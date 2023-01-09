U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.20
    +48.12 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,861.41
    +230.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,791.55
    +222.26 (+2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,815.69
    +22.90 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.97
    +1.20 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.30
    +10.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0754
    +0.0105 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5120
    -0.0570 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    +0.0104 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7040
    -0.3260 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,330.40
    +385.68 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.47
    +4.17 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Whey Protein Global Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Protein Supplements in Sports Nutrition Bolsters Sector

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whey Protein - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global whey protein market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. The whey protein market is observing optimistic market growth due to rising consumer awareness about having a protein-rich diet, the growing usage of protein-rich supplements in sports nutrition, and the increasing addition of whey protein to a variety of food and beverages such as cereals, chocolates, shakes, baby foods, baked goods, and others.

Additionally, the growing focus on improving the safety, affordability, and usability of whey protein for consumers is further expected to result in appreciable revenue growth in the whey protein market during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Whey Protein Market Segment Analysis:

Whey Protein Market by Type (Isolate, Concentrate, and Others), Application (Dietary Supplement, Sports Nutrition, Food and Beverages, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

In the type segment of the whey protein market, the whey concentrate segment is expected to have a significant revenue share in the year 2021. This is primarily due to the various characteristics associated with whey concentrate than other types of whey protein. Whey concentrate roughly containing 70-80% protein, puts less pressure on the gut, which makes it easy to digest. Whey concentrate is also said to be rich in certain biologically active compounds containing essential nutrients.

Apart from the major protein content, the rest of the whey concentrate includes sugars and other fillers, making it tasty and more preferred by people around the world, than other types such as isolates having 90% and more protein having a relatively mild taste as it contains zero sugars.

Therefore, considering the growing demand for this product type owing to the various advantages offered by whey concentrate, numerous new products are being launched in the market. For example, in September 2022, Glanbia launched FerriUp, a whey protein concentrate blended with lactoferrin and vitamin B12 to support the iron status and energy in active women.

Therefore, owing to the various advantages associated with whey protein concentrate along with the increasing product development activities in the market, this category is expected to witness considerable growth eventually contributing to the overall growth of the global whey protein market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rising Consumer Awareness About Having a Protein-Rich Diet

  • The Growing Use of Protein Supplements in Sports Nutrition

  • The Increasing Addition of Whey Protein to Food and Beverages

Market Restraints and Challenges

  • High Cost of Milk and Dairy Products

  • Risks Associated With Whey Protein

Market Opportunities

  • The Rising Trend and Passion for Following a Healthy Lifestyle Globally

  • Increasing Research and Development Activities in the Food Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Whey Protein Market Report Introduction

2. Whey Protein Market Executive Summary

3. Regulatory Analysis

4. Whey Protein Market Key Factors Analysis

5. Whey Protein Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Whey Protein Market

7. Whey Protein Market Layout

8. Whey Protein Market Company and Product Profiles

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

11. About the Publisher

12. Disclaimer & Contact Us

Companies Mentioned

  • Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

  • Alpavit

  • Maple Island Inc.

  • Glanbia PLC

  • DMK Group

  • Saputo Inc

  • Carbery Group

  • Lactalis Ingredients

  • Olam Group

  • Davisco Foods International, Inc.

  • Milkaut SA

  • Leprino Foods Company

  • Milk Specialties Global

  • Arla Foods amba

  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

  • Abbott

  • Nestle S.A.

  • Danone S.A.

  • Titan Biotech

  • Charotar Casein Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8g7c66

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whey-protein-global-market-report-2022-growing-use-of-protein-supplements-in-sports-nutrition-bolsters-sector-301716225.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla owners in China protest price cuts as delivery times extend on higher demand

    Tesla shares are climbing higher today despite a mixed slew of news from one of its most important markets, China.

  • Taiwan Passes Its Chips Act, Offers Tax Credits to Chipmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese lawmakers have passed new rules that let local chip firms turn 25% of their annual research and development expenses into tax credits, part of efforts to keep cutting-edge semiconductor technologies at home and maintain the island’s technology leadership. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsBrazil Capita

  • Tesla price cut sees customers storm stores to demand compensation—and a rival BYD employee may have led the charge

    A mob of angry Tesla customers demanded some form of compensation for buying a new car at the older, higher prices.

  • Banks Are Fleeing Crypto. Bitcoin Investors Should Be Worried.

