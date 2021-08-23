U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,233.00
    +175.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,124.50
    +37.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.50
    +21.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.19
    +2.05 (+3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    +18.00 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.45 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2720
    +0.0120 (+0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    18.43
    -3.24 (-14.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3692
    +0.0075 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9150
    +0.1750 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,254.81
    +1,415.80 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,267.02
    +78.63 (+6.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.11
    +20.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

WherEX, e-sourcing B2B Marketplace raises $7M Series A to expand to LatAm and US Market

·4 min read

- Chilean based startup grows to Mexico, Colombia, Peru and has its eye on the US Market in 2022.

- Juan Carlos Hurtado, co-founder and CEO, claims by year end should be doing $1 billion in transactions with more than 200 enterprise clients in LatAm.

- In its first three months of operations in Mexico It achieved 15+ enterprise deals in the industrials, consumer staples and materials sectors, beating budget by 200%.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- wherEX, the e-sourcing tool announces the successful closing of its $7 M Series A to grow its expansion to LatAm and the US market. A pioneer in artificial intelligence, wherEX makes B2B commerce transparent and increases competition by bringing multiple qualified offers for every product or service tendered in its marketplace.

The startup originated in 2016 with its first clients in the salmon industry and then expanded to other sectors to solve the common pain in digitizing procurement processes and bringing competitive sourcing for all company purchases. As of May 2021, the company is trading around $720 M USD through its platform between 125 enterprise clients and more than 20,000 suppliers both local and global.

"By year-end we should grow our transaction volumes by 300% and end with 250 enterprise clients across LatAm." – Juan Carlos Hurtado.

The round was led by Kayyak Ventures with FJ Labs, Jaguar Ventures and Tuesday Capital participating. In this round, the startup incorporated two more co-founders Ben Garcia and Francisco Puente who are Y-Combinator alumni class of S20 and are serial entrepreneurs ever since graduating from MIT in 2018.

With this capital injection and team growth the company plans to continue its international expansion in LatAm and compete in the US Market by 2022. The US Market dimension by itself has around 60,000 prospective clients which is similar in size to LatAm.

"B2B commerce in the US is still in its infancy in terms of digital, financing and sourcing. We see an opportunity to bring a comprehensive and analytical e-sourcing solution to the US Market to make B2B transactions easy." – says Cristobal Silva, managing Partner at Kayyak Ventures.

Challenges for Procurement Teams During Pandemic
During the pandemic the company has grown its traded volume and customer base by 220%. During COVID-19, entire supply chains were disrupted bringing new challenges to procurement teams accustomed to using their usual suppliers. Now in 2021, many materials continue to be scarce leading to abrupt increases in price. As an example, price of timber in the US driven by construction demand and supply shortage increased 288% in the US[1]. In Mexico price of steel has increased 200%, bringing severe challenges to the entire steel industry[2]. This scarcity has driven the need for a digital sourcing platform that plays at both a local and global level.

In addition, procurement teams and suppliers sellers working remotely face new challenges in digital transformation. According to Mckinsey report[3], 49% of procurement teams report their productivity to be falling in remote work and 46% of them have reduced their cost reduction targets in 2021. It is now more important than ever to bring procurement practices to the digital age to improve transparency and communication between buyers and suppliers.

About Wherex
WherEX is an e-sourcing enterprise software for request for proposals and requests for information. The startup was born in the fishing industry and soon expanded to cover other verticals in industrials, materials and services. Through its digital tool, wherEX offers a solution to request products and services and receive bids from qualified suppliers across the globe. This practice brings competition and transparency to every purchase and allows suppliers the opportunity to bid through the platform to potential buyers. Lastly, this cloud based software is quick to implement and easy to adopt for companies bringing the best return in investment in the market.

Press Contact
Mike West
(415) 689-8475
317061@email4pr.com

[1] Source: https://fortune.com/2021/06/10/lumber-prices-2021-chart-price-of-lumber-production-wood-supply-costs-update-june/

[2] Source: https://fortune.com/2021/07/08/steel-prices-2021-going-up-bubble/

[3] Source: https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/operations/our-insights/five-themes-can-help-procurement-shape-recovery-in-the-next-normal

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wherex-e-sourcing-b2b-marketplace-raises-7m-series-a-to-expand-to-latam-and-us-market-301359754.html

SOURCE WherEX

Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • JD.com Revenue Beats Estimates, Defying Chinese Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. reported sales that beat analyst estimates as consumer spending improved, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has dragged on growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant posted sales of 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June, compared with the 248.5 billion yuan average of analyst estimates. The 26% growth is the slowest since China first emerged from the pandemic last year. Net income tumbled to 794.3 million yuan, d

