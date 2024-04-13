Here’s where you can get tax help in Central IL
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tax Day is just around the corner on Monday, April 15. Here is where you can get local tax filing assistance:
Champaign Public Library
Located at the Main Library
Open for free assistance through April 19, Tuesday-Saturday
By appointment only. Call 217-359-6500 to schedule
University of Illinois Income Tax Assistance (VITA)
Located at Salt & Light in Urbana
Free assistance for those who are:
Ages 60 and up
With low to moderate income
With disabilities
Limited with English
For more information, call 217-300-4784
How to protect yourself from common scams during tax season
MyFreeTaxes.com — United Way
Free online tax service for anyone with a simple return including:
W-2 income
Schedule C self-employment
Unemployment income
EITC
Open everyday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 18
For more information, call 866-698-9435
Local IRS Office
Located at 310 W. Church St. in Champaign
Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (but closed 11:30-12:30)
By appointment only. Call 844-545-5640 to schedule or learn more here
Tax season: Tips for filing taxes in 2024
CRIS Health Aging Center
Free assistance for ages 60 and up
For more information, call 217-355-1543
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.