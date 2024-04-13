Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,123.41
    -75.65 (-1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,983.24
    -475.84 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,175.09
    -267.10 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.17
    -39.43 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.45
    +0.43 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    2,360.20
    -12.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    -0.28 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0646
    -0.0085 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4990
    -0.0770 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2451
    -0.0104 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.2400
    +0.0370 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,560.77
    -1,228.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,995.58
    +71.78 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,523.55
    +80.92 (+0.21%)
     

Here’s where you can get tax help in Central IL

Heather Robinson
·1 min read

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tax Day is just around the corner on Monday, April 15. Here is where you can get local tax filing assistance:

Champaign Public Library

  • Located at the Main Library

  • Open for free assistance through April 19, Tuesday-Saturday

  • By appointment only. Call 217-359-6500 to schedule

University of Illinois Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

  • Located at Salt & Light in Urbana

  • Free assistance for those who are:

    • Ages 60 and up

    • With low to moderate income

    • With disabilities

    • Limited with English

  • For more information, call 217-300-4784

How to protect yourself from common scams during tax season

MyFreeTaxes.com — United Way

  • Free online tax service for anyone with a simple return including:

    • W-2 income

    • Schedule C self-employment

    • Unemployment income

    • EITC

  • Open everyday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 18

  • For more information, call 866-698-9435

Local IRS Office

  • Located at 310 W. Church St. in Champaign

  • Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (but closed 11:30-12:30)

  • By appointment only. Call 844-545-5640 to schedule or learn more here

Tax season: Tips for filing taxes in 2024

CRIS Health Aging Center

  • Free assistance for ages 60 and up

  • For more information, call 217-355-1543

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Advertisement