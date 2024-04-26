Where are Raleigh’s most expensive apartments for renters? Take a look

Raleigh is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, ranking among the top cities for new apartments just last fall.

But even with a growing array of options, downtown living can still cost a pretty penny.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the two-bedroom apartments where Raleigh renters are paying the most to live, according to the popular apartment-hunting website Apartments.com.

Note: Online listings and rent prices often change, and this list reflects the most expensive apartments as of April 25. Senior living facilities, while among the most expensive, are not included on this list.

Most expensive Raleigh apartments for renters

1. Adara Alexander Place (7610 Aura Loop)

Rent cost : $1,800 to $6,300 for a two-bedroom unit

Apartment size : Two-bedroom units range from 1,105 to 1,279 square feet

Location : Right off of I-40 in the Brier Creek community, under 15 minutes away from RDU Airport

Amenities : Resort-style saltwater pool, coffee cafe, two-story fitness center, private movie theater and more

Units: 202 total, 13+ two-bedroom units available

A listing for Raleigh’s Adara Alexander Place on Apartments.com from April 25, 2024.

2. Creekside at Crabtree (4700 Riverwood Cir.)

Rent cost : $1,600 to $6,500 for a two-bedroom unit

Apartment size : Two bedroom units range from 1,061 to 1,597 square feet

Location : Immediately adjacent to Crabtree Valley Mall and Crabtree Creek, 10 minutes away from PNC Arena and the NC State Fairgrounds

Amenities : Resort-style pool with heated spa, training studio with spin classes, 24-hour library with a fireplace, pet grooming station and more

Units: 335 total, 11+ two-bedroom units available

A listing for Raleigh’s Creekside at Crabtree on Apartments.com from April 25, 2024.

3. Villages at Raleigh Beach (2015 Wave Crest Dr.)

Rent cost : $1,700 to $5,900 for a two-bedroom unit

Apartment size : Two-bedroom units range from 1,183 to 1,263 square feet

Location : Just off of New Bern Avenue and Interstate 440, a 10-minute drive to Downtown Raleigh

Amenities : Saltwater outdoor pool and indoor heated pool, 24-hour coffee bar and lounge, private movie theater, game room, VR room, business center and more

Units: 392 total, 14+ two-bedroom units available

A listing for Raleigh’s Villages at Raleigh Beach on Apartments.com from April 25, 2024.

4. Allister North Hills (430 Allister Dr.)

Rent cost : $1,700 to $5,100 for a two-bedroom unit

Apartment size : Two-bedroom units range from 1,060 to 1,231 square feet

Location : Inside the Raleigh Beltline and just off of Six Forks Road, immediately adjacent to North Hills’ shopping, dining, wellness and entertainment options

Amenities : Two resort-style pools, private movie theater, sports lounge/multimedia center, two coffee bars, guest suite rental for visitors and more

Units: 434 total, 12+ two-bedroom units available

A listing for Raleigh’s Allister North Hills on Apartments.com from April 25, 2024.

5. The Villages at McCullers Walk (500 Shady Summit Way)

Rent cost : $1,500 to $3,400 for a two-bedroom unit

Apartment size : Two-bedroom units range from 1,178 to 1,238 square feet

Location : Just off of Highway 401 and 20 miles from downtown Raleigh

Amenities : Resort-style outdoor pool and heated indoor pool, private basketball and tennis court, lawn game pavilion, video game / VR room, business center and more

Units: 412 total, 25+ two-bedroom units available

A listing for Raleigh’s The Villages at McCullers Walk on Apartments.com from April 25, 2024.

