Where to watch Irma's arrival in Florida as it happens

A number of webcams are showing live feeds as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Please note that livestreams may go down as weather conditions worsen. Here's where you can watch the storm:

— Southernmost Beach Resort Beach & Pier in Key West: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNCwj35OwmI

— Rooftop of Two Friends Restaurant in Key West: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGD1byu7gJc

— Cruise ship docks in Key West: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUhXfVNW-Jg

— Marathon, Florida: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaErEed7UPI

— Sanibel Causeway in Sanibel: http://www.mysanibel.us/traffic/

— Sanibel Island Beach Cam in Sanibel: https://www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/sanibel/?cam=sanibel_hd

— Fort Myers Beach: https://www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/fortmyers/?cam=fort_myers_gullwing

— University of Florida teaching zoo in Gainesville: https://www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/gainesville/?cam=uflorida2

— Siesta Beach in Sarasota: https://www.earthcam.com/usa/florida/sarasota/?cam=siestabeach

— Downtown Orlando: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_glxhUUKkyM