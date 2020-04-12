The best oven ranges of 2020

If you want to make 2020 all about the great meals, then now is the ideal time to buy a new oven range and modernize your kitchen. If you haven’t purchased a new oven range in several years, then you might be uncertain about what features matter.

Smart ovens have many automated features as well as options in the way of electromagnetic, convection, and gas-powered systems, not to mention a variety of shapes, sizes, and kitchen styles.

Why we chose the GE 30-inch Freestanding Electric Double Oven Convection Range:

When you turn on your oven, the whole cavity warms up. That’s perfect for a turkey, but perhaps unnecessary for 300 or more days a year. Double oven ranges, like the GE JB860SJSS, are a great solution because they split the cavity in two, letting you use a smaller upper oven for quicker cooking.

Altogether, this GE model has 6.6 cubic feet of capacity: 2.2 in the upper cavity and 4.4 in the lower. If you are a fan of preparing big birds, keep in mind that the lower oven is 17.5 inches in height, making it several inches shorter than other ovens’ interiors.

The lower oven uses convection, so a fan blows the hot air around inside for faster, more even cooking. Up top on the range are five cooking elements, though one is just an on/off option that keeps food warm by heating it at a low temperature. In terms of versatility — with two ovens, convection, and a warming element — this reasonably priced range has a lot to offer.

Why we chose the LG Electric Oven Range with True Convection and EasyClean:

You won’t find a ton of frills on the LG LRE3194BD, though the interior is a nice surprise. Its 6.3-cubic foot capacity cavity is lined with blue enamel and cooks with true convection. That means there is both an upper and lower heating element, as well as one behind the fan. Thus, it is circulating heated air, speeding up the preheating times, and cooking foods more precisely.

The cooktop is also all about speed. Its 3-in-1 element allows you to adjust the power on the same heating element, so you can cook a stockpot full of ingredients or simmer a small saucepan in the same spot. It pulls 3,200 watts of power, which gets your pot of water boiling on the double.

The large-capacity interior is perfect for cooking large meals. Plus, the interior’s enamel can be self-cleaned in 20 minutes using just water. Quicker cleaning makes this LG range a pace ahead of the rest.

The best gas range: Whirlpool Gas Range with Fan Convection Cooking

Why we chose the Whirlpool Gas Range with Fan Convection Cooking:

Have you ever owned an oven that has a hot side? You know, where it cooks much faster on the right than on the left (or vice versa)? This 30-inch Whirlpool gas convection oven has a fan in the back of the unit, so it circulates the air and prevents hot and cold spots. The five-cubic foot capacity means the oven is pretty average in size, but it’s certainly large enough to cook holiday meals. The front control panel is simple and easy-to-use, and you can disable the panel as an extra safety precaution for children.

The top of the oven is all cooktop, so you can place virtually any size pan on the cooktop, from small saucepans to large griddles. There’s also a speed-heat burner to get your water boiling faster, as well as a low-heat setting to keep your foods warm.

The best induction oven range: Bosch Benchmark HIIP055U

Why we chose the Bosch Benchmark HIIP055U:

Induction ovens use electromagnetic connections to heat pots and pans (magnetic metals only) to safely and quickly apply heat. They’re an excellent option for a modern kitchen that’s serious about food, and our Bosch pick is one of the best available. In addition to induction technology, it includes “power level zones” that allow you to automatically switch heating levels by moving your pans around and a high-speed option for faster cooking. There are 11 different cooking modes for specific dishes, too, as well as a built-in meat probe and a warming drawer. Each different cooking zone also has its own countdown timer.

If you’re a fan of induction cooking, few ovens can compare with this model, although all the useful technology does increase the price.

The best smart oven range: GE Profile Slide-In Smart Gas Range with Self-Cleaning Convection

Why we chose the GE Profile PGS930SELSS:

The 30-inch GE Profile smart oven has an edge-to-edge cooktop, so you can cook virtually anything you want on the burners, from a large batch of pancakes to burgers for the whole family. Although the top of the oven is all cooktop, each burner is engineered to promote flexibility while optimizing functionality. With features like a simmer burner, an oval burner, and a reversible cast iron skillet, you can cook sandwiches, sauces, and whatever else your heart desires.

Like the LG range, this model features true induction. Therefore, it has a top and bottom heating element, and it also has a third heating element in addition to a variable speed fan that circulates the hot air around the oven. If the oven gets dirty, it self-cleans with steam.

If you like the stainless steel professional look, this range certainly has it. You can also opt for black slate or black stainless steel. Each of the color options is fingerprint-resistant. Since this is a smart oven, you can wirelessly control the range’s functions too. You can preheat your oven or adjust cooking times, and more.