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (ticker: MCB), one of the earliest banks to delve into digital assets, says it’s closing out the part of its business that catered to crypto firms. The problem, in a nutshell, is that for Bitcoin and other digital assets to have any chance of becoming mainstream, banks—with their access to deep sources of liquidity and experience in facilitating payments—will have to be on board. In its announcement early Monday, the company, which is the parent of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, cited recent industry developments and the regulatory environment for the move.

  • 3 Tech Titans Worth Owning in 2023 (and Beyond)

    Justin Pope (Amazon): The company's rise to become the largest e-commerce business in the United States made long-term shareholders rich. Like e-commerce, Amazon's cloud business -- Amazon Web Services, or AWS -- has become the industry leader, with approximately 33% of the global cloud infrastructure market.

  • Energy Bulls Are Getting Paid to Stay Calm

    Oil and gas stocks are holding steady despite weaker energy prices. Lavish share buybacks may be one reason.

  • MGM Resorts Actually Gained 15.8% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?

    Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) surged 15.8% in the second half of 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The casino operator that owns the MGM, Aria, Luxor, and Bellagio hotels in Las Vegas saw a continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2022 along with other green shoots from smaller business lines. This led to a resurgence of visitors to tourist destinations like Las Vegas, with an estimated 37 million people said to have visited the city last year, compared to 42 million people in 2019.

  • Developing Nations Aren’t Ready for EVs—Unless They Are Made in China

    Chinese EVs are popular price leaders in Southeast Asia, one of the trends in the electric-vehicle market there that analysts say could be worrisome for global auto makers.

  • Why Shares of Ford Slumped in December

    Supply conditions remain challenging, and now demand is falling off, but will these conditions last forever?

  • Roll-Royce sales hit 118-year high after boost from Middle-Eastern buyers

    Sales of Rolls-Royce cars topped 6,000 for the first time in its 118-year history last year after the car maker cashed in on strong demand from the Middle East.

  • John Deere will let US farmers repair their own equipment

    John Deere has agreed to a right to repair promise, albeit under plenty of political pressure.

  • Oil prices rebound on hopes for increased China demand

    The rally in crude comes after both Brent and West Texas Intermediate fell more than 8% last week on worries about a global economic downturn.

  • Deere Announces Agreement Allowing Farmers' Independent Repair Shops Repair High-Tech Tractors

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation, ensuring that farmers can repair their farm equipment or take it to independent repair shops. Some farmer organizations and consumer groups have accused Deere and other manufacturers of using proprietary software on their tractors and harvesters, forcing them to take their equipment to manufacturers' dealers for repairs. Under the agreement, equipment owners and independent technicians will

  • AstraZeneca reaches deal to buy CinCor Pharma for up to $1.8B

    AstraZeneca entered into a definitive agreement Monday to acquire CinCor Pharma Inc. for up to $1.8 billion. CinCor (NASDAQ: CINC), based in Waltham, Massachusetts, is developing new treatments for hypertension and chronic kidney disease. The deal, which still requires shareholder and regulatory approval, is expected to be completed during the first quarter of this year.

  • 4 Steady Agriculture Operations Stocks to Steer Through a Wavering Industry

    The Agriculture - Operations industry looks poised to gain from solid demand, organic product growth and innovation amid inflation woes and tight supply conditions. Players like ADM, CTVA, AGRO and ALCO have been doing well.

  • 2022 U.S. Auto Sales Fall to a Decade Low

    Severe supply chain snarls and tight inventories drag down U.S. light vehicle sales in 2022 to a decade low. Will the supply crunch morph into a demand slowdown in 2023?

  • Gasoline Prices Are Set to Rise If Corn-Belt States Win Fuel Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Americans could end up paying more for their gasoline thanks to a plan by seven Midwestern state governors to boost the use of corn-based ethanol.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressMega Bonuses of 50 Months’ Salary Handed Out by Shipping FirmTheir re

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights IPG Photonics and Cutera

    IPG Photonics and Cutera have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO: Customers ‘became even younger last year’

    Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss 2022's historic sales year, the expectations for the fully-electric Spectre vehicle, the luxury consumer demand, recession immunity, transforming the brand to be completely electrified by 2030, and the outlook for profit growth in 2023 and 2024.

  • Beijing Signals Two-Year Internet Crackdown May Be Coming to an End

    A top Chinese official said authorities have wrapped up investigations into the financial businesses of several internet companies.