  • UK manufacturing recovery sees 'abnormally large slowdown' as supply chain and staffing issues bite

    Weaker recoveries were seen in both the manufacturing and service sectors, with the latter recording the greatest loss of momentum since July.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 23rd, 2021

    After a mixed end to the week, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week…

  • Volvo Cars to idle Gothenburg plant again over chip shortage

    Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding, will halt production at its Swedish plant in Torslanda, on the outskirts of Gothenburg, during next week due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Monday. A global chip shortage over the past year has caused a major delay in manufacturing activity and forced several automakers to cut down on production. "Due to the current material shortage situation, triggered by a combination of global semiconductor shortages and new Covid-19 outbreaks, Volvo Cars has decided to pause production in Torslanda for the week of Aug 30-Sep 3," Volvo Cars said in an e-mailed statement.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Target prepares for the holidays with expanded Disney partnership, more toy exclusives

    Target Corp. is preparing for the holiday season with toy exclusives and an expanded partnership with Walt Disney Co. that will bring more than 160 Disney shops to store locations nationwide. Target’s (TGT) top toys include a number of Lego sets, a Barbie Dreamhouse, Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu, and a Target edition of the iconic Monopoly game. A list than spans 50 items, 22 will be Target exclusives.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – August 23rd, 2021

    Following Sunday’s mixed day, the majors would need to revisit early highs to support a run at the day’s major resistance levels.

  • Forget Pure Plays, Here's the Diversified Way to Invest in Clean Energy

    The global economy is steadily transitioning to cleaner fuel sources. Because of that, investors don't necessarily have to pick a pure play on renewable energy. Here's why they like the measured approaches taken by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A)(NYSE: RDS.B), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE).

  • Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak, with gains driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. Brent crude climbed $2.15, or 3.2%, to $67.33 a barrel by 1052 GMT after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60. Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week, with Brent sliding about 8% and WTI about 9%.

  • China Adds to List of Steel Giants With New Mega-Mill Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- China is shaking up the global steelmaking rankings again, with a merger of two mills set to create the world’s third-biggest producer.Ansteel Group’s annual crude steel capacity will rise to 63 million tons, with sales worth 300 billion yuan ($46 billion), after acquiring a 51% stake in Benxi Steel Group Co., according to a statement on Friday. That will see it trail only China Baowu Steel Group Corp. -- already the world’s biggest producer and with plans to be even bigger -- and

  • India's Zetwerk valued at $1.33 billion in new funding

    An Indian startup that operates a business-to-business marketplace for manufacturing items is the latest to attain the coveted unicorn status in the South Asian market. Bangalore-based Zetwerk said on Monday it has raised $150 million in a Series E financing round led by New York based D1 Capital Partners. New investors Avenir and IIFL also participated in the round, along with existing investors Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners.

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) has Benefited from its Digitization Project in efficacy, but lacks Sustainable Online Growth

    Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) has impressed investors with good total returns, stemming both from dividends and stock price increases. We want to get a clearer picture as to what is behind this trend and is it sustainable in the future. In our analysis, we will look at the performance, competition and some risk factors that Target faces moving forward.

  • Woolworths, Uber Eats join hands to meet same-hour delivery demand

    Woolworths' locations will be available on the Uber Eats app from the last week of August for account holders based in Sydney and Melbourne before expanding across the eastern seaboard in the following weeks, the supermarket chain said. Uber Eats will also become a delivery option for customers ordering through the Woolworths website, with Uber providing delivery solutions to the supermarket chain's existing online retail operations, Woolworths said.

  • German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI

    Activity in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly. IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed activity in the manufacturing sector to fell a seven-month low of 62.7 from 65.9 in July. As a result, the flash composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to 60.6 from 62.4 in July.

  • GM’s Bolt Recall Sends Battery Maker’s Stock Tumbling

    The car company said Friday it is recalling more Chevy Bolt electric vehicles due to battery-fire risks. Shares of the battery supplier LG Chem have been slammed.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • How to argue your case for permanent home working

    If you can prove that home-working can improve the organisation – and is not solely about meeting your needs – then you're likely to have a stronger case.

  • Disney wants Scarlett Johansson case arbitrated; her team wants an open court

    Disney has asked a judge to send the ScarJo lawsuit to binding arbitration. The legal battle reveals heightened tensions surrounding shifts in the Hollywood business model due to the rise in streaming.