Where Peoria ranks for rent prices, according to this new study

PEORIA – Residential rents in Peoria are among the lowest in midsized cities across the nation, according to a survey compiled by Construction Coverage.

Peoria ranks fourth among midsized metros, with a median rental rate of $1,024 a month. In third place is Davenport-Moline-Rock Island at $1,014; Canton-Massillion, Ohio, placed second at $988; and at $917 a month, Youngstown-Warren-Boardman on the Ohio/Pennsylvania border has the lowest median monthly rent for midsize cities across the U.S.

Researchers from Construction Coverage used data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau to compile the report. Only communities with populations of 100,000 or more were included. As a mid-size metro, Peoria was ranked among other communities with populations between 350,000 and 999,000.

The survey also ranked the most expensive communities for renters. Salinas, California, topped the list of midsized metros, with a median rent of $3,353 a month.

The most expensive states for renters are California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and New York. The least expensive are Iowa, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Arkansas.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria ranks 4th for the cheapest rent in mid-size US cities