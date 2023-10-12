Where was the winning Powerball ticket sold? One California player wins $1.76 billion

We have a winner!

For the second time this year, a player in California has won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, worth a jaw-dropping $1.76 billion, the second-largest in the game's history.

The Powerball had been building for 35 consecutive drawings since it was last won in July, when the California winner matched all five numbers plus the Powerball, securing the jackpot win. The previous jackpot was also won in California, when a single winning ticket in Los Angeles won $1.08 billion.

Ahead of the next drawing on Saturday, the jackpot has now been reset to a much smaller $20 million.

Here's what to know about the winning Powerball ticket.

Where was the winning Powerball ticket sold?

According to the California Lottery, the $1.765 Powerball ticket was sold at a Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, California, an unincorporated community inside the Los Padres National Forest and located between Bakersfield and Los Angeles.

The winner has not yet been publicly identified.

What were the winning Powerball numbers?

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 24, 52, 40, 22 and 64. The Powerball was 10, and the Power Play was 2X.

In addition to the jackpot winner, there were also was a $2 million Match 5 + Power Play winners in Arizona and Pennsylvania. There were $1 million Match 5 winners in the following states:

California (2)

Florida (2)

New York

Oklahoma

Virginia

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