The best cheap oven range: Samsung 30-inch Gas Range with Self-Cleaning and Fan Convection Oven

Why we chose the Samsung Self-Cleaning Slide-In Gas Convection Range:

The Samsung NX58H5600SS looks like it should cost more than it does, especially because we’ve seen it on sale for as low as $600. (At that price, it’s a killer deal considering all that it offers.) The five gas burners range from 5,000 to 17,000 BTU, giving you control and versatility based on what you want to cook. It comes with a useful stovetop accessory: A cast iron griddle for pancakes, burgers, and bacon. Both preheating and boiling are quick.

Inside, the 5.8-cubic-foot capacity true convection oven is more than spacious. It also has a self-cleaning setting. If you’re in the market for a gas range, you’re definitely getting more features than you would normally find with a comparably priced range.

Research and buying tips

What’s the difference between an oven and a range?

Not all ovens are considered ranges, but all ranges contain ovens. A range contains a stove, which has burners, that sits on top of an oven where you bake and broil foods.

What is an induction oven range?

An induction oven range has a different type of stovetop than a traditional oven range, however, the oven portion of an induction oven range operates much like a regular electric oven. With an induction range, the stovetop uses electromagnetism to heat the bottom of the pan without heating other parts of the cooking surface (or the rest of the kitchen). Induction cooking is more efficient, yet you must have pans made of compatible materials like steel or iron.

What is a convection oven range?

A convection oven range distributes the heat inside of the oven differently. It moves the heat around using a fan and exhaust system, which makes foods cook faster, more consistently, and more evenly.

What is a double-oven range?

A double oven range has two different oven chambers, so you can cook two different dishes at the same time on different temperature settings.

What is a gas oven range?

A gas oven range uses combustible gas as its heat source.

What is an electric oven range?

An electric oven range uses electricity as its heat source.

What is a dual-fuel oven range?

With a dual-fuel range, the cooktop is gas and the oven is electric.

What is the best oven range brand?

Whirlpool oven ranges typically receive high marks from consumers. You could also go with a brand like GE, KitchenAid, Frigidaire, or for a higher-end oven range, Thermador. However, buying from a specific brand does not necessarily guarantee a quality product, and you should research each specific model, as opposed to researching just the brand name.

How do I choose an oven range?

When buying a range, a lot of people think primarily about their kitchen’s design, their heat source (gas vs. electric), and their budget. But in addition to choosing whether you want stainless steel or matte black and making sure your oven range fits in the space, you also need to think about how often you use your oven and what you’re going to be cooking at home. If you order takeout most nights and you only turn your oven on once a week at best, you probably don’t need to spend thousands on a high-end appliance. But, if you cook every meal from scratch, you may want to spend a bit more money and focus on features that will make cooking easier and more enjoyable for you.

How wide is an oven range?

Standard residential oven ranges measure 30 inches wide. Larger ranges are 36 inches. It’s uncommon to find ovens outside of these two sizes.

Is now a good time to buy an oven range?

No matter the time of year, there’s almost always a sale going on when it comes to appliances. Just wait for the next holiday weekend — Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, and so on — and chances are, you’ll see a reduced price on a range. Regardless of whether it’s February or September, Black Friday feels like it’s just around the corner, and there are usually good deals to be had on the mother of all discount days.

The range is one of the most important appliances in your kitchen, and there are a lot of factors to consider when replacing or upgrading. Size is one: Despite how different they all are, every oven on this list is 30-inches wide. For more spacious kitchens, manufacturers offer 36-, 48-, or even 60-inch models. On the smaller side, there are 20-inch ranges available, too. Whether you choose gas, electric, or induction may depend on your setup, unless you’re building from scratch or planning an extensive remodel.

How does Digital Trends test oven ranges?

Everyone gets excited when we test ovens because it means we bake a lot of cookies. We also cook and bake other foods to get an idea of how quickly and evenly they heat. We look at how quickly they preheat and how well they hold their temperature, and just how much that temperature varies from what the oven’s display says. When it comes to ranges, we want to know how long it takes to boil water on each of the burners. We also like to see how well the burner holds its heat by putting it on simmer for 20 minutes and tracking the liquid’s temperature.

But ranges aren’t just there for cooking. Kitchens are points of pride for many people, so aesthetics matter a lot. It’s not just how pretty the appliance is, however. We let the staff use them throughout the testing phase to get feedback on how intuitive the interface is — and whether or not the oven burned their pizza.