, people can easily approach coding and real Android JAVA script. While having fun with Maunzi, people can also conveniently increase their coding skills

  • Remote Control is available as well. Similar to controlling an RC Car, people can use the remote control feature in the Maunzi app to freely control the robot.

  • Voice Control is also possible. People can use their voice to give commands and control the robot in real time.

Simple and Convenient

People may now wonder if it would be difficult to assemble and control Maunzi robot since it involves coding and cubes with different functions. Not at all. The process of assembling the cube and controlling it through coding is made very simple. Since it is compatible with Lego, people can simply assemble the cubes like Lego. Coding is also made simple with the Maunzi LAB app provided by Maunzi.

Easy, Fun, and Educational

Maunzi was created to capture both fun and educational at the same time. As people enjoy creating robots with Maunzi, they are also being educated with coding. With Maunzi, they can explore the limits and expand their imagination and creativeness, creating the robot of their dreams.

Introducing the Maunzi Team

We have been studying Maunzi robot for eight years. Our team includes robot engineers, designers, educators, and software developers. We have completed product testing and usability testing targeting consumers in Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and other countries alike. We make top-quality robots and finished all preparations for mass production. We are ready to provide everyone with the best robots.

Contact: first@maunzi.com

Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


