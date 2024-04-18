There are now 550 million-dollar cities in America, according to Zillow, a record number of cities where the average cost of a home is at or above $1 million.

New Jersey has 49 of those cities, up from 35 a year ago.

Closer to home, South Jersey has six million-dollar cities — and, yes, they’re all at the shore.

Where are South Jersey’s million-dollar cities?

Last year, Zillow found that there was only 491 million-dollar cities and that number jumped up by 59 this year.

New Jersey has the third highest number of million-dollar cities, behind California (210) and New York (66), Zillow’s report found.

And those South Jersey cities with million-dollar averages? The list is likely not surprising for anyone familiar with the Jersey Shore.

They are:

Avalon — $2.6 million

Stone Harbor — $2.5 million

Strathmere — $2.4 million

Longport — $1.4 million

Sea Isle City — $1.4 million

Cape May Point — $1.4 million

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey has 6 million-dollar cities, Zillow says