Where to find Veterans Day 2023 deals in Indianapolis

U.S. military service members and retirees are being recognized for their service with Veterans Day freebies and discounts. Look for free meals, car washes and opportunities to donate to programs that benefit military service this coming holiday.

At some of the chains, the offers are available only at participating locations, so calling ahead is suggested. Also, most require proof of military service, such as military ID, Veterans Affairs cards, or discharge papers.

What is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on Nov. 11, for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. It marks the date when Germany and the Allies signed a 1918 agreement to end World War I hostilities.

Free food at restaurants

Applebee’s will let veterans and active-duty military order free meals from a special menu of seven items for dine-in on Nov. 11.

Aspen Creek Grill will offer one free meal voucher worth up to $15 to all veterans and active-duty military. Visit an Aspen Creek Grill location to pick up a voucher during lunchtimes starting Friday, Nov. 10. The voucher can be redeemed starting Monday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 24, and is valid for dine-in visits only and excludes alcoholic beverages. Aspen Creek Grill also will continue its Veterans Day tradition of setting an empty “Fallen Soldiers Table” with symbolic items in their dining room on Nov. 11 in remembrance of the soldiers who never returned home.

Bonefish Grill on Nov. 11 will offer a complimentary order of the restaurant’s Bang Bang Shrimp and soft drink to active service members, veterans and first responders with valid ID. Year-round, Bonefish Grill offers a 10% off Heroes Discount to service members, veterans and first responders.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert paired with a soft drink for veterans and active-duty military with show of ID on Nov. 11. Year-round, Carrabba’s offers a Heroes Discount of 10% off to all service members, veterans and first responders.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will give veterans and active-duty military personnel a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card on Nov. 11 that can be redeemed through Nov. 30.

Hooters will give veterans and active-duty military a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage at participating locations on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Pilot Flying J will treat service members and their families to a free meal at participating locations Nov. 10-12 through a special offer in the app.

White Castle will give complimentary individual combo meals and breakfast combo meals to all veterans and active-duty service members for dine-in on Nov. 11.

Discounted meals

Kona Grill will give veterans and active-duty military 50% off food Nov. 10-13.

Metro Diner is offering 50% off to active and retired military with valid military ID on Nov. 11, and 10% off their meal year-round.

Services

4Patriots, the emergency preparedness products e-commerce company, is providing U.S. veterans its 72-Hour Survival Food Kit, typically priced at $29, for free on Nov. 11. The kit contains 20 individual meal servings. Veterans must complete an online shipping form available on Nov. 11 only.

Custom Neon, an LED and neon wall art maker, Is offering a 20% discount to veterans on Nov. 11. Use the discount code VETERANSDAY2023 at customneon.com.

Sport Clips Haircuts will provide free haircuts to veterans and active duty service members on Nov 11, as well as donate $2 for every haircut service provided on that day to its Help A Hero Scholarship program, which provides funds for education for veterans and service members to transition to post-military civilian careers. Clients, team members and franchisees can donate in-store at check-out or online with 100 percent of donations going toward veteran scholarships.

Take 5 Car Wash locations will offer every veteran a free car wash (up to a $26 value) on Nov. 11.

Donations

BUBS Naturals health and wellness supplements provider will donate 100% of its proceeds from sales on bubsnaturals.com to the Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation on Veterans Day. In addition to Veterans Day, 10% of all BUBS profits are always donated to charities that support veterans.

