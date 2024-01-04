Where Superstar Investor David Tepper Has $5.1 Billion Invested

David Tepper is a billionaire investor who runs the Appaloosa investment fund. He reports his holdings quarterly, and investors can learn a lot from where the money is coming from and where it's going.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the biggest holdings in Tepper's fund and where he is seeing big opportunities in the market.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 28, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 3, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet and Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, FedEx, Microsoft, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short February 2024 $47 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Where Superstar Investor David Tepper Has $5.1 Billion Invested was originally published by The Motley Fool