Where's my refund? How to track your tax refund through the IRS system

You've already filed your tax return for 2023. You have a refund coming. You want to know where it is.

There are a lot of ways to receive a tax refund, but the fastest by far is electronically, the IRS says. If you filed electronically and chose to receive your refund by direct deposit, your refund will probably be issued within 21 days. If you mailed a paper return and expect a refund, it could take four weeks or more to process your return, the IRS said.

Can I track my refund?

Through the IRS "Where's My Refund" tool, you can track when the IRS received your tax return, when it approved a refund, and when it issued the refund. If you chose direct deposit, the money should land in your account within five days from the date the IRS approves your refund. You can also call 800-829-1954.

You can check the status of your 2023 income tax refund 24 hours after e-filing or after four weeks if you filed by paper. Information is updated once a day, overnight. You’ll need your Social Security or taxpayer ID number, filing status and exact refund amount on your return.

Tax refunds are the biggest payday of the year for many

Every year, tax refunds provide a windfall for millions of Americans. It's the biggest payday of the year for most people. Typically, 75% of Americans receive refunds each year.

Last year, the average refund totaled $2,753, IRS data showed.

Though the IRS can mail you a paper check, the faster and safer way is through a free, electronic direct deposit, the tax agency says. Eight out of 10 taxpayers receive their refunds through direct deposit, but the IRS wants to push that number higher.

Contributing: Daniel de Visé

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where's my refund? How to track tax return status through the IRS