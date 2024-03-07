Where to find Stanley Easter tumblers now that they've sold out

Stanley released two Easter Quencher Tumblers that sold out fast, even with the company's attempt to make the drop as stealthy as possible at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday. But like with all of Stanley's releases, those interested to getting their hands on one still have options.

Stanely has tested various launch styles lately, including a lottery system that selects consumers at random to receive a new product. This time, the 40-oz and 14-oz cups sold for $50 and $25 on a first-come, first-served basis on the company's website.

Though you won't find Stanley's Easter tumblers (also referred to as the "pastel pop" line) at that price point any longer, you can still snag one. Here's how.

Stanley's pastel pop Easter-themed quencher, which quickly sold out after being released Tuesday.

Where to find Stanley Easter tumblers

As we've said, Stanley fans aren't completely out of luck. The brand's Easter Quencher Tumblers can be found on third-party sites like eBay and Poshmark.

Here's what it's looking like:

40-oz tumbler from $80 to $150 on eBay

14-oz tumbler from $50 to $85 on eBay

40-oz/14-oz set from $160 to $210 on eBay

40-oz tumbler from $115 to $180 on Poshmark

Coming soon

Stanley announced last week that it will soon release a line of neon tumblers but did not announce a date. The company also hinted on social media that a tumbler holder may also be on the way.

Like all of Stanley’s Quencher tumblers, the neon collection will be recycled stainless steel with a three-position FlowState lid and straw.

The Easter collection is still on the company's website with a link where consumers can sign up to receive news of any restock.

